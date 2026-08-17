Brightening skincare is emerging as a key concern for Indian men, say experts

For years, skincare was rarely part of everyday conversations among men. Washing the face was often considered enough, while anything beyond that was viewed as unnecessary. Today, those perceptions are changing and looking after the skin is becoming as normal as exercising, eating healthier or making time for regular health check-ups. It is increasingly seen as an important part of self-care rather than vanity.

Men too are favouring skin brightening (Magnific)

By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less

Shaily Mehrotra, CEO & Co-Founder, Fixderma & FCL, tells HT Shop Now, “Not every trend begins with a new product. Some begin with a simple change in mindset. The growing interest in brightening skincare among Indian men reflects this shift”. She says, “More men are noticing what long commutes, harsh sunlight, pollution, stress and lack of sleep do to their skin. Instead of ignoring dullness and uneven skin tone, they are beginning to ask an important question: How can healthy skin be maintained?”

From fairness to healthier-looking skin

For many consumers, brightening is no longer about making the skin lighter. Instead, it is about addressing pigmentation, tanning, dullness and uneven skin tone while maintaining the skin's natural appearance.

According to Vidur Kapur, Director of O3+ Professional, “Brightening skincare is emerging as a key concern for Indian men because consumers today are paying greater attention to the overall health and appearance of their skin”.

This change is particularly relevant in India, where regular exposure to strong sunlight, pollution and dust can contribute to visible pigmentation and dullness. Whether someone spends hours commuting, works outdoors or frequently moves between hot and air-conditioned environments, the skin is exposed to several environmental stressors.

Mr Kapur says, “Daily exposure to harsh sunlight, pollution and dust often leads to tanning, pigmentation, acne marks and dullness, making these some of the most common skincare concerns. Rather than looking for fairer skin, men are increasingly seeking products that help them achieve an even-toned, healthy and fresh-looking complexion”.

“More men are visiting dermatology clinics with concerns about dullness, tanning and uneven skin tone than ever before. That's a welcome change because it shows they are paying attention to their skin instead of ignoring it. Brightening is often misunderstood as making the skin lighter, when in reality it is about improving skin health, reducing pigmentation and helping the skin regain its natural radiance,” says Dr Rahul Chaudhary, Medical Advisor, Fixderma.

He adds, “Most of these concerns develop gradually because of daily sun exposure, pollution and lifestyle habits, so consistent skincare and sun protection are far more effective than looking for quick fixes.”

Men are becoming more ingredient-conscious

As awareness grows, men are also becoming more informed about the products they use. Instead of seeking instant results, many are choosing science-backed formulations.

Ingredients such as Kojic Acid and White Tomato Extract are increasingly being used in brightening formulations to help improve the appearance of pigmentation, uneven skin tone and dullness. However, consumers also need to be careful about products that promise overnight fairness.

At the same time, dermatologists caution against unregulated brightening products that may contain topical steroids or other harmful ingredients promising overnight fairness. Such products can damage the skin barrier and lead to long-term skin concerns, making dermatologist-recommended and clinically tested skincare the safer choice.

Grooming and confidence are changing the conversation

Another factor contributing to this shift is the growing importance of personal grooming. Looking well-groomed can influence confidence in professional settings, social interactions and everyday life. As a result, skincare is gradually moving from a niche category to a more accepted part of men's grooming routines.

Brightening skincare is ultimately less about appearance and more about skin health, confidence and preventive care. As more men understand the importance of protecting their skin from daily environmental damage and choosing scientifically backed formulations over quick fixes, skincare is becoming a long-term habit rather than a passing trend. That shift, more than the growing number of products on the shelf, is what is redefining men's grooming in India today.

This shift is also being driven by greater awareness and access to skincare information. Men today are more informed about ingredients and understand that different skin concerns require targeted solutions. They are moving beyond basic grooming essentials like face wash and shaving products and are adopting simple skincare routines that fit into their daily lives.

A long-term shift in men's grooming

As Kapur puts it, “We believe brands have an important role to play in educating consumers and offering products that are simple, effective and suited to Indian skin, helping make skincare a consistent part of everyday self-care.”

The real change, therefore, is not simply the growing number of brightening products available on the market. It is the changing mindset among men who are becoming more comfortable prioritising their skin health. As science-backed formulations, informed choices, and daily sun protection become part of regular grooming, skincare is moving from a passing trend to a long-term habit for Indian men.

Similar stories for you

7 Sunscreen Mistakes That Could Be Damaging Your Skin

₹1500, and you can too">I bought my entire skincare range under ₹1500, and you can too

UV Nail Lamps: Should You Be Concerned About Skin Damage?

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)