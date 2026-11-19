Last night was nothing short of glamorous as a host of celebrities descended upon Mumbai for the Vogue India Forces of Fashion 2026 Preview on November 18. The star-studded guest list included Ananya Panday, Mrunal Thakur, Sobhita Dhulipala, Sara Tendulkar, Simone Ashley and Anna Wintour, among others.

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Bringing their A-game to the fashion front, the attendees stepped out in statement-making ensembles, serving up plenty of inspiration for the season ahead. Let's take a closer look at who wore what and pick up some fashion notes from the star-studded affair. (Also read: ₹1.32 crore luxury watch studded with diamonds and sapphires stole the show">Ananya Panday’s Gaurav Gupta gown at Piaget event was stunning but her ₹1.32 crore luxury watch studded with diamonds and sapphires stole the show )

Ananya Panday

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{{^usCountry}} Ananya Panday wore a black Chanel blazer with gold buttons and a plunging neckline, paired with a matching flared mini skirt featuring the brand's signature white logo. She accessorised the look with a light-blue quilted Chanel shoulder bag, adding a pop of colour to the otherwise monochromatic outfit. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ananya Panday wore a black Chanel blazer with gold buttons and a plunging neckline, paired with a matching flared mini skirt featuring the brand's signature white logo. She accessorised the look with a light-blue quilted Chanel shoulder bag, adding a pop of colour to the otherwise monochromatic outfit. {{/usCountry}}

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A pair of classic black pointed-toe heels completed her look, while her minimal jewellery kept the styling understated. Ananya wore her brunette hair in loose, soft waves with a centre parting and opted for fresh, understated makeup with a hint of rosy blush and nude lips.

Simone Ashley and Anna Wintour

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Simone Ashley made a statement in a floor-length, figure-hugging slip dress featuring delicate spaghetti straps and a soft cowl neckline. The gown stood out for its dreamy ombré effect, blending champagne-beige tones with a vibrant pink hem. She kept the styling effortless with loose, natural hair, understated hoop earrings and glowing makeup.

Staying true to her signature style, Anna Wintour opted for a vibrant red, ankle-length dress adorned with an intricate botanical print in cream, gold and soft green. The outfit featured a high neckline, blouson sleeves, a belted waist and striped detailing along the cuffs and hem. She completed the look with a statement multi-strand gemstone necklace in shades of blue and green, her iconic bob and oversized dark sunglasses.

Mrunal Thakur

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Mrunal Thakur delivered a high-drama take on the classic all-black ensemble, pairing a sleek, minimalist halter-neck top with a dramatic, floor-sweeping maxi skirt featuring cascading tiers of glossy fringe. She accessorised with chunky, silver-toned statement necklaces in layered lengths, including a choker and a longer pendant, along with a stack of bangles on her wrist. Classic pointed-toe black pumps completed the ensemble. For her beauty look, Mrunal kept her dark hair sleek and straight with a crisp middle part, while bold, defined eyes added to the overall drama.

Sara Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok

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Sara Tendulkar opted for a contemporary fusion ensemble, pairing a structured, sleeveless champagne-beige corset-style top with a flowing black draped skirt. The ornate bodice featured intricate metallic embroidery, beaded accents and scalloped, lace-like detailing cascading asymmetrically over the waist.

She teamed it with a fluid black satin skirt featuring a high slit and delicate fringe detailing along the hem. A miniature gold-embellished top-handle bag with dangling beaded tassels, drop earrings and metallic heels completed her look. She wore her long hair in soft, flowing waves, adding an elegant finish to the ensemble.

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Saaniya Chandhok made a statement in a floor-length, figure-hugging gown featuring a warm-toned leopard print. The dress stood out for its high, asymmetrically draped neckline, which gathered softly over one shoulder and transitioned into horizontal ruching through the bodice and hips before flaring slightly at the hem. Keeping the styling sleek, she wore her dark hair straight with a centre parting and accessorised with delicate gold-toned stud earrings and a statement ring.