Sportswear has come a very long way from its respective sports fields and gyms. Now it is a part of daily fashion, particularly for young men who favour comfortable and trendy clothes. Sporty clothes are ideal for a college tripping, a coffee date, weekend outing with friends and family. However, wearing sportswear every day does not mean repeating the same T-shirt and track pants combination.

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With a little attention to fit, colours and styling, even basic sportswear can create a smart and effortless look. Here are five simple ways men can make their everyday sportswear more stylish. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Arjun Gupta, founder and CEO of KragBuzz Sports, shared how you can style your sportswear for an everyday look.

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​Also read | From everyday basics to effortless style: 5 easy styling tricks to elevate your daily wardrobe

1. Get the right fit

“The key to a good outfit is fitting clothes,” said Gupta. Oversized T-shirts and relaxed joggers are trendy, but being baggy from head to toe makes your outfit look sloppy. For a loose T-shirt, go for track pants in a straight cut, whereas for joggers, a T-shirt in regular fit works better. A well-balanced fit completes the looks without compromising comfort.

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The key to a good outfit is fitting clothes.

2. Experiment with layering

{{^usCountry}} According to Gupta, the right jacket can make a plain T-shirt interesting. Zip-up jackets and lightweight sweatshirts, and hoodies are great options for layering up. In winter, you can combine a plain T-shirt with a sporty jacket and joggers. Stick to black, gray, navy, and beige for a low-key, sophisticated look. 3. Try matching co-ord sets {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Gupta, the right jacket can make a plain T-shirt interesting. Zip-up jackets and lightweight sweatshirts, and hoodies are great options for layering up. In winter, you can combine a plain T-shirt with a sporty jacket and joggers. Stick to black, gray, navy, and beige for a low-key, sophisticated look. 3. Try matching co-ord sets {{/usCountry}}

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Co-ord sets are a simple way to appear coordinated without spending hours figuring out what to wear. They're smart, and you can just throw on the matching T-shirt, joggers or sweatshirt, track pants, and you'll elevate your co-ord set easily. Solid colors and basic styles are particularly well suited for weekends spent at home or outdoors or for casual traveling. You can also mix and match the pieces with other wardrobe essentials to create different looks.

4. Choose the right sneakers

Gupta highlighted that shoes can certainly help give even the simplest sportswear combination a feeling of change. White flatties, sport shoes, sneakers, and classics work best with joggers, T-shirts, and shorts. If you're going for bright colors or prints, keep the shoes simple. If your outfit is neutral, you can get playful with statement sneakers.

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Co-ord sets are a simple way to appear coordinated without spending hours figuring out what to wear.

5. Keep accessories simple

Accessories can take your everyday athletic look to the next level if done right. Choose a baseball cap, sports watch, backpack, or sling bag for some personality; just don't overdo it! The key is not to go overboard with it and choose accessories that add to your outfit rather than clash with it. Even clean shoes and well-maintained clothes can make a basic outfit look more stylish.

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