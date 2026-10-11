The right handbag can pull a festive outfit together, whether you're wearing a saree to a family puja, an Anarkali to a Diwali dinner or a contemporary outfit for a party. While statement clutches work well for evening occasions, structured satchels, compact sling bags and elegant shoulder bags can offer more versatility for festive outings and family gatherings.

10 Best handbags for women to complete your festive look; discounted prices during Amazon Sale (Pinterest)

By Samarpita Yashaswini Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.



She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.



A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.



She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.



Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read more Read less

When choosing a handbag, consider the occasion, the essentials you need to carry and how the design complements your outfit. A compact evening bag can add polish to a dressier look, while a spacious tote is useful when you need room for everyday essentials alongside your festive plans.

Here are 10 handbags for women to consider, from baguette bags and clutches to satchels and work-friendly totes.

10 Handbags for the festive season:

The ZOUK baguette bag combines a compact handbag silhouette with a vegan leather design, according to the listing. Its crossbody styling makes it worth considering if you want a bag that can transition between festive outings and everyday use without requiring you to carry a larger tote.

Why consider it: A baguette-style bag offers a more compact alternative to a traditional handbag, making it suitable for outings where you only need your phone, cards and a few essentials.

How to style it: Pair it with a kurta set, a contemporary saree or a festive co-ord. Choose jewellery that complements the bag's colours and finish.

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If you're looking for a bag for a wedding, cocktail party or evening celebration, this Lyrovo clutch is worth considering. The listing describes it as a formal evening clutch with crossbody styling, giving you the option to compare it with more traditional handheld clutches.

Why consider it: An evening clutch can add a dressier finishing touch to an outfit without competing with elaborate embroidery or statement jewellery.

How to style it: Carry it with a saree, an embellished Anarkali or an evening dress. Coordinate the bag with your footwear or jewellery for a more cohesive look.

The Miraggio Mimi Hobo Bag is positioned as a shoulder bag for casual outings and travel. The listing also states that it fits an 11-inch iPad, making it worth considering if you prefer a more spacious bag that can serve purposes beyond occasional festive wear.

Why consider it: A hobo bag offers a relaxed alternative to a structured clutch or satchel. Its everyday orientation may make it useful for shopping trips, casual celebrations and travel.

How to style it: Pair it with a simple kurta set, a relaxed festive co-ord or a contemporary fusion outfit. Let the bag complement the outfit rather than compete with heavily embellished clothing.

For women who need a bag that works beyond festive occasions, this ZOUK tote is designed to accommodate a laptop of up to 15.6 inches, according to the listing. Its vegan leather construction and office-focused design make it an option for those who want a larger everyday bag that can also accompany them to work-related events.

Why consider it: A laptop tote is practical when you need space for work essentials, documents and other daily belongings. It is less suited to occasions where a compact evening bag would be more convenient.

How to style it: Pair it with a tailored kurta set, a solid saree or a polished ethnic-fusion outfit for an office Diwali celebration.

The Lavie Ushawu Satchel is a structured handbag option for women who prefer a defined silhouette. The listing positions it for work and everyday use, making it worth considering if you want a bag that can be carried beyond the festive season.

Why consider it: Satchels offer a more structured look than relaxed hobo bags. Depending on the colour and finish you choose, the style can work with both smart casual and dressier daytime outfits.

How to style it: Carry it with a straight-cut kurta set, tailored trousers or a contemporary saree look. Keep the rest of your accessories coordinated for a polished finish.

This Lavie tote features a monogram print and is listed as a work-oriented shoulder bag. It is an option to explore if you prefer a bag with a visible pattern rather than a plain, minimalist design.

Why consider it: A printed tote can introduce another layer of detail to a relatively simple outfit. Its everyday positioning also makes it a practical alternative to buying a bag exclusively for one celebration.

How to style it: Pair it with a solid kurta set or a monochrome festive outfit so the printed design remains noticeable without overwhelming the look.

The Miraggio Sierra Satchel is another option for shoppers who prefer a structured handbag. Compare its product photographs, dimensions and compartment details with other satchels in this list to see whether it suits the essentials you usually carry.

Why consider it: A structured satchel can complement a polished outfit for a festive lunch, family gathering or daytime event. Its suitability for evening occasions will depend on the design, colour and finish shown in the listing.

How to style it: Wear it with a tailored kurta set, a solid saree or a dressy Indo-Western outfit. Choose footwear and jewellery that complement the bag rather than matching every accessory exactly.

This Symbol Premium tote is described as a poly-canvas and PU bag designed for office use, with space for a 14-inch laptop. It is worth considering if you want a roomy handbag that can carry work essentials and still be useful for shopping or daytime outings during the festive season.

Why consider it: The combination of a tote silhouette and laptop capacity makes it more practical for everyday use than a small party clutch.

How to style it: Carry it with a simple kurta and trousers or an understated ethnic-fusion outfit. For a formal festive event, consider a smaller bag if you don't need to carry your work essentials.

The Kalankit sling bag is described as a vegan leather crossbody purse with an adjustable strap. Its crossbody format makes it worth exploring if you prefer to keep your hands free while shopping, attending daytime festivities or visiting family.

Why consider it: A sling bag offers convenience for outings where carrying a larger handbag would be unnecessary. Check the dimensions and compartments to confirm whether it fits your phone, wallet and other essentials.

How to style it: Pair it with a printed kurta, a casual festive suit or a fusion outfit. Keep the colour palette coordinated for a more intentional look.

The TAN CLAN Classic Long Clutch is an option to consider for festive evenings, wedding celebrations and parties. Its long-clutch silhouette and magnetic closure give it a classic evening-bag format, making it a potential match for sarees, Anarkalis and other occasionwear.

Why consider it: If you prefer a clutch over a larger shoulder bag, this style is worth comparing for occasions when you only need to carry essentials. Check the product photographs and dimensions to assess its finish, capacity and overall design.

How to style it: Pair it with an embroidered saree, a festive kurta set or an evening dress. Coordinate it with your footwear or jewellery, while keeping the rest of your accessories balanced.

How to choose the right handbag for a festive outfit

The best handbag depends on the occasion and what you need to carry.

For weddings and evening parties: Consider a clutch or compact baguette bag that complements your saree, lehenga or Anarkali.

For family gatherings: A small sling bag or shoulder bag can keep your essentials accessible without adding bulk.

For office Diwali celebrations: A structured satchel or tote may be more practical, particularly if you're carrying work essentials.

For repeat wear: Look for a design and colour that work with several outfits instead of choosing a bag for only one occasion.

Before buying online: Check the dimensions, strap style, compartments, closure, material description and customer reviews. Laptop capacity and bag dimensions are particularly important for work totes.

A festive handbag doesn't need to be elaborate to complete your outfit. A compact clutch can complement occasionwear, a baguette bag can work with contemporary festive dressing, and a structured satchel or tote can offer more everyday versatility.

Choose a bag based on your outfit, the occasion and the essentials you need to carry. Before ordering, verify the current Amazon listing for available colours, dimensions, material details and pricing.

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Festive handbag picks: FAQs Which handbag styles are suitable for festive occasions? Clutches, baguette bags, compact sling bags and structured shoulder bags can all work for festive occasions. Choose a style that complements your outfit and holds your essentials.

What should I check before buying a handbag online? Check the bag's dimensions, material description, compartments, closure, strap type, customer reviews and return policy. If you need it for work, verify laptop compatibility and available storage space.

Are tote bags suitable for festive outfits? Yes. Totes can work well for office Diwali celebrations and daytime gatherings, especially when you need space for everyday essentials. A smaller bag may be more convenient for evening parties.

Which handbag should I carry with a saree? A compact clutch, baguette bag or small structured handbag can complement a saree. Consider the saree's colour, embellishment and the formality of the event when choosing a design.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.