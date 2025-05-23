14K and 18K gold plated jewellery brands: Top 5 to add to your jewellery box; Bling on a budget!

As someone with sensitive skin, jewellery shopping used to be a bit of a nightmare. Artificial metals and imitation pieces always left me with rashes, sore ears and sometimes even painful boils. It took me a while to figure out what worked, but 14K and 18K gold-plated jewellery has genuinely been a game changer. It gives you that luxe gold finish without the hefty price tag or skin drama. Budget-friendly 14K and 18K gold-plated jewellery picks that are kind to sensitive skin but still bring serious style to the table.

Now, I can enjoy accessorising without worrying about itching or inflammation. Over time, I’ve found some brilliant gold-plated jewellery brands that not only feel comfortable but also look amazing. So if you’ve got skin that flares up easily, or you’re just after budget-friendly sparkle, here are my top 5 picks.

Giva

Giva nails that sweet spot between quality and comfort. Their 18k gold plated jewellery is gentle on sensitive skin like mine, and the minimal designs make everyday styling completely stress-free.

GIVA’s 925 Sterling Silver 18k gold plated Leaflet Stud Earrings are delicate yet eye-catching. The gold-toned leaf shape adorned with cubic zirconia adds a subtle sparkle. Perfect for sensitive skin, these studs combine elegance with durability, backed by a 6-month warranty for peace of mind.

Specifications Type Stud Earrings Base Metal 925 Sterling Silver Plating 18k Gold Plated Warranty 6 months Click Here to Buy

GIVA’s 18k gold plated Rise In Love Couple Rings set features adjustable sterling silver bands for him and her. The female ring showcases a charming heart centrepiece, making it a perfect gift. Comfortable on sensitive skin and presented in a stylish box with a 6-month warranty.

Specifications Type Finger Rings Base Metal 925 Sterling Silver Plating 18k Gold Plated Multipack Set Set of 2 Click Here to Buy

Rubans

Rubans brings a vibrant mix of traditional and modern 18k gold-plated jewellery. Their hypoallergenic pieces are perfect for sensitive skin, offering stylish designs without compromising on comfort.

Rubans’ 18k gold plated traditional choker set features a stunning necklace with white Kundan stones and emerald green beads, paired with matching stud earrings. Crafted from brass and designed for comfort, this set brings festive charm with skin-friendly plating and secure closures.

Specifications Type Necklace and Earrings Base Metal Brass Plating 18k Gold Plated Stone Type Kundan Stones Click Here to Buy

Rubans’ 18k gold plated Pearl Studded Vintage Filigree Dangler Earrings blend classic Filigree design with modern flair. Crafted from brass and adorned with artificial stones and beads, these lightweight earrings are comfortable on sensitive skin and secured with a post and back closure.

Specifications Type Drop Earrings Base Metal Brass Plating 18k Gold Plated Closure Post and Back Click Here to Buy

Palmonas

Palmonas blends thick 18k gold vermeil with sterling silver, creating durable pieces that are gentle on sensitive skin. Their minimalist designs offer affordable luxury, perfect for everyday wear without irritation.

Palmonas’ 18k gold plated cubic zirconia studded stainless steel chain offers a sleek, minimal design perfect for Western styles. Lightweight and durable, it features a secure lobster closure and gentle plating ideal for sensitive skin, backed by a reassuring one-year warranty for confident everyday wear.

Specifications Base Metal Stainless Steel Closure Lobster Closure Plating 18k Gold Plated Click Here to Buy

Palmonas Lunar Heart 18k gold plated wraparound bracelet offers a sleek, modern look with stainless steel durability. The gold-toned finish suits sensitive skin, while the easy hook closure ensures comfort and security. Backed by a one-year warranty, it’s a stylish addition for everyday wear.

Specifications Base Metal Stainless Steel Type Wraparound Bracelet Closure Hook Warranty 1 year Click Here to Buy

Nishani

Nishani’s modular 925 silver jewellery, plated in 14k gold, offers customisable designs that evolve with your style. Their hypoallergenic pieces are ideal for sensitive skin, combining comfort with elegance.

Nishani’s 14K gold plated heart-shaped drop earrings sparkle with cubic zirconia in blue and purple hues. Crafted from silver and secured with an insert closure, these delicate earrings offer comfort for sensitive skin and a charming pop of colour, perfect for adding subtle glamour to any look.

Specifications Type Drop Earrings Base Metal Silver Plating 14K Gold Plated Closure Insert Click Here to Buy

Nishani’s Love Band adjustable finger-ring features intricate textured and heart-shaped details in a rich gold tone. Made from silver with 14K gold plating, this ring offers a comfortable fit and a stylish look that suits sensitive skin, perfect for adding a delicate touch to your collection.

Specifications Base Metal Silver Type Finger Ring Plating 14K Gold Plated Size Adjustable (Circumference 1.8 cm) Click Here to Buy

Peora

Peora’s 18k gold plated jewellery blends traditional Indian designs with a modern touch. Their lightweight pieces are ideal for sensitive skin, offering comfort without compromising on style or elegance.

Peora’s 18K gold-plated crescent-shaped kundan chandbalis blend traditional charm with a modern twist. Crafted from brass and finished with delicate beads, these earrings come with a secure post-and-back closure and a 6-month warranty, making them a great pick for adding sparkle to your outfit.

Specifications Shape Crescent Shaped Type Chandbalis Base Metal Brass Plating 18K Gold Plated Click Here to Buy

Peora’s 18K gold-plated pink traditional kundan jewellery set offers a stunning combination of layered and choker necklaces, earrings, and a maang tika. Handcrafted from brass with exquisite beadwork and kundan stones, this set brings a vibrant, elegant touch perfect for festive occasions and special celebrations.

Specifications Base Metal Brass Plating 18K Gold Plated Set Components Layered Necklace, Choker, Earrings, Maang Tika Warranty 6 months Click Here to Buy

Best gold plated jewellery brands: FAQs What makes a gold-plated jewellery brand stand out? Top brands focus on quality plating that lasts longer without fading, use hypoallergenic materials, and offer stylish, well-crafted designs that suit everyday wear or special occasions.

How long does gold-plated jewellery typically last? With good care, gold plated jewellery can keep its shine for 6 months to a couple of years. The thickness of the plating and how often you wear and clean the pieces play a big part.

Are gold-plated jewellery pieces safe for sensitive skin? Many leading brands use nickel-free or hypoallergenic bases to avoid irritation. If you have sensitive skin, look for brands that highlight these features in their products.

Can gold-plated jewellery be resized or repaired? Some brands offer repair services, but resizing can be tricky since the plating might wear off during the process. It’s best to check with the brand before making a purchase if this is important to you.

