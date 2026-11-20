Colour has always played an important role in Indian jewellery, but its place in festive and bridal design is evolving. While traditional reds and greens continue to hold their appeal, a wider palette of coloured gemstones is finding its way into occasion jewellery. Turquoise, tanzanite, amethyst and softer pastel hues are adding new possibilities to designs, reflecting a growing preference for pieces that balance heritage with individual expression.

Coloured gemstones are redefining bridal jewellery, says Titan's Revathi Kant (Pinterest)

By Samarpita Yashaswini Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.



She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.



A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.



She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.



Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read more Read less

According to Revathi Kant, Chief Design Officer at Titan Company, this renewed interest in colour reflects the changing expectations of the modern Indian jewellery consumer.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

“Colour has always been at the heart of Indian jewellery. What we are seeing today is a confident return to it, but with a fresh point of view. Our consumer is modern yet rooted. She wants jewellery that carries meaning and heritage, but she also wants it to express who she is,” says Kant.

Coloured gemstones, she explains, offer an opportunity to bring these two sensibilities together. Their appeal lies not just in their hues, but also in how their cuts, proportions and settings influence the overall character of a piece. An emerald in a clean, geometric cut and warm gold setting, for instance, creates a very different impression from the same gemstone in a more intricate, traditional design.

This approach is also changing how designers conceptualise jewellery. Rather than treating gemstones as elements added to an existing design, the natural colour and depth of the stone can become the starting point for the piece itself.

Beyond rubies and emeralds: A wider colour palette

For festive and occasion jewellery, the palette is expanding beyond familiar gemstone choices. Turquoise, tanzanite and pastel shades are gaining attention, while amethysts and tanzanites are being explored in richer, more expressive combinations.

Contrasting gemstone colours are also offering designers a way to introduce a contemporary sensibility into traditional jewellery. Tonal combinations, meanwhile, create depth and visual interest without making a piece appear overwhelming.

The shift reflects a more experimental approach to occasion dressing, where jewellery is not necessarily expected to follow a predictable colour scheme. Instead, gemstone choices can complement an outfit, introduce contrast or become the focal point of an ensemble.

For consumers, this opens up more possibilities when choosing jewellery for weddings, festive celebrations and other special occasions.

Bridal jewellery gets a personalised update

The evolution is particularly visible in bridal jewellery, where traditional craftsmanship continues to hold its place but is being interpreted through more individual design choices.

According to Kant, techniques and styles such as meenakari, polki and kundan, along with regional motifs and heritage craftsmanship, remain important foundations of bridal design. However, brides are increasingly using gemstones to personalise their jewellery and create a look that reflects their own preferences.

This could mean choosing a statement necklace in a deeper jewel tone or incorporating gemstone accents that pick up colours from the bridal outfit. Designers are also paying close attention to clothing trends, colour palettes and silhouettes to ensure that jewellery complements the overall ensemble rather than competing with it.

The result is a more considered approach to bridal styling, where the choice of gemstone, setting and craftsmanship can be as important as the scale of the jewellery itself.

The rise of modern heirlooms

Beyond aesthetics, versatility is emerging as another important consideration in festive and bridal jewellery. Brides and families are looking for pieces that can be worn and restyled beyond a single celebration, rather than remaining tucked away after the wedding.

This is where coloured gemstone jewellery offers an interesting proposition. Its distinctive hues can make a piece feel personal, while also allowing it to be styled with different outfits and for different occasions.

Kant describes this growing preference as a move towards modern heirlooms: jewellery that carries the emotional and cultural significance of traditional pieces while fitting into contemporary wardrobes.

“Brides and families are looking for pieces that feel like modern heirlooms, designed to be restyled, layered and worn long after the wedding or festival,” she says.

As festive and bridal jewellery continues to evolve, colour is becoming more than an aesthetic choice. It is giving consumers another way to express their individuality while staying connected to traditional craftsmanship. With a wider gemstone palette, more experimental combinations and an emphasis on versatility, coloured gemstones are helping shape a new design language for occasion jewellery.

Coloured gemstone jewellery:

Similar stories for you:

Katy Perry to Cardi B: 5 best-dressed stars at Baby2Baby Gala 2026

Kate Middleton just made emerald necklaces irresistible again; 6 styles to shop

Aneet Padda's gota patti suit is your cue to try this festive classic

Coloured gemstones: FAQs Which coloured gemstones are trending in festive and bridal jewellery? Turquoise, tanzanite, amethyst and pastel-coloured gemstones are finding a place in festive and bridal jewellery, alongside traditional choices such as rubies and emeralds.

What are modern heirloom jewellery pieces? Modern heirloom jewellery refers to pieces that combine traditional craftsmanship and personal significance with versatile designs that can be restyled and worn beyond weddings and festive occasions.

How can coloured gemstones be styled with festive outfits? Coloured gemstones can complement an outfit through tonal combinations or create a striking contrast. The choice of gemstone, cut and setting can help determine whether the jewellery looks traditional or contemporary.

How are coloured gemstones changing bridal jewellery trends? Brides are using coloured gemstones to personalise traditional jewellery, from statement necklaces in deeper jewel tones to gemstone accents that complement their wedding outfits.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.