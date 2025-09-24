Alia Bhatt serves high drama in bold Gucci look from Demna's debut collection at Milan Fashion Week: See all the pics

Gucci kicked off Milan Fashion Week with a star-studded, exclusive film screening of The Tiger, a cinematic spectacle that featured creative director Demna’s first collection for the Italian luxury fashion house. Alia Bhatt was among the many celebrities who attended the show. Alia Bhatt attends Gucci's Milan Fashion Week premiere in a dramatic black look.

Also Read | Nita Ambani, Radhika Merchant to Shloka Mehta: Most glam ethnic looks from Ambani ladies for Navratri 2025 fashion inspo

Alia Bhatt in Demna's latest collection

Dressed in Gucci's latest La Famiglia collection from head to toe, available exclusively in 10 Gucci stores from September 25 to October 12, Alia stole the spotlight during the film's screening. She wore a dramatic black fur coat over a nude satin outfit, stylish heels, and net stockings. Let's decode her look from the event:

Decoding Alia Bhatt's new Gucci look

Alia Bhatt's black fur coat features full-length sleeves, an oversized silhouette, drop shoulders, a V neckline, a wrap-around design, side pockets, and a calf-length hem. She cinched it at the waist with a gold Gucci chain.

Meanwhile, the slit on the front of the jacket offered a glimpse of the black stockings Alia wore underneath the fur coat. It comes with a Gucci monogram pattern and a see-through design. Lastly, a satin mini dress featuring a plunging V neckline, lace detailing, and a body-hugging silhouette rounded off the attire.

For accessories, Alia paired the ensemble with black pointed heels, a top-handle bag, Gucci monogram earrings, and a gold ring. She left her tresses loose in a centre parting, styled in soft, silky straight locks.

Lastly, smudged kohl-lined eyes, muted pink smoky eye shadow, feathered brows, mascara on the lashes, blushed cheeks, beaming highlighter, glossy pink lips, and soft contouring rounded off the makeup.

Who else attended the Gucci event?

Apart from Alia Bhatt, the film premiere also saw BTS' Jin, Serena Williams, Demi Moore, Alex Consani, Kendall Jenner, Keke Palmer, and a few other celebrities in attendance.