Buying a wedding outfit? Designer Saggar Mehra reveals menswear mistakes to avoid

Your wedding wardrobe does not need to be the loudest one in the room to make an impression. For grooms, the more important questions are whether the outfit fits well, feels comfortable and reflects their personality.

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With Indian menswear becoming increasingly experimental, grooms today have more options than ever, from classic sherwanis and bandhgalas to contemporary Indo-Western silhouettes. But having more choices can also make it easier to get carried away by trends, embellishment or what is currently popular on social media.

Designer and founder of Saggar Mehra Couture, Saggar Mehra, believes one of the biggest mistakes grooms can make is choosing a wedding outfit simply because it is fashionable.

Don't blindly follow wedding menswear trends

Wedding photographs are going to stay with you long after a particular trend has disappeared from Instagram. That is why Mehra recommends taking time to explore different styles instead of immediately settling on the look that happens to be trending.

“One of the biggest mistakes a groom can make while choosing his wedding outfit is blindly following trends. Today, Indian men are more exposed to global fashion and have a better understanding of what they want to wear. I feel it is important for them to take their time, explore different styles and choose something that truly reflects their personality,” Mehra says.

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For a groom, this means looking beyond what is currently popular and thinking about what actually feels like you. If you generally prefer understated clothing, an extremely ornate wedding outfit may not feel natural just because it is considered fashionable. Similarly, someone who enjoys statement dressing does not necessarily need to default to a conventional silhouette.

The goal should be to find a balance between the occasion and your personal style.

More embroidery does not automatically mean more luxury

Another common menswear mistake is assuming that a heavily embroidered outfit is automatically more luxurious.

Mehra takes a different view, putting greater emphasis on the elements that may be less immediately obvious when looking at a wedding outfit.

“Another common mistake is assuming that more embroidery or embellishment automatically means more luxury. For me, luxury is in the finer details — the quality of the fabric, the fit, the craftsmanship and how well everything comes together,” he says.

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{{^usCountry}} This is useful to keep in mind when comparing wedding outfits. Before focusing only on the amount of embroidery, look at the fabric, construction, finishing and fit. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This is useful to keep in mind when comparing wedding outfits. Before focusing only on the amount of embroidery, look at the fabric, construction, finishing and fit. {{/usCountry}}

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A simpler sherwani or bandhgala with excellent tailoring can make a stronger impression than an extremely embellished outfit that does not sit correctly on the body.

Fit should be a priority when choosing a groom's outfit

Wedding menswear can involve substantial layering, whether you are wearing a kurta under a sherwani, a jacket over an Indo-Western ensemble or multiple accessories with a traditional outfit.

That makes fit particularly important.

An outfit should allow enough room for comfortable movement without appearing oversized or shapeless. Pay attention to the shoulder fit, sleeve length, trouser or churidar length and how the garment sits when you are standing and moving.

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If you are getting an outfit made or altered, do not treat the fitting as a formality. Try the complete look with the footwear and layers you intend to wear for the wedding. This gives you a better sense of the final proportions.

For Mehra, good craftsmanship and fit are central to the idea of luxury.

Don't choose a wedding outfit at the last minute

A wedding wardrobe involves more than selecting one outfit. Depending on the celebrations, a groom may need looks for the engagement, haldi, mehendi, sangeet, wedding ceremony and reception.

Rushing the process can make it harder to work out which silhouettes, colours and levels of embellishment actually suit you.

Mehra believes grooms should take the time to understand what works for them instead of rushing to select an outfit or choosing one simply because it is trending.

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This also gives you more time for fittings and alterations, which can make a significant difference to the final look.

Your wedding outfit should feel comfortable, not just fashionable

Looking good and feeling comfortable do not have to be competing priorities.

Mehra believes a wedding outfit should make the groom feel confident and comfortable rather than simply fashionable.

This matters especially when you are wearing the outfit for several hours. A garment that looks impressive in photographs but feels restrictive, heavy or difficult to move in can become frustrating during the actual celebration.

When trying on an outfit, move around in it. Sit down, walk, raise your arms and check how the layers feel together. Also consider the weather and venue before finalising the fabric and construction.

Don't let the outfit overshadow your personality

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A groom's wedding wardrobe should feel personal rather than like a costume.

Mehra believes men should be just as involved and thoughtful about their wedding wardrobes as women are. That means understanding your own preferences instead of leaving every decision to family members, stylists or designers.

Think about the silhouettes you normally feel comfortable wearing. Then consider how they can be elevated for the wedding.

A groom who prefers clean, structured clothing could explore a sharply tailored bandhgala or understated sherwani. Someone who enjoys traditional dressing may prefer richer textiles or more detailed craftsmanship. The important thing is that the final outfit still feels connected to the person wearing it.

Think beyond the wedding photographs

A wedding outfit can be an expensive purchase, so it is worth thinking about whether elements of the look can work again.

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This does not necessarily mean choosing a completely plain outfit. Instead, consider whether individual components can be separated and styled differently after the wedding.

A well-cut jacket, for example, could potentially be paired with another kurta or trousers for a future occasion. Similarly, a classic kurta or bandhgala can have a longer life in your wardrobe if its design is not tied too closely to one particular wedding.

Mehra's larger point is that a wedding outfit should have character rather than being memorable only because it was heavily decorated.

“The idea is to create something that feels personal, has character and can be remembered long after the wedding,” he says.

Wedding menswear checklist: what should grooms look for?

Before finalising your wedding outfit, consider these points:

Personal style: Does the outfit actually feel like you?

Fit: Do the shoulders, sleeves, trousers and overall proportions sit correctly?

Fabric: Is the material appropriate for the season, venue and duration of the event?

Craftsmanship: Look at finishing and construction rather than judging luxury only by embellishment.

Comfort: Can you comfortably walk, sit and move in the complete outfit?

Versatility: Can any part of the outfit be styled again after the wedding?

Timing: Leave enough time for fittings, alterations and final adjustments.

Trends: Ask whether you genuinely like the style or are choosing it because it is currently popular.

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For today's groom, dressing well does not necessarily mean choosing the most elaborate outfit. Mehra's approach places the emphasis on thoughtful choices, quality, fit and craftsmanship, elements that can make a wedding look feel personal rather than simply fashionable.

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Wedding fashion mistakes to avoid: FAQs What are the biggest wedding menswear mistakes grooms should avoid? According to designer Saggar Mehra, grooms should avoid blindly following trends and assuming that more embroidery automatically makes an outfit more luxurious. Fit, fabric, craftsmanship and personal style also matter. What should men check before buying a wedding outfit online? Check the fabric details, measurements, fit information, construction and return policy. If possible, compare the garment measurements with a well-fitting outfit you already own. How should a groom choose his wedding outfit? Start by considering your personal style, comfort and the type of silhouette you feel confident wearing. Then explore different styles rather than choosing an outfit only because it is trending. Should a groom choose a heavily embroidered wedding outfit? Not necessarily. Mehra believes luxury comes from the quality of the fabric, fit, craftsmanship and overall finishing rather than simply the amount of embroidery or embellishment.

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