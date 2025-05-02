Do not miss these deals! Party footwear for women at 50% off on Amazon Summer Sale 2025

Menu Explore
BySamarpita Yashaswini
May 02, 2025 02:00 PM IST

Up your shoe game this season! Enjoy 50% off on women’s party wear sandals at Amazon Summer Sale 2025. Stylish, comfy, and affordable—shop now!

Mochi Women Ant Gold Block Heel Sandal UK/5 EU/38 (40-7) View Details checkDetails

₹1,000

Metro Women Beige Block Heel Fashion Sandal UK/6 EU/39 (40-144) View Details checkDetails

₹974

Metro Women Beige Embellished Casual Kitten Heel Sandals UK/6 EU/39 (33-843) View Details checkDetails

₹935

View Details checkDetails

₹1,124

Carlton London Women Rose Gold Stylish Fashion Embellished Sandals for Outdoor, Party, Wedding and Holidays with Stiletto Heels (41) View Details checkDetails

₹1,007

Mochi Women Gold Fashion Heel Sandal UK/7 EU/40 (40-141) View Details checkDetails

₹961

View Details checkDetails

₹1,187

It’s time to ditch the dull and dazzle in drama! The Amazon Summer Sale 2025 is not just another seasonal discount—it’s your fashion runway at home. With minimum 50% off on women’s party wear sandals, your dream pair is just a click away. From glittering stilettos to walk-friendly block heels, these sandals blend fashion and comfort like never before. Check out these handpicked pairs and strut into summer with confidence.

Top 7 party footwear at 50% off on Amazon Summer Sale 2025:

Get your glam on with Mochi’s beige block heel sandals, your go-to for elegant evenings. The sandal flaunts floral embellishments that sparkle subtly under lights, making it perfect for party wear. Crafted with synthetic leather, it offers a snug fit and a bold yet stable heel—ideal for dancing through the night without missing a beat.

Specifications

Design
Floral embellished detailing
Sole
Soft cushioning for extra comfort
Colour
Neutral tone matches almost every outfit
Heel
Block heel for extra balance and height
Click Here to Buy

Mochi Women Ant Gold Block Heel Sandal UK/5 EU/38 (40-7)

When elegance meets practicality, you get this sleek Metro faux leather sandal. The slingback strap adds a touch of retro charm, while the sturdy block heel ensures all-day comfort. Whether you’re wearing a sari, jumpsuit, or dress, this versatile pair takes your look up a notch—literally.

Specifications

Detailing
Open toe to show off your summer pedicure
Heel
Classic block heel for day-to-night use
Finish
Faux leather finish with a luxurious look
Fit
Slingback strap for snug fit
Click Here to Buy

Metro Women Beige Block Heel Fashion Sandal UK/6 EU/39 (40-144)

Add sparkle to your casual chic with these embellished kitten heels from Metro. Lightweight and comfy, these are ideal for semi-formal affairs or weekend brunches. The embellishments shimmer just right—not too loud, but enough to say you’ve arrived.

Specifications

Detailing
Elegant embellishment across straps
Heel
Feminine kitten heel for a vintage feel
Sole
Cushioned footbed for walking ease
Design
Slip-on design = zero effort
Click Here to Buy

Metro Women Beige Embellished Casual Kitten Heel Sandals UK/6 EU/39 (33-843)

You’ll want to wear these all day—and you can! These Carlton London slip-on pumps come with a chic pointed toe and petite kitten heel that screams class. Whether it's your 9-to-5 or 7-to-midnight gig, this pair will have your back—and your feet.

Specifications

Detailing
Sleek, pointed toe elevates any outfit
Design
Easy slip-on design for convenience
Lining
Soft inner lining prevents blisters
Heel
Subtle kitten heel adds style minus pain
Click Here to Buy

Hello, red carpet moment! These embellished stilettos are made for drama. From destination weddings to upscale parties, they command attention with every step. And the shimmer? Enough to make fairy dust jealous.

Specifications

Detailing
Gorgeous glitter embellishments
Heel
Classic stiletto for a power pose
Strap
Secure back strap keeps you stable
Occasion
Perfect for gowns, lehengas, or cocktail dresses
Click Here to Buy

Carlton London Women Rose Gold Stylish Fashion Embellished Sandals for Outdoor, Party, Wedding and Holidays with Stiletto Heels (41)

This one's for the comfort-first divas. Mochi’s fashion heel sandal combines utility with understated glam. Lightweight yet sturdy, these are made for hours of wear without compromising on style.

Specifications

Design
Versatile shade and minimalist design
Heel
Stable block heel for maximum comfort
Sole
Soft, breathable insole
Occasion
Ideal for shopping sprees or casual parties
Click Here to Buy

Mochi Women Gold Fashion Heel Sandal UK/7 EU/40 (40-141)

Feel the power of heels with these ultra-stylish slip-on stilettos. Designed with a sharp toe and a high heel, they instantly transform any outfit into a statement look. Step in, slip on, and conquer the night.

Specifications

Heel
Polished stiletto heel boosts confidence
Detailing
Bold and stylish pointed toe
Design
Sleek upper design for a refined finish
Occasion
Great for formal events or luxe outings
Click Here to Buy

There’s never been a better time to shop heels that feel good and look fabulous. With up to 50% off on these stunning party sandals, you're not just walking into a sale—you're strutting into your new stylish era. Whether you're after bold statement pieces or minimalist classics, the Amazon Summer Sale 2025 has your dream pair on sale now.

Do not miss these deals! Party footwear at 40% off on Amazon Summer Sale 2025: FAQs

  • Are these sandals comfortable for long wear?

    Absolutely! Several pairs feature cushioned insoles, block heels, and ergonomic designs for extended comfort.

  • Are these sandals suitable for ethnic as well as Western outfits?

    Yes! These picks are highly versatile and can complement both Indian and Western attire.

  • Do they come in multiple colours or heel types?

    Many models are available in multiple shades or heel variants. Just browse the product link for all available options.

  • Can I return the sandals if the size doesn’t fit?

    Yes! All these products come with Amazon’s reliable return/exchange policies—just make sure to check the item’s return eligibility.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

