Arjun Bijlani and Neha Swami on Navratri celebrations: Festivals are all about being with your family

For actor Arjun Bijlani, his wife Neha Swami, Navratri is much more than just nine days of vibrant celebrations; it is ‘a season of spiritual cleansing, family bonding, and gratitude.’ As Arjun puts it, “Navratri brings so much festive energy every year,” setting the vibrant tone for the entire season. Arjun Bijlani and Neha Swami

The festival brings a whole lot of energy at home for Arjun and acts as a gentle reminder to slow down and restore that balance, “It brings a sense of warmth and togetherness despite our hectic schedule. After Ganpati, it just elevates the spirit and keeps us in a constant state of celebration,” he shares, adding, “It is important to balance life, and Navratri is a period of introspection and cleansing, too with fasting, puja you just transform and just love that vibe.”.

The actor emphasises that festivities keep family at the center, “Work gets hectic, but I always try to make time for Neha and Ayaan. Meaningful moments together are far more important than grand celebrations. Life is about loving your family. No one has the time; aap ko family time nikalna padta hain that is what matters, and Navratri reminds us of that.”

Passing these traditions to their son remains significant. “I want Ayaan to grow up respecting our traditions especially all the festivals as that keeps you rooted and makes you value faith, and family,” Arjun says, emphasising, “Power of prayers we all know is what keeps us going and Navratri is that for us.”

At their household, Arjun adds, “Neha takes charge of adding a festive touch to our living space. I love adding little festive touches to the house with flowers, lights, and traditional decor but festive dressing is her call.”

Neha adds, “Mujhe joh acha, vibrant lagta wahi I choose for the special days during the Navratri . I make it a point that everything should be in place.” She adds with a smile, “But the feeling of making prasad, halwa, and laddoos at home is always a delight, sab kuch ghar mein hi banta hain that is what keeps the festival super special.”

“I love festive food, especially homemade treats; everything on the fasting thali tastes so wholesome. For me, the best part is sharing a delicious meal with the family and hosting friends for a Garba and Dandiya night at home,” concludes Arjun.