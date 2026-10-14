10 Modern festive outfit ideas I love for a less traditional and more contemporary look

Festive dressing does not always have to mean a heavily embroidered lehenga, a silk saree paired with traditional jewellery or a matching kurta set with embellished juttis. While I love the charm of Indian occasionwear, I also enjoy styling it in ways that feel contemporary, personal and easy to wear beyond one celebration.

10 Modern festive outfit ideas I love for a less traditional look (Pexels)

By Samarpita Yashaswini Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.



She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.



A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.



She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.



Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read more Read less

For me, modern festive dressing is about finding the right balance between Indian silhouettes, interesting textures and contemporary accessories. A traditional skirt can look completely different with a structured crop top, a classic saree can feel more current with a modern blouse, and a simple kurta can become an outfit statement with the right trousers and jewellery.

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You do not necessarily need to buy an entirely new wardrobe to achieve this look. Sometimes, changing your blouse, swapping your footwear or pairing two pieces you already own is enough to make festive dressing feel fresh.

If you are looking for modern festive outfit ideas for Diwali parties, wedding functions, family gatherings or festive dinners, here are 10 ways I would style Indian wear without making it look too traditional.

1. Pair a traditional skirt with a contemporary crop top

One of my favourite ways to make Indian festive wear feel modern is to separate a traditional lehenga skirt from its matching blouse. Instead of wearing the complete set as intended, pair the skirt with a fitted crop top, a structured bustier-style top or a minimal sleeveless blouse.

This works particularly well if the skirt already has embroidery, a rich border or a vibrant print. A simpler top balances the outfit and makes the skirt feel less formal. You could choose a black crop top with a colourful skirt, a solid satin-style top with an embroidered lehenga or a fitted top in a shade picked from the skirt's detailing.

For jewellery, I would keep things relatively simple. Statement earrings, a sleek bracelet or a few rings can add a finishing touch without making the outfit feel overly ornate.

How I would style it: A colourful lehenga skirt, a solid black crop top, metallic earrings and strappy heels. It is festive without looking like a conventional wedding outfit.

2. Give a saree a modern blouse makeover

A saree does not have to look traditional just because the drape is classic. The blouse can completely change the mood of the outfit, making this one of the easiest ways to update a saree you already own.

Instead of a conventional matching blouse, consider a structured sleeveless blouse, a square-neck design, a contemporary halter-style blouse or a well-fitted long-sleeved option. The right choice depends on the saree, the occasion and your comfort.

A plain saree can look especially striking with a contrasting blouse, while an ornate saree may work better with a cleaner silhouette. You can also experiment with modern blouse fabrics, provided they complement the saree's texture and drape.

I would avoid adding too many statement accessories if the blouse is already distinctive. A pair of sculptural earrings or a cuff bracelet may be enough.

How I would style it: A solid-coloured saree with a structured contrasting blouse, understated earrings and a sleek bun or open hair. The combination feels polished without relying on heavy jewellery.

3. Wear a kurta with tailored trousers instead of traditional bottoms

A kurta does not always need to be paired with churidars, leggings or a matching salwar. Tailored trousers can give the silhouette a more contemporary feel, particularly if you are dressing for a festive dinner, an office celebration or a daytime family gathering.

A straight-cut kurta can work with cigarette trousers, while a shorter kurta may pair well with wide-leg pants. You can also experiment with tonal dressing by choosing a kurta and trousers in similar shades.

The trick is to pay attention to proportions. If the kurta is loose or oversized, a more streamlined trouser can create balance. If the kurta is fitted, wide-leg trousers can add movement.

For accessories, try pointed flats, metallic sandals or understated heels. A structured handbag can also make the outfit feel more contemporary.

How I would style it: An ivory straight kurta with black tailored trousers, silver earrings and a structured handbag. It is a practical option when you want to look dressed up without wearing a full festive set.

4. Style a satin skirt with an Indian-inspired blouse

A satin skirt is a versatile wardrobe piece that can work for both Western and Indian-inspired festive looks. Pairing it with a blouse featuring Indian textiles, embroidery or a distinctive neckline creates an interesting mix of textures and silhouettes.

For example, a black satin skirt can work with an embroidered blouse, while a jewel-toned skirt can be paired with a simple sleeveless top and a statement dupatta. You could also wear a satin skirt with a fitted black top and Indian jewellery if you prefer a subtler fusion look.

This combination is particularly useful for festive parties where you want to dress up without wearing a traditional lehenga or saree. It also allows you to rewear the skirt with different tops for other occasions.

I would keep the accessories focused. If the blouse features detailed embroidery, let that stand out. If the top is minimal, a bold pair of earrings can bring the festive element into the outfit.

How I would style it: A black satin skirt, a fitted black top, a contrasting embroidered dupatta and statement earrings. The result is a contemporary festive outfit built around pieces that can be worn separately.

5. Replace heavy traditional jewellery with statement silver pieces

Jewellery can influence the entire mood of an Indian outfit. If you want your festive look to feel less traditional, consider swapping a heavy gold-toned necklace and matching earrings for statement silver jewellery.

Oxidised silver earrings, sculptural cuffs, chunky rings and contemporary silver necklaces can work particularly well with cotton kurtas, printed skirts, solid sarees and fusion outfits. The contrast between traditional Indian clothing and modern-looking jewellery can make a familiar outfit feel different.

You do not have to avoid gold altogether. The idea is to choose accessories that complement the outfit rather than automatically reaching for a matching traditional set.

I also prefer choosing one main jewellery element instead of wearing several large pieces together. Statement earrings can be enough when paired with a clean neckline, while a chunky necklace may work better with smaller earrings.

How I would style it: A simple black kurta set with oxidised silver earrings, a stack of bangles and comfortable embellished flats. The jewellery adds character without requiring a heavily decorated outfit.

6. Add a blazer to an Indian festive outfit

A blazer is an unexpected but useful layer for contemporary festive dressing. Worn over a simple kurta, a saree blouse and skirt combination or a fusion outfit, it can introduce structure and create a sharper silhouette.

For an evening event, try a fitted black blazer over a solid-coloured top and a flowing skirt. For a more Indian-inspired look, layer a tailored jacket over a simple kurta and trousers. You could also experiment with a cropped jacket over a lehenga skirt, provided the proportions work together.

The key is to avoid adding too many competing elements. If your outfit already has intricate embroidery, choose a relatively simple blazer. If the base outfit is minimal, a jacket with an interesting cut or texture can become the focal point.

This look is particularly suitable for indoor celebrations or cooler evenings. For outdoor festivities in warm weather, consider whether an extra layer will be comfortable.

How I would style it: A black tailored blazer, a simple top, a flowy skirt and pointed heels. Add one Indian-inspired accessory, such as statement earrings, to bring the outfit together.

7. Choose a contemporary co-ord set over a heavily embellished outfit

Co-ord sets are a convenient option when you want an outfit that looks coordinated without requiring extensive styling. For festive occasions, consider sets featuring brocade-inspired textures, subtle embroidery, interesting prints or rich colours.

A structured top with wide-leg trousers can feel more contemporary than a conventional kurta set, while a skirt-and-top co-ord can offer the appearance of a coordinated festive outfit without the weight of a heavily embellished lehenga.

Look for pieces that can be styled separately. A festive top might work with jeans for a dinner outing, while the trousers could pair with a plain blouse or shirt. This makes the purchase more versatile.

For accessories, a statement clutch, metallic footwear or bold earrings can add a festive finish. You do not need all three if the co-ord already has a distinctive print or silhouette.

How I would style it: A jewel-toned co-ord set with wide-leg trousers, minimal gold-toned jewellery and a small structured bag. It is an easy choice for a festive dinner or a family celebration.

8. Wear a dupatta as a statement accessory

A dupatta can do much more than complete a traditional suit. It can introduce colour, print and texture to an otherwise simple outfit, making it a useful styling piece if you want to experiment without buying a new ensemble.

Try pairing a printed dupatta with a solid kurta and trousers, or drape an embroidered dupatta over a crop top and skirt combination. You could also use a contrasting dupatta to add an Indian-inspired element to a minimal outfit.

The drape matters. A neatly secured dupatta can look polished, while a more relaxed drape can feel contemporary. Choose a method that stays in place and allows you to move comfortably throughout the event.

If the dupatta is heavily embellished, keep the rest of the outfit simple. If it has a subtle print or border, you can experiment with statement earrings or a more distinctive blouse.

How I would style it: A solid black top and skirt with a colourful embroidered dupatta, metallic earrings and a sleek hairstyle. The dupatta becomes the main festive element rather than one of several competing details.

9. Pair Indian wear with contemporary footwear

Footwear is often an afterthought, but changing your shoes can make an Indian outfit feel noticeably more modern. Instead of automatically reaching for traditional juttis, consider strappy sandals, pointed-toe flats, block heels or minimal metallic footwear.

The right option depends on the outfit and the event. Strappy heels can work with a saree or satin skirt, while pointed flats may suit tailored trousers and a kurta. Comfortable block heels can be useful for celebrations where you expect to spend a lot of time standing.

You can also experiment with colour. Metallic footwear can complement several festive outfits, while a contrasting shade can make a simple ensemble feel more considered.

Comfort should remain a priority. If you will be walking between venues or attending a long celebration, choose footwear that fits securely and that you have worn before.

How I would style it: A straight kurta with tailored trousers, metallic pointed flats and a structured bag. The footwear adds a contemporary touch without changing the outfit itself.

10. Keep the outfit simple and let one element stand out

Sometimes, the most effective styling choice is to resist adding more. If you are wearing a richly coloured saree, an embroidered skirt or a blouse with an interesting cut, you may not need a heavy necklace, elaborate earrings, a statement bag and embellished footwear all at once.

Choose one feature you want to highlight. It could be the silhouette, the fabric, the colour combination, the jewellery or the footwear. Build the rest of the look around it.

This approach also makes festive dressing more practical. You can rewear familiar pieces, use accessories you already own and create a fresh combination without purchasing a completely new outfit for every celebration.

For makeup and hair, follow the same principle. A bold lip can work with simple eye makeup, while statement earrings can look striking with a sleek hairstyle. There is no need to make every element of your appearance equally dramatic.

How I would style it: A simple solid saree with a modern blouse, statement earrings and minimal footwear. The outfit feels festive because each element works together, not because it has the maximum amount of embellishment.

Festive and modern picks:

How to make Indian festive wear look modern without buying a new wardrobe

The easiest way to experiment with modern festive dressing is to start with what you already own. Before shopping, look at your wardrobe for pieces that can be styled differently: a lehenga skirt that could work with a crop top, a saree that needs a new blouse combination, a kurta that could pair with tailored trousers or a dupatta that could become the focal point of an outfit.

Pay attention to proportions, too. Pairing a voluminous skirt with a fitted top, or a relaxed kurta with more structured trousers, can make an outfit feel intentional. Mixing textures and introducing contemporary accessories can also change the overall mood without requiring a complete wardrobe overhaul.

Finally, dress for the event you are attending. A festive dinner, an office celebration and a wedding function may call for different levels of formality. The aim is not to avoid traditional Indian wear altogether, but to style it in a way that feels comfortable and authentic to you.

Modern festive dressing is less about following a strict set of rules and more about experimenting with the pieces you love. A traditional skirt with a crop top, a saree with a contemporary blouse, a kurta with tailored trousers or a simple outfit styled with statement silver jewellery can all create a fresh take on Indian occasionwear.

My approach would be to choose one element that makes the outfit interesting and keep the rest balanced. That could mean reworking a blouse, changing your footwear, adding a structured jacket or styling a dupatta differently.

You can still celebrate the colours, craftsmanship and silhouettes of Indian fashion without wearing a head-to-toe traditional outfit. The best festive look is one that feels like you, works for the occasion and is versatile enough to wear again.

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Modern festive outfits: FAQs How do I style Indian festive wear without looking too traditional? I like mixing traditional pieces with contemporary separates. A crop top with an ethnic skirt, a modern blouse with a saree or a kurta with tailored trousers can make festive dressing feel fresh.

How can I give my existing ethnic clothes a modern twist? I would pair a lehenga skirt with a crop top, style a kurta with tailored trousers or wear an old saree with a contemporary blouse. Switching up the accessories can also make familiar pieces feel new.

How do I make a simple festive outfit look more stylish? I prefer adding one standout element, such as statement silver jewellery, an embroidered dupatta or interesting footwear. It gives the outfit character without making the overall look feel overdone.

What do I wear to festive celebrations when I don't want a traditional suit or saree? I would opt for a contemporary co-ord set or a satin skirt with an Indian-inspired blouse. These outfits feel festive without relying on conventional ethnic silhouettes.

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