Amazon summer sale 2025: Unbeatable offers on makeup; Get up to 70% off on lipsticks, kajal, eyeliners, and more

The Amazon Great Summer Sale that began today has a wide range of deals and offers across categories. While, in case you are looking to buy some of your favourite makeup essentials, it's time to start shopping for them right away. During the Amazon sale, you can expect up to 70% off on your favourite makeup products. Get up to 70% off on Makeup essentials

From lipsticks to kajals or eyeshadows to primers, there is a wide assortment of makeup line available on Amazon. Along with the 70% discount, you can also expect 10% instant discount on all HDFC credit cards and EMI transactions. So, time to make the most of the Amazon Summer Sale to avail amazing deals and discounts.

Kajal, eyeliners, and mascaras at up to 60% off during Amazon summer sale:

Let your eyes do all the talking this summer! Dive into the Amazon Summer Sale and grab smudge-proof kajals, eyeliners, and mascaras at up to 60% off. Be you are in love with bold wings or soft lashes, these eye essentials stay fierce under the sun. With unbeatable prices, it's time to stock up on your eye-defining faves.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Lipsticks at up to 70% off during Amazon summer sale:

Make your pout pop this summer with Amazon's sizzling deals on lipsticks! From matte nudes to juicy glosses and vibrant reds, there’s a shade for every sun-kissed mood. Grab up to 70% off on lipsticks to keep your lips luscious all day. Get beach or brunch-ready with these lipsticks and enjoy discounts that’ll have you smiling even wider.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Eyeshadow Palettes at up to 50% off during Amazon sale:

You say eyeshadow palette, we say up to 50% off! This Amazon Summer Sale, grab eyeshadow palettes and unleash the artist in you. Think sunlit golds, tropical teals, and sunset-inspired hues, all in one palette. Amazon has palettes for every vibe—glam, nude, or bold—you’ll have endless ways to shine.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Primers and foundation at up to 50% off during Amazon summer sale 2025:

Summer glow starts with a flawless base, and Amazon has got you covered here. Grab primers that blur, hydrate, and mattify, whatever your skin needs. Pair them with feather-light foundations that offer buildable coverage without the cakey feel. Be you're going for a full-glam or nude look, get smooth, fresh, and photo-ready skin.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Compact powder and concealers at up to 55% off during Amazon summer sale:

Banish shine and hide those summer spots with top compact powders and concealers now on Amazon sale! Control oil and lock in your look with lightweight compacts, perfect for on-the-go touch-ups. Be it covering dark circles or hiding blemishes, these products are just right for you. Flawless skin isn’t just a filter any more—it’s a summer essential!

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Blushes, bronzers, highlighter at up to 50% off during Amazon sale:

Glow like the golden hour with blushes, bronzers, and highlighters from Amazon Summer Sale! Add a sun-kissed warmth with velvety bronzers, a playful flush with creamy blushes, and a radiant beam with highlighters that catch every ray. Be it sculpting or just adding a pop of colour, this trio transforms your look into summer magic.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Nail polishes at up to 60% off during Amazon summer sale:

Wave hello to bold nails and brilliant shades! Amazon Summer Sale brings a splash of colour with nail polishes in neon brights, soft pastels, and glam metallics. What's more, you can grab up to 60% off on the wide range of quick-drying, chip-resistant, and high-shine nail polishes. From beach parties to breezy dates, let your fingertips do the talking.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Makeup tools at up to 55% off during Amazon sale:

Blend like a pro this summer with must-have makeup tools from Amazon sale 2025! From fluffy brushes and precise sponges to eyelash curlers and beauty blenders, these tools take your glam game a notch above. Easy to clean, durable, and oh-so-effective, they’re every makeup lover’s secret weapon. Be you're contouring or creating a dewy base, the right tool makes all the difference.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Similar articles for you:

Huda Beauty makeup kit: From matte to metallic-lipsticks, foundations, and more to ace your glam look

Lipstick set: Why settle for one when you can have different shades for different moods; Here are 8 sets for you

Faces Canada makeup kit: From lipsticks to mascaras; your one-stop solution for all your makeup needs

FAQ for Amazon summer sale on makeup When is the Amazon Summer sale starting? Amazon summer sale has already begun.

How often should I replace my beauty products? Mascara: Every 3-6 months Foundation: 12-18 months Lipstick: 1-2 years Skincare products: 6-12 months (check expiration dates) Sunscreen: Follow the expiration date on the bottle

How can I prevent breakouts from makeup? Cleanse your face before and after applying makeup. Use non-comedogenic products. Wash makeup brushes regularly. Avoid sharing makeup. Remove makeup before bedtime.

How much discount can I expect on beauty products? You can expect up to 70% off on beauty and makeup products during the Amazon sale.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.