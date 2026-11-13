I love Indian outfits that manage to look festive without feeling like you've dressed for a royal procession. A beautiful suit set, a little shimmer, a dupatta that actually stays in place, that's often all I need. And Aneet Padda has just given me another reason to revisit gota patti.

Aneet Padda's gota patti suit is your cue to try this festive classic: Here's how you can wear it (Instagram/Pinterest)

By Samarpita Yashaswini Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.



She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.



A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.



She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.



Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read more Read less

For her Diwali celebrations, the actor wore a blush-pink kurta set from Deanne Panday's wardrobe. The ensemble featured gold gota detailing on the kurta and palazzo hems, along with a contrasting blue dupatta finished with gold borders. She kept the styling refreshingly simple with delicate earrings, embroidered juttis and soft waves.

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The look is a lovely reminder that gota patti doesn't have to mean heavy, head-to-toe embellishment. It can be subtle, playful, and surprisingly versatile, exactly what you want when wedding invitations start arriving one after another.

First, what exactly is gota patti?

Gota patti is a traditional Rajasthani embellishment technique in which metallic ribbon is shaped into motifs and attached to fabric. The work often appears along necklines, sleeves, hems and dupattas, adding a reflective gold or silver finish.

Think of it as festive sparkle with a little heritage behind it. The beauty of the technique is that it can be used sparingly for a delicate finish or layered more generously for a statement outfit.

5 ways to wear gota patti this wedding season

1. The straight kurta set for understated elegance

If you prefer outfits that look polished without demanding too much attention, start with a straight-cut kurta set. Gota detailing around the neckline, sleeves or hem can make an otherwise simple silhouette feel occasion-ready.

Take a cue from Aneet's blush-pink ensemble. A pastel kurta with gold detailing and a contrasting dupatta is a lovely choice for a daytime wedding, a family lunch or a smaller pre-wedding celebration. Add juttis and delicate earrings, and you're sorted.

2. An Anarkali when you want a little drama

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Some occasions call for a little twirl. An Anarkali with gota patti detailing around the bodice, sleeves and flared hem gives you movement without needing layers of heavy embroidery.

Choose a rich shade such as wine, emerald, royal blue or deep pink for an evening function. Keep the jewellery balanced: statement earrings are usually enough if the neckline is already embellished.

3. A sharara set for the dance floor

A gota patti sharara is a good middle ground between a traditional suit and a more elaborate lehenga. The flared trousers bring movement, while the kurta and dupatta keep the look rooted in Indian festive dressing.

For a sangeet or mehendi, look for a shorter kurta with a heavily finished sharara hem. You can add a pair of embellished juttis or low heels, depending on how much dancing you have planned.

4. Farshi salwar for a more dramatic silhouette

If you like traditional silhouettes with a contemporary styling twist, a farshi salwar set is worth considering. The voluminous, floor-skimming trousers create a striking shape, especially when paired with a shorter kurta.

A gota patti border on the kurta or dupatta adds just enough shimmer. Choose a lighter fabric if you'll be moving around a lot, and check the trouser length before buying – you want drama, not a constant battle with your hemline.

5. Let the dupatta do the talking

Not ready to invest in an entirely embellished suit? Start with a gota patti dupatta. It can instantly dress up a plain kurta set, a solid Anarkali or even a simple lehenga.

A contrasting dupatta, like the blue one Aneet paired with her pink suit, is an especially easy way to introduce colour. Look for scalloped edges, floral motifs or a metallic border, and keep the rest of the outfit relatively simple.

Which gota patti outfit should you wear to which function?

Wedding function Outfit idea Styling cue Mehendi Gota patti sharara Colourful juttis and lightweight earrings Haldi Pastel straight suit Floral accessories and minimal jewellery Sangeet Embellished Anarkali Statement earrings and comfortable heels Wedding lunch Gota patti kurta set Contrasting dupatta and a neat hairstyle Reception at home Farshi salwar suit A dressy potli and understated jewellery

A few things to check before buying

Gota patti looks beautiful, but the quality and placement of the work make a difference. Check whether the metallic detailing is neatly secured, particularly around areas that experience friction, such as sleeves, hems and dupatta edges.

Also look at the fabric underneath the embellishment. A lighter cotton or georgette suit may be easier to wear for a daytime event, while silk blends and richer fabrics can work well for evening celebrations. Check the care label too, as delicate metallic work may need gentle handling or dry cleaning.

And my biggest styling tip is don't feel the need to match every gold detail with gold jewellery. Silver, pearls and colourful stones can make a traditional suit feel much more contemporary.

Aneet Padda's outfit is a good reminder that festive dressing doesn't always need a brand-new silhouette or an overload of embellishment. Sometimes, a familiar craft styled with a fresh colour combination is all it takes. If you have a wedding coming up, consider giving gota patti a place in your wardrobe – preferably one you'll want to wear again.

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Aneet Padda's gota patti suit: FAQs What is gota patti work? Gota patti is a traditional embellishment technique that uses metallic ribbon, folded and stitched onto fabric to create decorative motifs and borders.

Which colours work well for gota patti suits? Blush pink, mustard, emerald green, wine, ivory and powder blue are versatile choices. Gold gota detailing works particularly well with rich and pastel shades.

How do you style a gota patti suit? Pair it with jhumkas, embroidered juttis and a contrasting dupatta. Keep the rest of your accessories relatively simple if the outfit has heavy metallic detailing.

Can you wear gota patti suits to weddings? Yes. Gota patti suits work well for mehendi, haldi, puja and other wedding functions. Choose the silhouette and level of embellishment according to the occasion.

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