Angelina Jolie feared for her family’s safety during marriage to Brad Pitt, says divorce left her 'broken'

Angelina Jolie has said that she feared for her and her family's safety during her marriage to Brad Pitt. The former couple dated for 10 years before they got married in 2014. However, in 2016, Angelina filed for a divorce. It came through in 2019.

The actors are still involved in a custody battle over their six children, Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Vivienne and Knox. In a recent interview, Angelina spoke about children rights when she made a brief statement about her and Brad's marriage.

Speaking with The Guardian, Angelina was asked if she feared for her children during the marriage. “Yes, for my family. My whole family,” she said, adding that the ongoing custody battle doesn't allow her to speak about the matter. However, she did add that it wasn't an easy decision to file for a divorce.

“It took a lot for me to be in a position where I felt I had to separate from the father of my children," she said. Angelina also said that the experience of getting the divorce has been traumatic and it has ‘broken' her.

“I think at the end of the day, even if you and a few people you love are the only people who know the truth of your life, what you fight for, or what you sacrifice, or what you’ve suffered, you come to be at peace with that, regardless of everything going on around you," she said. Angelina added that she wants the family to heal and hopes that everyone, including Brad, move forward. “We’ll always be a family,” she said.

While Angelina continues to fight Brad in court, she has been slowly finding her way back to work as well. She starred in films such as Maleficent: Mistress of Evil and Come Away, and is set to make her Marvel debut with Eternals this year. In April, speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Angelina said that she had to take shorter jobs and take a backseat on direction owing to a 'change in (her) family situation."