Do not miss these deals! Party footwear for women at 50% off on Amazon Summer Sale 2025

It’s time to ditch the dull and dazzle in drama! The Amazon Summer Sale 2025 is not just another seasonal discount—it’s your fashion runway at home. With minimum 50% off on women’s party wear sandals, your dream pair is just a click away. From glittering stilettos to walk-friendly block heels, these sandals blend fashion and comfort like never before. Check out these handpicked pairs and strut into summer with confidence. Do not miss these deals! Party footwear for women at 40% off on Amazon Summer Sale 2025

Top 7 party footwear at 50% off on Amazon Summer Sale 2025:

Get your glam on with Mochi’s beige block heel sandals, your go-to for elegant evenings. The sandal flaunts floral embellishments that sparkle subtly under lights, making it perfect for party wear. Crafted with synthetic leather, it offers a snug fit and a bold yet stable heel—ideal for dancing through the night without missing a beat.

Specifications Design Floral embellished detailing Sole Soft cushioning for extra comfort Colour Neutral tone matches almost every outfit Heel Block heel for extra balance and height Click Here to Buy Mochi Women Ant Gold Block Heel Sandal UK/5 EU/38 (40-7)

When elegance meets practicality, you get this sleek Metro faux leather sandal. The slingback strap adds a touch of retro charm, while the sturdy block heel ensures all-day comfort. Whether you’re wearing a sari, jumpsuit, or dress, this versatile pair takes your look up a notch—literally.

Specifications Detailing Open toe to show off your summer pedicure Heel Classic block heel for day-to-night use Finish Faux leather finish with a luxurious look Fit Slingback strap for snug fit Click Here to Buy Metro Women Beige Block Heel Fashion Sandal UK/6 EU/39 (40-144)

Add sparkle to your casual chic with these embellished kitten heels from Metro. Lightweight and comfy, these are ideal for semi-formal affairs or weekend brunches. The embellishments shimmer just right—not too loud, but enough to say you’ve arrived.

Specifications Detailing Elegant embellishment across straps Heel Feminine kitten heel for a vintage feel Sole Cushioned footbed for walking ease Design Slip-on design = zero effort Click Here to Buy Metro Women Beige Embellished Casual Kitten Heel Sandals UK/6 EU/39 (33-843)

You’ll want to wear these all day—and you can! These Carlton London slip-on pumps come with a chic pointed toe and petite kitten heel that screams class. Whether it's your 9-to-5 or 7-to-midnight gig, this pair will have your back—and your feet.

Specifications Detailing Sleek, pointed toe elevates any outfit Design Easy slip-on design for convenience Lining Soft inner lining prevents blisters Heel Subtle kitten heel adds style minus pain Click Here to Buy

Hello, red carpet moment! These embellished stilettos are made for drama. From destination weddings to upscale parties, they command attention with every step. And the shimmer? Enough to make fairy dust jealous.

Specifications Detailing Gorgeous glitter embellishments Heel Classic stiletto for a power pose Strap Secure back strap keeps you stable Occasion Perfect for gowns, lehengas, or cocktail dresses Click Here to Buy Carlton London Women Rose Gold Stylish Fashion Embellished Sandals for Outdoor, Party, Wedding and Holidays with Stiletto Heels (41)

This one's for the comfort-first divas. Mochi’s fashion heel sandal combines utility with understated glam. Lightweight yet sturdy, these are made for hours of wear without compromising on style.

Specifications Design Versatile shade and minimalist design Heel Stable block heel for maximum comfort Sole Soft, breathable insole Occasion Ideal for shopping sprees or casual parties Click Here to Buy Mochi Women Gold Fashion Heel Sandal UK/7 EU/40 (40-141)

Feel the power of heels with these ultra-stylish slip-on stilettos. Designed with a sharp toe and a high heel, they instantly transform any outfit into a statement look. Step in, slip on, and conquer the night.

Specifications Heel Polished stiletto heel boosts confidence Detailing Bold and stylish pointed toe Design Sleek upper design for a refined finish Occasion Great for formal events or luxe outings Click Here to Buy

There’s never been a better time to shop heels that feel good and look fabulous. With up to 50% off on these stunning party sandals, you're not just walking into a sale—you're strutting into your new stylish era. Whether you're after bold statement pieces or minimalist classics, the Amazon Summer Sale 2025 has your dream pair on sale now.

Do not miss these deals! Party footwear at 40% off on Amazon Summer Sale 2025: FAQs Are these sandals comfortable for long wear? Absolutely! Several pairs feature cushioned insoles, block heels, and ergonomic designs for extended comfort.

Are these sandals suitable for ethnic as well as Western outfits? Yes! These picks are highly versatile and can complement both Indian and Western attire.

Do they come in multiple colours or heel types? Many models are available in multiple shades or heel variants. Just browse the product link for all available options.

Can I return the sandals if the size doesn’t fit? Yes! All these products come with Amazon’s reliable return/exchange policies—just make sure to check the item’s return eligibility.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.