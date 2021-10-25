Angelina Jolie dresses up in silver bodycon gown with Zahara Jolie-Pitt and Shiloh for Eternals premiere

After stunning the crowds at the Los Angeles premiere of Eternals, Angelina Jolie graced the red carpet at the Rome premiere of the film with her daughters, Zahara, 16, and Shiloh, 15. On Sunday night, the 46-year-old actor brought her two daughters to the 16th Rome Film Festival screening of her new MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) film starring Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Lia McHugh, Don Lee, and Kit Harrington.

For the occasion, Angelina Jolie chose a strapless metallic silver dress that hugged her curves at the right places and accentuated her enviable frame. As for her two daughters, they looked equally lovely in white and black ensembles.

Jolie walked the red carpet wearing the metallic silver creation from the luxury label Versace. It featured a corset-style bust with gathered detail on the waist and an hourglass silhouette that created a floor-grazing hem.

Take a look at the photos from the premiere:

Angelina Jolie poses on the red carpet for the movie 'Eternals' at the 16th edition of the Rome Film Fest. (AP)

ALSO READ: Zahara Jolie wears mom Angelina Jolie's 2014 Oscars gown to Eternals premiere

Looking like a literal goddess, she accessorised the ensemble with large silver earrings that stood out from the long straight sweep of her hair. Jolie styled her silver dress with minimal make-up that included smoky eye shadow, nude lip shade, blushed cheeks and glowing skin.

Angelina Jolie at the 16th Rome Film Festival. (AFP)

By her side, sixteen-year-old Zahara chose a white Grecian-style dress decorated with gold halter straps framing her neck and bust. She left her hair swept up on one side and accessorised the dress with a white pin.

Zahara Jolie-Pitt with Angelina Jolie and Shiloh. (AP )

Fifteen-year-old Shiloh went for a more funky and casual look on the red carpet. She wore a black, mini-length sleeveless dress with a bow and some pleats decorating the front. A pair of casual yellow animal print kicks, hoop earrings, and hair tied up in a bun completed the look.

Angelina Jolie arrives with her daughters Zahara Jolie-Pitt (L) and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt (R). (AFP)

Earlier this month, Angelina Jolie and Zahara made headlines at the Los Angeles premiere of Eternals when the 16-year-old recycled her mother's 2014 Oscars dress. She wore a champagne gown by Elie Saab Couture that Jolie had worn to the Academy Awards with her ex Brad Pitt. She had paired the dress with minimal accessories, sleek hair-do, and a no-makeup look.

Angelina Jolie with her kids at Eternals premiere (2021), Angelina Jolie with Brad Pitt at 2014 Oscars

Eternals will hit the theatres on November 5, 2021. The film is directed by Chloé Zhao and produced by Kevin Feige.

