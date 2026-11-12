Aneet Padda keeps it simple as she wears Ahaan Panday's mom Deanne Panday's gota-embroidered suit for Diwali

Aneet Padda celebrated the festival of lights with her close friends and family. Pictures from the celebrations are circulating on social media, and a few show Aneet posing with her Saiyaara co-star Ahaan Pandey's mom, Deanne Pandey.

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Ahaan and Aneet, who won hearts with their chemistry in Saiyaara and their off-screen camaraderie, have had the internet wondering whether the two are dating in real life. Aneet's repeated appearances with the Panday family have only added fuel to the fire. Now, some eagle-eyed fans noticed that, for the Diwali celebrations, Aneet picked a suit from Deanne's wardrobe.

Aneet Padda's Diwali outfit is from Deanne's closet?

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{{^usCountry}} On November 10, a Reddit user posted pictures of Aneet from her Diwali celebrations with the Panday family on the subreddit r/bollynewsandgossips with the caption, “Aneet's Diwali outfit was not hers.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On November 10, a Reddit user posted pictures of Aneet from her Diwali celebrations with the Panday family on the subreddit r/bollynewsandgossips with the caption, “Aneet's Diwali outfit was not hers.” {{/usCountry}}

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Dressed in a pink embroidered kurta set, the actor looks pretty in the pictures. Per the photos shared on the thread, Deanna had worn the exact same ensemble during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations with Ahaan Panday and Ananya Panday's parents, Chunky Panday and Bhavna Pandey.

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The blush pink ensemble

Coming to the ethnic ensemble, it features a long, knee-length kurta with a scoop neckline and a slit in the middle, quarter-length sleeves, gold gota lace embroidery on the bodice and the borders, slits on the sides, and a relaxed fit.

A pair of flared, relaxed-fit palazzo pants with a scalloped hem, gota lace work on the hem, and an above-the-ankle hem length round off the design elements. A contrasting blue dupatta with gold gota lace embroidery, a pleasant floral pattern, and scalloped borders, and draped over the shoulders complete the ensemble.

Aneet accessorised the traditional ensemble with dainty earrings and embroidered gold juttis. Lastly, with her tresses left loose in a side part and style with soft waves, and paired with feathered brows, glosys pink lip shade, rouged cheekbones, and a dewy base complete the glam.

About Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda

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Aneet Padda rose to prominence with her breakout lead role in the 2025 YRF romantic drama Saiyaara. The film also starred Ahaan Panday in the lead role. She also starred in Kajol's Salaam Venky, followed by the Amazon Prime web series Big Girls Don't Cry. Recently, she starred in the JioHotstar legal and social drama Hunkkaar.