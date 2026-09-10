Are you using the right moisturiser on your skin? A dermatologist shares ingredients to look for in a moisturiser

If you are a beauty enthusiast or have been following us, you would definitely not deny the importance of a moisturiser in your entire skincare routine. In fact, experts have been placing great emphasis on applying a good, nourishing moisturiser even if you have oily or acne-prone skin.

Best moisturiser as per skin type (Freepik)

By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



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All you have to keep in mind is to read labels before you buy. Because, obviously, a moisturiser that suits your friend's skin might not actually suit you. Dr Dhanraj Chavan, Consultant Dermatologist at Clear Skin & HairMD Clinics, Pune, tells HT Shop Now, “Many people pick a moisturiser because of how it feels or smells. The label matters here. A few of the ingredients do most of the job, and the best ones are different for each skin type”.

Oily skin still needs moisturiser

According to Dr Chavan, “The most common thing I hear in the clinic is that people think oily skin should not use a moisturiser. But skipping it can make things worse”. He says that when your skin loses water, the oil glands make more oil to try and make up for it. A light, gel-based moisturiser with hyaluronic acid and niacinamide gives your skin water without making it feel oily. He emphasises trying a moisturiser with niacinamide to control oil and soothe redness.

Dry skin needs barrier repair

Dr Chavan further says, “Dry skin does not have enough water or fats. So, you should look for ceramides, as they help fix the skin’s barrier. Glycerin and hyaluronic acid help keep water in the skin”. He also specifies trying moisturisers rich in squalane or shea butter, as that puts a layer over the skin to hold in moisture. For this, use cream instead of gel, as creams work better.

Combination skin needs balance

If you have combination skin, your T-zone would certainly feel oily, and your cheeks would feel tight. Dr Chavan advises using a moisturiser with glycerin, niacinamide, and some ceramides, which can work well for both places. “Some people feel better when they use a gel on the T-zone and a cream on the cheeks”, he says.

Why non-comedogenic matters

Non-comedogenic moisturisers are great for people who have oily or acne-prone skin. This means that this product is made in a way that does not block your pores. But it can also help anyone keep away from skin problems and small bumps. Look for this word on the label. Dr Chavan advises not to use heavy mineral oils on your face.

Sequence after face wash

As per Dr Chavan, the sequence for applying a moisturiser after washing your face also plays an important role. He says, “Put on moisturiser two or three minutes after you wash your skin. Do it when your skin is still a bit wet. It helps keep the water in and stops it from drying out". He also says that if you use a serum or a treatment, apply that first. Next, use moisturiser. “In the morning, sunscreen goes on last. At night, moisturiser is the last thing you put on”, he advises.

Dr Chavan also shares a disclaimer that skin type may be different based on the season, age or hormones. It is good to check which moisturiser you use every few months. Try not to use the same one for years.

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(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)