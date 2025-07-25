1961 pic of Sophia Loren in swimsuit and unshaved armpits ‘at a time when female body hair was less taboo’

Today, women are challenging traditional beauty standards, reclaiming their right to choose how they present their bodies. You might have come across social media hashtags like #BodyHairDontCare and #FreeThePits, which promote self-acceptance and body autonomy. Amid this, an old black-and-white photo of Sophia Loren from her 20s has surfaced online, proving that embracing natural body hair can be a powerful form of self-expression and individuality. Also read | ‘Just shave’: Gigi Hadid ‘flaunts’ armpit hair on calendar shoot, fans go berserk History Cool Kids shared veteran Italian actor Sophia Loren's picture on Instagram and it has been garnering attention. (Instagram/ History Cool Kids)

‘Razor ads framed body hair as unfeminine'

In a July 15 Instagram post, History Cool Kids, an Instagram account that's filled with pictures and stories from moments in history, shared the veteran Italian actor's picture that's garnering attention. Sophia, who is now 90, wore a dark swimsuit and displayed unshaved armpits in the candid picture taken on a boat; it is not clear if this was a deliberate choice to challenge beauty standards or a personal preference.

The accompanying caption by History Cool Kids read, “Sophia Loren in Naples, Italy, 1961 at a time when female body hair was less taboo. Before the 20th century, visible body hair on women wasn’t much discussed, partly because women’s fashions rarely exposed underarms.”

It further said, “The turning point came in the early 20th century, when sleeveless dresses and swimsuits became fashionable. Around 1915, magazines and razor companies in the United States and Europe began targeting women, promoting underarm shaving as a new standard of 'cleanliness' and 'modern beauty'. Razor ads framed body hair as unsightly and unfeminine, helping build a market where none existed before. As mass media and Hollywood spread these ideals globally, smooth underarms became linked with youth, attractiveness, and good grooming. By the mid-century, the idea that women needed to remove body hair was deeply rooted in mainstream culture.”

It concluded, “Of course, norms vary. In some cultures, visible female body hair has been less stigmatised. And in recent years, there’s been a small but noticeable pushback: some women deliberately keep armpit hair to challenge beauty standards, reclaim autonomy, or reject commercial pressures. But the taboo persists largely because it’s tied to powerful, long-standing ideas about how female bodies ‘should’ look to appear acceptable or desirable in public.”

Reactions of social media

Society has long dictated that women should be hairless, particularly in visible areas like underarms. However, a number of Instagram users responded to the post to discuss how a growing number of women are rejecting these expectations and embracing their natural body hair as a form of self-expression and body positivity. Others said we still had a long way to go.

A comment on the post read, “It’s always fascinated me how this kind of 'cleanliness' only concerns women; yet men can surely achieve the same standards of 'cleanliness' with their armpit heirs still in place. I once suggested to a male friend that he shave his armpits after he complained about BO. He had never once thought about shaving. Not once.”

‘I haven’t shaved my armpits in 10 years’

Someone said, “I haven’t shaved my armpits in 10 years. It seems like a completely pointless endeavor. I don’t mind if other people want to shave, that’s totally their choice, but for me, it’s not necessary. It’s the way we were made.”

An Instagram user also commented, “I have come to the point that I really do not bother to shave. I am happy and comfortable in my own skin and if people don’t like it… too bad.” Another said, "I don’t really give my armpit hair much thought and neither should you."