In an Instagram post shared on October 20, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh shared a beautiful family portrait introducing their youngest daughter, Devi Padukone Singh. The photo shows the family dressed in matching outfits, with Deepika wearing a suit by designer Masaba Gupta.

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What is the price of Deepika Padukone's ensemble?

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In an Instagram post shared by Masaba Gupta, the designer revealed that Deepika Padukone's kurta set for the family portrait is from her label, House of Masaba. In fact, she dressed Ranveer and their daughters, Devi and Dua, too. Called the ‘Noor Ban Gaye’ set, the ensemble features a kurta, wide-legged pants, and a double-toned dupatta. The ensemble is priced at ₹90,000.

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The price of Deepika Padukone's outfit.

The outfit details

{{^usCountry}} According to Masaba Gupta, the Noor Ban Gaye kurta set that Deepika Padukone wore for the photoshoot is detailed with peach patchwork and zardozi hand embroidery. The straight-cut kurta and wide-legged pants exude sophistication and are elevated with a peach crushed, double-toned tissue dupatta, finished with an ornate border. Its beautifully scalloped and asymmetrically curved hem gives a finishing touch to the look. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Masaba Gupta, the Noor Ban Gaye kurta set that Deepika Padukone wore for the photoshoot is detailed with peach patchwork and zardozi hand embroidery. The straight-cut kurta and wide-legged pants exude sophistication and are elevated with a peach crushed, double-toned tissue dupatta, finished with an ornate border. Its beautifully scalloped and asymmetrically curved hem gives a finishing touch to the look. {{/usCountry}}

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Deepika wore the beige-and-gold ensemble with a pair of statement jhumki earrings. She left her hair loose in a centre part and styled it with a soft blowout. Meanwhile, for the glam, the new mom chose a pink lip shade, a dainty bindi, feathered brows, subtle smoky eyeshadow, and a dewy finish to her skin.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh opted for an ivory silk kurta set, while Dua Padukone Singh wore a peach tissue-and-silk kurta set; Devi was wrapped in a tissue swaddle featuring soft mul lining and embroidered heart tassels.

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Deepika and Ranveer's family portrait

On Wednesday, Deepika and Ranveer gave fans a special glimpse into their family life by sharing a heartwarming portrait with their daughters. The couple also revealed their younger daughter's full name, Devi Padukone Singh. “Of Love & Abundance… 🧿 Devi Padukone Singh | देवी पादुकोण सिंह 🧿,” the couple captioned the portrait.

Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot on November 14 and 15, 2018, at Lake Como in Italy. The couple got married in an intimate ceremony, surrounded by their loved ones. They had a Konkani-style wedding, followed by a Sindhi ceremony, honouring both their roots. They welcomed their first daughter, Dua Padukone Singh, on September 8, 2024. Their second baby girl, Devi, was born on September 19, 2026.