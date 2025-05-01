Menu Explore
Amazon summer sale 2025: Unbeatable offers on makeup; Get up to 70% off on lipsticks, kajal, eyeliners, and more

ByShweta Pandey
May 01, 2025 07:00 PM IST

Amazon sale has already begun and if you are a makeup freak, this article is for you. Amazon is offering up to 70% off on its wide range of makeup essentials.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

PAC Eyebrow Definer (4 Colors) | Comes with an Angled Brush & Spoolie for Sculpted & Shaping Eyebrows | With 4 Natural Pressed Powder Shades to Redefine Eyebrows | Suitable for all Skin Types View Details checkDetails

₹595

GET THIS

FACESCANADA Magneteyes Eyeliner Gel Black 01 3.5 Ml (Black) And Faces Magnet Eyes Kajal, 0.35G - Matte Finish View Details checkDetails

₹280.32

GET THIS

LoveChild Masaba Kajal Pencil Coal Black Matte - Smudge-proof & Waterproof, Long-lasting Deeply Pigmented Eyeliner for Women, Makeup Essential (0.36g) View Details checkDetails

₹348

GET THIS

Forest Essentials Earth Brown Gulaab Khaas Kajal Matte Finish, 0.3g View Details checkDetails

GET THIS

Mamaearth Long Stay Kajal Pencil Black Retractable Waterproof, With Vitamin C & Chamomile, Charcoal Black, Matte Finish View Details checkDetails

₹209

GET THIS

PAC Lower Lash Mascara – 01 (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹536

GET THIS

L’Oreal Paris Voluminous Panorama Waterproof Mascara Volumizing, Clump Free, Smudge free, Long-lasting, Black, 9.4ml View Details checkDetails

₹799

GET THIS

Maybelline New York Eyeshadow Palette, 6 Highly Blendable Shades, Sheer Finish, City Mini Palette, Westside Roses, 6.4g View Details checkDetails

₹491

GET THIS

Lakmé Absolute Spotlight Eye Shadow Palette, Berry Martini, 12 g View Details checkDetails

₹695

GET THIS

SUGAR Cosmetics Contour De Force Eyes And Face Palette | Pigmented, Long- lasting & Smudgeproof | Includes Blush, Bronzer, Highlighter and 6 Eyeshadow shades - 02 Pink Pro | 20.3 gm View Details checkDetails

₹824.25

GET THIS

MARS 36 Shade Ultra Pigmented Velvety Eyeshadow Palette 41.6 g (Shade-02+03) Multicolor Satin Finish View Details checkDetails

GET THIS

Hilary Rhoda Perfection Eyeshadow Palette | Highly Pigmented Eyeshadow Palette | Matte & Shimmer Finish | Long Lasting Eyeshadow for Women | Blendable Eyeshadow | 20.8g | 16 Shades (Shade 1) View Details checkDetails

₹233

GET THIS

Lakmé Absolute Spotlight Eye Shadow Palette, Berry Martini, 12 g

₹695

GET THIS

e.l.f. Perfect 10 Eyeshadow Palette, Ten Ultra-pigmented Shimmer & Matte Shades, Vegan & Cruelty-Free, Keep It Ethereal View Details checkDetails

₹1,350

GET THIS

Makeup Revolution Eyeshadow Palette, Highly Pigmented includes 45 Shades, Colorful Matte & Shimmer Shades, Multicolor, Maxi Reloaded Big Shot - 60g View Details checkDetails

₹900

GET THIS

Maybelline New York Super Stay Lumi-Matte Liquid Foundation - 228, Up To 30H Long Wear, Water & Transfer Proof. SuperStay Lumi-Matte Liquid Foundation comes with Non-comedogenic & Vegan Formula | 35ml View Details checkDetails

₹463

GET THIS

Mamaearth Hydra-Glow Full Coverage Dewy Finish Liquid Foundation With Vitamin C & Turmeric- 30 Ml|Full Coverage|Gives 3X Instant Glow|12-Hour Long Stay & Hydration|Spf 35|Non-Drying (04 Sun Glow) View Details checkDetails

₹638

GET THIS

MARS Illuminati Base Dewy Primer with Highlighter | Glowy Dewy Primer for Face Makeup | Natural Finish (45ml) (GOLD) View Details checkDetails

₹279

GET THIS

RENEE Bollywood Filter Face Primer 15gm| for a Flawless & Smooth Skin| Blurs Fine Lines, Wrinkles & Pores Instantly| Hydrating, Lightweight & Non-sticky| Cruelty-free View Details checkDetails

₹359

GET THIS

Maybelline New York Super Stay Lumi-Matte Liquid Foundation - 228, Up To 30H Long Wear, Water & Transfer Proof. SuperStay Lumi-Matte Liquid Foundation comes with Non-comedogenic & Vegan Formula | 35ml

₹463

GET THIS

PAC Aqua Grip Primer (Transparent) View Details checkDetails

₹1,135

GET THIS

PAC Light, Radiant, All Studio Hd Liquid Foundation (28 Ml) - 3 View Details checkDetails

₹896

GET THIS

MARS Illuminati Base Dewy Primer with Highlighter | Glowy Dewy Primer for Face Makeup | Natural Finish (45ml) (GOLD)

₹279

GET THIS

RENEE Bollywood Filter Face Primer 15gm| for a Flawless & Smooth Skin| Blurs Fine Lines, Wrinkles & Pores Instantly| Hydrating, Lightweight & Non-sticky| Cruelty-free

₹359

GET THIS

PAC Matte Touch Compact Powder (130 Biscuit) View Details checkDetails

GET THIS

Forest Essentials Som Rasa Velvet Concealer Gulaab Pankh | Natural Concealer for Face Makeup | Light to Medium Coverage | Natural Makeup | 3.2g View Details checkDetails

GET THIS

Elizabeth Arden FLAWLESS FINISH SKINCARING CONCEALER - Shade 6 - Tan with Neutral Tones View Details checkDetails

₹2,366

GET THIS

Mamaearth Glow Oil Control Radiant Compact Spf 30 With Vitamin C & Turmeric For 2X Instant Glow For Normal Skin- 9 G (Almond Glow), Brown View Details checkDetails

₹373

GET THIS

Rubys Organics Compact Setting Powder- Matte Finish Poreless with SPF for Women All Skin Types, Face Makeup, Controls Oil, Conceals & Radiant Skin, Natural, Cruelty, Vegan & Paraben Free - Shade SP2, 9g View Details checkDetails

₹960

GET THIS

REVLON Colorstay 2-In-1 Compact Powder Makeup & Concealer With Buildable Coverage Matte Finish, Ivory, All Skin View Details checkDetails

₹6,607

GET THIS

e.l.f. Camo Color Corrector, Hydrating & Long-Lasting Color Corrector For Camouflaging Discoloration, Dullness & Redness, Vegan & Cruelty-Free, Orange, Full, Sheer, Cream, All, 1 View Details checkDetails

₹590

GET THIS

Lovechild Masaba Concealer Cream Cameo- Starlet Honey, Natural Finish, For All Skin Types, Full Coverage, 5Gm View Details checkDetails

₹616

GET THIS

Typsy Beauty | Silk Cushion Liquid Blush Wand - Strawberry Champagne - 2-in-1 Highlighter Blush Hybrid | Cushion Tip Applicator | Lightweight Buildable Blush | Ultra-Pigmented | 12ml View Details checkDetails

₹1,056

GET THIS

Makeup Revolution Cheek Kit - Don’t Hold Back |4-Pan Bronzer & Highlighter Palette | Multicolor |Highly Pigmented | Silky Texture | Multi-Dimensional Radiance |Vegan & Cruelty-Free, 8g View Details checkDetails

₹680

GET THIS

Forest Essentials Highlighting Glow Kansa | Natural Face Highlighter for Luminous Finish and Radiant Look | Natural Makeup for Face | 5g View Details checkDetails

₹1,958

GET THIS

Revolution Superdewy Liquid Blush You Got Me Blushing For Soft Cream Blush Makeup For Cheeks, Long-Wearing, Smudge Proof, Natural-Looking, Dewy Finish, Skin Tint Blush Makeup (Nude Mauve) 15 ml View Details checkDetails

₹690

GET THIS

PAC Focus On Me 3 in 1 Bronzer Highlighter & Blush Palette for Face Makeup | Face Palette with Lightweight Natural Shimmer Glow Compact Powder | Full Coverage & Long Lasting for All Skin Type - Dark View Details checkDetails

₹999

GET THIS

Rubys Organics Cream Blush for Cheeks & Bronzer Duo Palette- Blusher for Face Makeup, Lightweight Flawless All Day Glow, All Skin Types, Natural &Paraben Free (Tan + Bronze) 9g View Details checkDetails

₹935

GET THIS

SUGAR Cosmetics Contour De Force Eyes And Face Palette | Pigmented, Long- lasting & Smudgeproof | Includes Blush, Bronzer, Highlighter and 6 Eyeshadow shades - 02 Pink Pro | 20.3 gm View Details checkDetails

₹824.25

GET THIS

MARS Glowzilla 6 Colour Highlighter Palette | Ultra Blendable & Long Lasting | Blinding Glow (12.0gm) (Shade-01) View Details checkDetails

₹269

GET THIS

Swiss Beauty Ultra Blush Palette with highly blendable shades | Pigmented Blusher for a Natural Blush | Shade-1, 16gm| View Details checkDetails

₹449

GET THIS

LoveChild Masaba- The Classics! - 17 Dil - Nail Polish (Blood Red) Glossy Finish, 8ml View Details checkDetails

₹195

GET THIS

LAKMÉ 9 To 5 Primer + Gloss Glossy Finish Nail Colour, Mulberry Bush, 6 Ml View Details checkDetails

₹98

GET THIS

O.P.I Nail Lacquer | Barefoot in Barcelona (Nude) | 15 ml | Long-Lasting, Glossy Nail Polish | Fast Drying, Chip Resistant View Details checkDetails

₹688.5

GET THIS

SUGAR POP Nail Lacquer 14 Berry Me (Mauvish Nude) | Dries In 45 Seconds | Chip-Resistant | Glossy Finish | High Shine | Nail Polish For Women, 10 ml View Details checkDetails

₹110

GET THIS

LAKMÉ Color Crush Nailart, U4 6Ml Glossy Finish View Details checkDetails

₹87

GET THIS

DeBelle Creme Finish Gel Nail Polish Majestique Mauve (Mauve), 8 Ml-Enriched With Natural Seaweed Extract, Cruelty Free, Toxic Free View Details checkDetails

₹210

GET THIS

DeBelle Gel Nail Polish Blissful Elizabeth(Light Pink Mauve Nail Paint)|Non UV - Gel Finish |Chip Resistant | Seaweed Enriched Formula| Long Lasting|Cruelty and Toxic Free| 6ml View Details checkDetails

₹165

GET THIS

BAD COMPANY No Toxin Nail Lacquer | Nail Polish Combo (10ml each X 3) | Long Wear, Quick Dry, Chip Resistant Nail Paint Combo View Details checkDetails

₹499

GET THIS

RENEE All In 1 Professional Makeup Brush Set of 6, Premium Easy To Hold & Precise Application For Face, Eyes & Brows | Cruelty Free & Uniquely Designed Super Soft Bristles For Unparalleled Precision View Details checkDetails

₹699

GET THIS

Minara Makeup Brush Set Of 15 With Easy To Carry Pouch (Black) | Travel Size Cosmetic Brushes Kit For Face Foundation Brush Eyeshadow With Storage | Makeup Pouch For Women | View Details checkDetails

₹299

GET THIS

MAANGE Professional Makeup Brush Set 20 Pcs Foundation Eyeshadow Blush Brush Kabuki Blending Concealers Face Powder Eye Make Up Brushes Set Kit (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹549

GET THIS

Vega Premium Eye Lash Curler View Details checkDetails

₹180

GET THIS

URBANMAC Fiber Bristle Makeup Brushes Set Tool Pro Foundation Eyeliner Eyeshadow (Black) with Sponge Puff- Black, 10 Pieces View Details checkDetails

₹249

GET THIS

Beauté Secrets Manicure Kit, pedicure tools for feet, Nail Clipper, Manicure Pedicure kit for women and Men, 18 Pieces,Perfect Gifts for Women and Men (Rose Gold) View Details checkDetails

₹429

GET THIS

BS-MALL Makeup Brush Set 18 Pcs Premium Synthetic Foundation Powder Concealers Eye shadows Blush Makeup Brushes with black case View Details checkDetails

₹1,299

GET THIS

Rubys Organics Dual Ended Makeup Brush for Face Makeup - Multipurpose brush for Foundation, Concealer, Blush and Compact for flawless finish, Blending and Powder Brush, Cruelty-free, Large Coverage Makeup Tool View Details checkDetails

₹675

GET THIS

Milagro Beauty Satin Beauty Blender Sponge, Latex-Free Makeup Sponge For Liquid/Cream/Powder Foundation | With Egg Case| Easy To Clean | Reusable | Tear Drop Shape View Details checkDetails

₹440

GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

The Amazon Great Summer Sale that began today has a wide range of deals and offers across categories. While, in case you are looking to buy some of your favourite makeup essentials, it's time to start shopping for them right away. During the Amazon sale, you can expect up to 70% off on your favourite makeup products.

Get up to 70% off on Makeup essentials
Get up to 70% off on Makeup essentials

From lipsticks to kajals or eyeshadows to primers, there is a wide assortment of makeup line available on Amazon. Along with the 70% discount, you can also expect 10% instant discount on all HDFC credit cards and EMI transactions. So, time to make the most of the Amazon Summer Sale to avail amazing deals and discounts.

Kajal, eyeliners, and mascaras at up to 60% off during Amazon summer sale:

Let your eyes do all the talking this summer! Dive into the Amazon Summer Sale and grab smudge-proof kajals, eyeliners, and mascaras at up to 60% off. Be you are in love with bold wings or soft lashes, these eye essentials stay fierce under the sun. With unbeatable prices, it's time to stock up on your eye-defining faves.

Lipsticks at up to 70% off during Amazon summer sale:

Make your pout pop this summer with Amazon's sizzling deals on lipsticks! From matte nudes to juicy glosses and vibrant reds, there’s a shade for every sun-kissed mood. Grab up to 70% off on lipsticks to keep your lips luscious all day. Get beach or brunch-ready with these lipsticks and enjoy discounts that’ll have you smiling even wider.

Eyeshadow Palettes at up to 50% off during Amazon sale:

You say eyeshadow palette, we say up to 50% off! This Amazon Summer Sale, grab eyeshadow palettes and unleash the artist in you. Think sunlit golds, tropical teals, and sunset-inspired hues, all in one palette. Amazon has palettes for every vibe—glam, nude, or bold—you’ll have endless ways to shine.

Primers and foundation at up to 50% off during Amazon summer sale 2025:

Summer glow starts with a flawless base, and Amazon has got you covered here. Grab primers that blur, hydrate, and mattify, whatever your skin needs. Pair them with feather-light foundations that offer buildable coverage without the cakey feel. Be you're going for a full-glam or nude look, get smooth, fresh, and photo-ready skin.

Compact powder and concealers at up to 55% off during Amazon summer sale:

Banish shine and hide those summer spots with top compact powders and concealers now on Amazon sale! Control oil and lock in your look with lightweight compacts, perfect for on-the-go touch-ups. Be it covering dark circles or hiding blemishes, these products are just right for you. Flawless skin isn’t just a filter any more—it’s a summer essential!

Blushes, bronzers, highlighter at up to 50% off during Amazon sale:

Glow like the golden hour with blushes, bronzers, and highlighters from Amazon Summer Sale! Add a sun-kissed warmth with velvety bronzers, a playful flush with creamy blushes, and a radiant beam with highlighters that catch every ray. Be it sculpting or just adding a pop of colour, this trio transforms your look into summer magic.

Nail polishes at up to 60% off during Amazon summer sale:

Wave hello to bold nails and brilliant shades! Amazon Summer Sale brings a splash of colour with nail polishes in neon brights, soft pastels, and glam metallics. What's more, you can grab up to 60% off on the wide range of quick-drying, chip-resistant, and high-shine nail polishes. From beach parties to breezy dates, let your fingertips do the talking.

Makeup tools at up to 55% off during Amazon sale:

Blend like a pro this summer with must-have makeup tools from Amazon sale 2025! From fluffy brushes and precise sponges to eyelash curlers and beauty blenders, these tools take your glam game a notch above. Easy to clean, durable, and oh-so-effective, they’re every makeup lover’s secret weapon. Be you're contouring or creating a dewy base, the right tool makes all the difference.

FAQ for Amazon summer sale on makeup

  • When is the Amazon Summer sale starting?

    Amazon summer sale has already begun.

  • How often should I replace my beauty products?

    Mascara: Every 3-6 months Foundation: 12-18 months Lipstick: 1-2 years Skincare products: 6-12 months (check expiration dates) Sunscreen: Follow the expiration date on the bottle

  • How can I prevent breakouts from makeup?

    Cleanse your face before and after applying makeup. Use non-comedogenic products. Wash makeup brushes regularly. Avoid sharing makeup. Remove makeup before bedtime.

  • How much discount can I expect on beauty products?

    You can expect up to 70% off on beauty and makeup products during the Amazon sale.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

