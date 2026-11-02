From the dramatic eyes of Devdas to the regal beauty of Jodhaa Akbar, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has given us some unforgettable beauty moments on screen. Her makeup looks have ranged from traditional Indian glamour and bold kohl-rimmed eyes to understated elegance and contemporary sophistication.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's birthday special: 5 iconic movie makeup looks we still can't get over (Pinterest)

By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



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As the actor celebrated her birthday on November 1, these five memorable movie-inspired makeup looks deserve a special mention. Whether you love statement eye makeup, beautifully defined lips or timeless bridal-inspired glamour, Aishwarya's filmography offers plenty of beauty inspiration.Devdas (2002): Paro's timeless Bengali beauty

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If there is one movie that instantly comes to mind when we think of Aishwarya's most iconic traditional beauty looks, it has to be Devdas. Playing Paro, the actor served some unforgettable makeup inspiration with her Bengali-inspired beauty looks. Her thickly lined eyes, softly defined brows, warm-toned lips and prominent red bindi came together beautifully.

The makeup was complemented by traditional sarees, sindoor and elaborate jewellery, creating a look that was both graceful and dramatic. The eye makeup deserves special appreciation because it added depth to her expressions without taking away from the traditional aesthetic. The film's beauty styling remains a reference point for anyone who loves classic Indian glamour.

Jodhaa Akbar (2008): Royal glamour with understated makeup

Aishwarya's portrayal of Jodhaa Bai in Jodhaa Akbar gave us a masterclass in royal beauty. While the costumes and jewellery were undoubtedly extravagant, her makeup was often surprisingly understated. Think softly defined eyes, subtle earthy eyeshadow, naturally flushed cheeks and muted lip colours.

Her kohl-lined eyes added definition, while the rest of the makeup allowed her natural features to shine. The carefully styled hair, bindi and elaborate traditional jewellery completed the regal appearance. What makes this look particularly beautiful is the balance between heavy ornamentation and restrained makeup. It is also a lovely reminder that you do not always need dramatic colours to create a statement look.

Dhoom 2 (2006): Smokey eyes and glamorous lips

Switching gears from traditional glamour, Aishwarya gave us a completely different beauty aesthetic as Sunehri in Dhoom 2. Her character's bold and confident personality was reflected in her glamorous makeup, particularly her dramatic eyes.

The film featured sultry, smoky eye makeup, well-defined brows, bronzed skin and glossy lips. The darker eye makeup created an intense, mysterious appearance that worked perfectly with her character's edgy styling. Her sleek hairstyles and contemporary outfits further elevated the look.

For anyone who enjoys experimenting with eye makeup, Sunehri's beauty aesthetic is worth revisiting. A well-blended smoky eye paired with a nude or glossy lip is a combination that never really goes out of fashion.

Umrao Jaan (2006): Old-world charm with kohl-rimmed eyes

In Umrao Jaan, Aishwarya stepped into the shoes of a celebrated courtesan and delivered an elegant beauty look inspired by the tehzeeb and aesthetics of another era. Her makeup was all about expressive eyes, defined features and rich lip colours.

The heavily kohl-rimmed eyes were a standout feature, lending intensity and emotion to her expressions. Her lips were often dressed in warm reds and deeper shades, while softly sculpted cheeks added dimension to her face. The look was further enhanced by traditional jewellery, including the statement passa, and beautifully styled hair.

Unlike contemporary glam makeup, this look relied on classic techniques and rich colours to create an unmistakably old-world appeal. It is ideal inspiration for anyone who loves vintage Indian beauty.

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016): Modern glamour with a bold red lip

Aishwarya's appearance as Saba in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil showed us how effortlessly she could embrace contemporary glamour. Moving away from elaborate traditional makeup, her character sported a sophisticated beauty aesthetic featuring luminous-looking skin, softly defined eyes and statement lip colours.

Her red lipstick was one of the most memorable elements of this look. Paired with subtly enhanced eyes, groomed brows and softly waved hair, it created an elegant yet sensual appearance. The makeup was polished without looking overly elaborate, making it a wonderful example of how a bold lip can become the focal point of an otherwise understated look.

Her contemporary wardrobe, featuring coats and boots, added to the sophisticated appeal. This beauty look remains particularly relevant for anyone who prefers minimal eye makeup with a striking lip colour.

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