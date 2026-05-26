Joggers’ Park at Bakrid: From Barbari to giant African Boer, goat fever grips Lucknow

Days before Eid-ul-Azha (Bakrid), Lucknow’s sprawling Joggers’ Park goat market has transformed into a high-energy, seasonal marketplace where premium livestock, multi-lakh bargains and rare goat breeds are drawing buyers from across Uttar Pradesh. People buy goats ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival, Market near Joggers Park in Lucknow on Tuesday (Mushtaq Ali/HT)

Rows of decorated goats lined the temporary market on Tuesday as prospective buyers examined height, body structure, weight, skin texture and lineage before negotiating prices with sellers.

Amid loud bargaining, flashing mobile cameras and curious crowds, giant African Boer goats, heavily built Beetal breeds and uniquely styled Barbari goats have emerged as the biggest attractions this season, with traders reporting deals running into several lakh rupees.

“This is no longer just a routine Bakrid purchase market. People now specifically ask for rare breeds, superior build and distinctive appearance,” said Nadeem, a trader from Kakori.

According to him, Barbari goats are among the most expensive animals at the market this year.

“A customer recently bought two Barbari goats for ₹11 lakh. Prices rise every day as Bakrid gets closer,” he said.

The Joggers’ Park market, considered one of Lucknow’s biggest seasonal livestock hubs, is witnessing a sharp increase in footfall, particularly from buyers arriving from nearby districts in search of premium breeds.

Mohd Owais, a breeder from Moradabad who operates a goat farm, said the final rush is yet to come.

“People have started arriving in large numbers, but the market will be packed a day before Bakrid. Many buyers wait till the last moment,” he said.

Among the star attractions this season is the Beetal breed, known for its tall frame and muscular build.

“The Beetal goat mainly comes from Punjab and the Punjab region of Pakistan. Its height reaches nearly four feet and weight can go up to 280 kg,” Owais said.

The breed is often referred to by traders as the “poor man’s cow” because of its milk-producing capacity.

“It can give around four litres of milk daily. Buyers also prefer it because of its white eyes and impressive body structure,” he added.

According to traders, top-quality Beetal goats are currently being sold for nearly ₹5 lakh.

The African Boer breed has also become a crowd magnet because of its massive size and premium meat quality.

“These goats are nearly five feet tall and weigh between 200 and 250 kg. Their prices begin at ₹4 lakh and rise further depending on the buyer’s interest,” Owais said.

Standing taller and bulkier than most local breeds, African Boer goats often attract crowds of onlookers clicking photographs and recording videos.

Traders said their meat fetches nearly ₹2,000 per kilogram in premium markets.

Meanwhile, the Barbari breed from the Agra-Mathura belt remains a favourite among traditional buyers because of its distinctive appearance.

“It has dense hair, decorative frills, pink skin and a puff-like patch on the head. That makes it visually different from other breeds,” Owais explained.

Other popular breeds at the market include Jamunapari and Hansa goats from the Chambal and Etawah regions, while Rajasthan-origin Sirohi, Gujri and Ajmeri breeds are drawing buyers because of their height and strong physique.

As Bakrid nears, traders expect prices to rise further, with demand peaking in the final 24 hours before Eid.