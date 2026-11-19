Bollywood star Alia Bhatt has graced the cover of TIME magazine's inaugural TIME100 Next India list, which celebrates emerging leaders and changemakers shaping the country's future through their ideas, vision and contributions. For the special cover shoot, the actor made a striking style statement in a stunning strapless ruby-red gown.

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On November 19, celebrity fashion stylist Priyanka Kapadia took to Instagram to share details of Alia's look. From the elegant silhouette to the rich red hue, let's take a closer look at her ensemble. (Also read: Alia Bhatt brings 1997 Givenchy couture into 2026 with a butter yellow look, sharp tailoring and cute statement bow )

Alia Bhatt's crimson Sabyasachi gown is all things glamour

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Alia slipped into a custom crimson gown from Sabyasachi's Evening Collection. The strapless, floor-length creation featured a straight-across neckline, a fitted bodice and a dramatic mermaid-style flare at the hem. Crafted in lustrous satin, the gown stood out for its rich red hue and elegant silhouette.

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{{^usCountry}} Adding a delicate finishing touch was a matching satin belt with a petite bow detail that cinched her waist. The sleek design and fluid fabric gave the ensemble a sophisticated appeal, proving that sometimes a striking colour and a well-tailored silhouette are all it takes to make a statement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Adding a delicate finishing touch was a matching satin belt with a petite bow detail that cinched her waist. The sleek design and fluid fabric gave the ensemble a sophisticated appeal, proving that sometimes a striking colour and a well-tailored silhouette are all it takes to make a statement. {{/usCountry}}

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Statement jewellery completes the look

Celebrity stylist Priyanka Kapadia Badani kept the accessories minimal yet impactful. Alia paired her strapless gown with an elaborate Sabyasachi statement choker featuring intricate antique-finished metalwork and clustered gemstones.

The vintage-inspired necklace added an element of drama to the otherwise understated ensemble. She skipped earrings and heavy bracelets, allowing the striking neckline and rich crimson satin to take centre stage.

About the glam

For her beauty look, Alia opted for soft glamour. Hairstylist Flavien Heldt styled her brunette tresses in voluminous, tousled waves with a subtle centre part, lending an effortless finish to the overall look.

Makeup artist Mickey Contractor kept things elegant with a warm, luminous base, softly defined smoky eyes, sculpted cheekbones and a muted natural lip colour. The understated makeup balanced the bold red gown without taking away from its appeal.

On the work front

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Alia will next be seen in Love & War. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal in lead roles. The film's first-look poster revealed that Alia will be seen playing a cabaret dancer. The project marks her second collaboration with Bhansali and is scheduled to release in theatres in January 2027.