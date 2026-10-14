Arjun Bijlani gives clarification after wife's T-shirt with words referring to Prophet Muhammad sparks backlash: 'She was unaware of the meaning'

The note read, "We would like to address the ongoing situation concerning Neha Swami Bijlani and the T-shirt she was recently spotted wearing, which featured words in Urdu referring to the Prophet. Neha was completely unaware of the meaning and significance of the writing on the T-shirt when she wore it. There was absolutely no intention to hurt, disrespect or offend the religious sentiments of any individual or community. We sincerely respect all religions, faiths and beliefs, and would never knowingly do anything to hurt the sentiments of others."

In a statement shared by Arjun on his Instagram Stories, the couple clarified that the T-shirt had been gifted to Neha by a fan during their trip to Bangkok. Since the words were written in Urdu, she did not understand their meaning when she wore it.

Television actor Arjun Bijlani and his wife, Neha Swami, have issued a clarification after she recently faced backlash for wearing a T-shirt that featured words in Urdu referring to Prophet Muhammad. Her outfit sparked criticism online, prompting the couple to explain the circumstances behind her wearing it.

'Abusive language, threats are deeply distressing' While clarifying their stance, Arjun and Neha also criticised the trolls for directing abusive comments and threats at Neha. The note read, "While we understand that people may have strong feelings about matters of religious significance, the trolling, abusive language, curses and threats directed at Neha are deeply distressing and unacceptable. A situation arising from a lack of awareness should not become a reason to subject an individual to online harassment or threats."

'It was a t-shirt gifted by a fan ' The statement further read, "It was a t-shirt gifted by a fan in Bangkok at a mall and we didnt know the meaning of what was written, we celebrate all festivals and we will never hurt anyone's sentiments in any way. We are sorry for what happened unintentionally and we will always be careful in future with regards to the gifts received."

The couple concluded their note by urging people to approach the matter with understanding and refrain from targeting Neha and her family, "We request everyone to approach this matter with understanding. sensitivity and compassion, and to refrain from spreading hate or targeting Neha and her family. We believe that mutual respect and dialogue are far more constructive than abuse and intimidation. We hope this clarification helps put the matter into perspective and request everyone to allow the situation to be addressed with dignity and understanding.'