Dimple Kapadia at 69 leaves internet stunned with her age-defying looks and voluminous long hair; fans ask ‘what's her hair secret?’

Dimple Kapadia is proving that style only gets better with age. From her age-defying looks and luxurious long hair to her stunning fashion sense, the 69-year-old actor continues to serve major fashion inspiration, showing how to embrace bold style at every age.

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On October 8, anonymous fashion critic Diet Sabya shared a video on Instagram featuring Dimple in a series of striking looks, each offering plenty of inspiration for those who love experimenting with fashion. (Also read: Katrina Kaif brings boss babe energy to London in oversized brown pantsuit with dhoti style draped trousers to celebrate Kay Beauty’s UK anniversary )

Dimple Kapadia stuns in maximalist looks

Dimple’s latest editorial is all about making a statement. The actor embraces dramatic silhouettes, rich colours and luxurious textures, proving that when it comes to fashion, more can certainly be more. One look features a fitted black off-shoulder gown paired with a dramatic red cape featuring voluminous sleeves, creating a striking contrast between the sleek silhouette and the exaggerated outerwear.

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{{^usCountry}} In another look, she makes a statement in a mustard high-neck ensemble layered with a rich crimson overlay. The combination of vibrant colours and sculptural silhouettes adds a regal touch to the editorial, with each outfit showcasing a different side of her fashion sensibility. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In another look, she makes a statement in a mustard high-neck ensemble layered with a rich crimson overlay. The combination of vibrant colours and sculptural silhouettes adds a regal touch to the editorial, with each outfit showcasing a different side of her fashion sensibility. {{/usCountry}}

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Chunky jewels and glam makeup

If there’s one thing Dimple’s latest shoot proves, it’s that you can never have too much jewellery. Chunky necklaces, oversized earrings, intricate maang tikkas and statement rings bring a sense of grandeur to the looks. Layered pearl and diamond-style necklaces add drama, while ornate cuffs and vintage-inspired accessories further elevate the ensembles. Rather than keeping the accessories subtle, the styling embraces an unapologetically maximalist approach.

Completing the looks is Dimple’s signature voluminous hair, styled with plenty of body and a swept-back crown. Her glamorous beauty look features sculpted, bronzed makeup, softly smoky eyes and deep nude-red lips, striking a balance between classic elegance and contemporary glamour.

How internet reacted

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Dimple’s video garnered plenty of reactions online, with fans praising her glamorous looks. One user called her “the perfect Miranda Priestly”, while another commented, “This is what perfection looks like.”

Her hair, however, stole the spotlight, with several users sharing their admiration for her luscious locks. One user wrote, “Hair is the main character here,” while another commented, “If I’m taking haircare tips from anyone, it’s Dimple Ma’am. Period.”

Another fan quipped, “Once again, my kingdom for Dimple ji’s hair,” while someone else joked, “The hair is a paid actor.” One comment read, “The amount of volume in her hair is literally the amount of problems I’ve in my life,” while another asked, “What crossroad deal did she make for that HAIR?!?”

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The compliments continued, with one user writing, “Hair is hairining,” and another asking, “What’s her hair secret?” Praising her timeless beauty, one user wrote, “She's aged so gracefully,” while another gushed, “Mother is mothering.”