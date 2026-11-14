Ananya Panday just made the ‘micro dupatta’ the coolest festive trend

If there's one way to make a traditional lehenga feel fresh again, it's by playing with proportions. Think a beautifully embroidered skirt, a statement blouse that doubles as the star of the outfit and, instead of a full-length dupatta, a tiny little drape that barely covers the shoulders.

Ananya Panday's micro dupatta adds a fun twist to festive lehengas (Instagram)

By Samarpita Yashaswini Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.



She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.



A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.



She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.



Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read more Read less

Ananya Panday made a case for exactly this combination during her Diwali celebrations. She wore a striking red lehenga by Arpita Mehta, featuring colourful Kantha-style floral embroidery, a mirror-work bustier blouse and a micro dupatta. The skirt's pre-draped pleats added the effect of a traditional saree drape, while the choli brought a contemporary edge to the ensemble.

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A micro dupatta is a shorter, narrower version of the traditional dupatta. It is styled around the shoulders or arms as a decorative accent, offering a contemporary take on traditional Indian outfits.

I particularly like how the outfit balances traditional Indian craftsmanship with a more playful silhouette. And if you're looking for festive-wear inspiration beyond the usual heavily embellished lehenga, there are plenty of ways to borrow elements from this look without recreating it piece for piece.

Here's how to get the aesthetic.

1. Start with a colourful embroidered lehenga

The first thing that catches your eye is the skirt. Ananya's red lehenga featured multicoloured floral motifs created using Kantha-style running stitches in shades of blue, orange, white and green. The embroidery stood out against the red base, giving the outfit a lively, handcrafted feel.

If you want to recreate the mood, look for lehengas with colourful threadwork, floral embroidery or traditional-inspired motifs. You don't necessarily need a bright red skirt. Deep pink, rust, mustard, emerald and cobalt blue can all make beautiful festive alternatives.

A useful trick is to let the skirt carry most of the detailing. This makes it easier to experiment with a more contemporary blouse without the outfit looking visually overwhelming.

Styling tip: If you prefer a more understated look, choose a skirt with tonal embroidery and add colour through your blouse or accessories.

2. Make the mirror-work choli the statement piece

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Forget the idea that a lehenga blouse has to be conventional. Ananya's mirror-work choli had a bustier-inspired silhouette, a Queen Anne neckline and delicate tassel detailing. The teardrop-shaped mirrors added sparkle, while the cropped cut gave the traditional ensemble a modern finish.

This is a great detail to borrow if you want to update an existing lehenga. A mirror-work blouse can instantly make a relatively simple skirt feel more festive.

You could experiment with a structured bustier, a sleeveless blouse, a sweetheart neckline or a backless design. If you're more comfortable with traditional silhouettes, a fitted short-sleeved choli with mirror embellishments works just as well.

Styling tip: Let the blouse be the focal point. If it is heavily embellished, avoid adding too many competing details around the neckline.

3. Give the micro dupatta a chance

The micro dupatta is arguably the most playful element of this look. Instead of a conventional long dupatta draped over the head or shoulder, Ananya wore a narrow embroidered piece casually over her arms.

It is a styling detail worth experimenting with, especially if you love the look of a lehenga but find managing a full-length dupatta inconvenient.

You can recreate the effect with a narrow dupatta in a matching or contrasting shade. Choose one with an embroidered centre, a decorative border or delicate tassels. Drape it loosely over your arms or let it sit across your elbows.

However, if you prefer more coverage, there's no reason to abandon your regular dupatta. Simply choose a lighter one and pin it securely so you can move around comfortably.

Styling tip: A micro dupatta looks particularly striking with a statement blouse, but make sure the proportions complement your height and the volume of the skirt.

4. Go maximalist with traditional jewellery

Ananya kept the jewellery dramatic, choosing an oversized maang tikka with kundan and green stones, floral earrings, coral accents and pearl-embellished hair chains. She skipped a necklace, allowing the statement headpiece and earrings to stand out.

It's a useful styling lesson: you don't need to wear every piece of jewellery in your collection to look dressed up.

For a similar aesthetic, try a statement maang tikka with jhumkas, chandbalis or floral earrings. Kundan, polki and coloured stones can complement the embroidery and mirror work beautifully.

If your blouse has a heavily embellished neckline, skipping the necklace can help keep the look balanced.

Styling tip: Choose one or two statement jewellery pieces and build the rest of your accessories around them.

5. Finish with soft glam and effortless hair

The beauty look was kept relatively soft, balancing the heavily detailed outfit. Ananya wore loose waves, pink-toned smoky eyes, champagne blush and a soft pink lip.

This is a lovely approach if your outfit already has plenty of colour, embroidery and sparkle. You can keep the base fresh, add a little shimmer around the eyes and finish with a lip shade that complements your lehenga.

For hair, loose waves, a half-up hairstyle or a sleek low bun can all work. If you're wearing a maang tikka or statement earrings, make sure your hairstyle allows the jewellery to be seen.

Mirror-work lehengas to explore for your next festive celebration

You don't have to spend designer-label money to experiment with mirror-work detailing. Here are a few lehenga sets worth exploring if you're looking for a similar festive mood.

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Note: These are shopping alternatives inspired by the mirror-work and embroidered-lehenga aesthetic, not exact replicas of Ananya's custom outfit.

A few things to check before buying a mirror-work lehenga

Before adding a heavily embellished lehenga to your cart, pay attention to the practical details:

Check the embellishments: Look closely at how the mirrors and embroidery are attached, especially around areas that will experience movement.

Look at the fabric: Check the fabric composition, lining and weight rather than relying only on the product photograph.

Check the blouse measurements: A structured or bustier-style blouse needs a comfortable, secure fit.

Consider the dupatta: Check its actual length and width. Product photographs can make a regular dupatta look much smaller depending on how it is draped.

Think about rewearing: A statement blouse can be paired with a plain saree or skirt, while an embroidered lehenga skirt can work with a simpler blouse for another celebration.

Ananya Panday's festive look is a reminder that traditional Indian wear doesn't have to follow the same old formula. A colourful embroidered skirt, a playful blouse and a smaller-than-usual dupatta can completely change the way a lehenga looks.

If you're shopping for an upcoming wedding, Diwali gathering or festive celebration, consider borrowing just one or two elements from the look. You could pair a mirror-work blouse with a skirt you already own, experiment with a lighter dupatta or choose a colourful embroidered lehenga.

Because sometimes, the best outfit inspiration isn't about copying a celebrity's entire look. It's about finding that one detail that makes you want to dress up differently.

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Ananya Panday's micro dupatta trend: FAQs What did Ananya Panday wear for Diwali 2026? Ananya Panday wore a red lehenga featuring colourful Kantha-style floral embroidery, a mirror-work bustier choli and a micro dupatta by designer Arpita Mehta.

How do you style a mirror-work lehenga? Pair a mirror-work lehenga with statement earrings, a maang tikka or kundan jewellery. Keep the necklace minimal or skip it if the blouse has heavy embellishments. Finish with soft glam makeup and loose waves or a sleek bun.

How can you recreate Ananya Panday's lehenga look on a budget? Look for a colourful embroidered lehenga skirt, a mirror-work blouse and a short dupatta. You can also pair a statement blouse with an existing plain lehenga to recreate the aesthetic without buying an entirely new outfit.

What is a micro dupatta? A micro dupatta is a shorter, narrower version of the traditional dupatta. It is styled around the shoulders or arms as a decorative accent, offering a contemporary take on traditional Indian outfits.

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