Don't let dry and cracked lips ruin your look. Here are 5 lip balms that are perfect for winter

Winter can be particularly harsh on your skin, and your lips are often among the first areas to show signs of dryness. From peeling and flaking to uncomfortable cracks, cold weather can leave your lips feeling dry, rough and irritated. While applying a face moisturiser and body lotion may already be part of your winter skincare routine, lip care deserves equal attention. This is where a good lip balm comes in.

5 lip balms that are perfect for winter (magnific)

By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less

Unlike other areas of the body, the skin on your lips is thinner and more delicate, making it particularly vulnerable to environmental changes. Cold temperatures, dry air, low humidity and exposure to winter sun can affect the lips' ability to retain moisture. A nourishing lip balm can help protect this delicate skin, prevent moisture loss and keep your lips comfortable throughout the season.

Why do lips become dry during winter?

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

Winter brings a combination of environmental factors that can strip the lips of moisture. Cold winds and low humidity increase dryness, while indoor heating can further reduce moisture in the air. Unlike the rest of your skin, your lips do not have oil glands to produce natural oils that help maintain moisture.

Another common habit that contributes to dryness is frequently licking your lips. Although it may provide temporary relief, saliva evaporates quickly and can leave the lips even drier. Biting or peeling flaky skin can also worsen irritation and lead to painful cracks.

Regular lip care is therefore important, especially during colder months when your lips need additional protection.

What are the benefits of using a lip balm in winter?

A lip balm is more than just a cosmetic product. It helps maintain the condition of your lips by providing moisturising and protective benefits.

1. Helps prevent dryness and chapping

One of the primary benefits of a lip balm is that it helps prevent moisture loss. Ingredients such as petrolatum, shea butter and mineral oil create a protective layer over the lips, helping reduce dryness caused by cold air and wind.

2. Keeps lips soft and smooth

Regular application of a nourishing lip balm helps soften rough, flaky lips. Ingredients such as ceramides and shea butter support the skin barrier, while emollients help improve the feel and texture of the lips.

3. Protects against environmental damage

Winter does not mean your lips are safe from sun exposure. UV rays can affect the lips throughout the year. Using a lip balm with broad-spectrum SPF 30 or higher helps protect them from harmful UV radiation when you step outdoors.

4. Helps soothe dry and cracked lips

If your lips feel tight or uncomfortable, an ointment-based lip balm can provide a protective coating that reduces moisture loss and supports the natural healing process. Products containing white petroleum jelly are particularly useful for severely dry lips.

5. Creates a smoother base for lipstick

Dry, flaky lips can make lipstick application uneven and emphasise fine lines. Applying a suitable lip balm before lipstick helps soften the lip surface, making it easier to achieve a smoother finish.

5 Lip balms worth considering:

Give your lips a hint of cherry colour while keeping dryness at bay with NIVEA Cherry Shine Lip Balm. Designed to provide up to 24-hour moisturisation, this lip balm leaves behind a subtle reddish tint and a glossy finish. Its nourishing formula features shea butter, castor seed oil, sunflower seed oil and vitamin E to soften dry lips and help maintain moisture. It also contains ceramide NP, which supports the lip skin barrier, making it a convenient everyday lip care essential.

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

Looking for a lip balm that offers hydration and sun protection in one swipe? Dot & Key Barrier Repair Hydrating Lip Balm combines SPF 50+ protection with nourishing ingredients to care for dry, chapped lips. Its formula features ceramides to support the lip barrier, shea butter to prevent moisture loss, and avocado oil to soften and smooth rough lips. It also contains hyaluronic acid, which helps attract moisture. This lip balm is a useful addition to your everyday lip care routine.

Want soft, moisturised lips with a natural-looking rosy glow? Vaseline Lip Therapy Rosy Lips Tin is designed to lock in moisture while giving your lips a subtle pink tint and glossy finish. Its key ingredient, petrolatum, creates a protective layer that helps prevent moisture loss and soothe dry, chapped lips. The formula also contains aroma and colourants for its rosy appearance. Packaged in a compact tin, it is a handy option for everyday lip care and touch-ups.

Dealing with dry, pigmented lips? Deconstruct Brightening Lip Balm with SPF 50 is formulated to protect against sun damage while helping improve the appearance of lip discolouration. It combines 1% vitamin C with 0.1% resorcinol to target pigmentation, while SPF 50 broad-spectrum protection helps prevent further UV-induced damage. Its nourishing formula also features murumuru butter, cocoa butter, shea butter, almond oil and vitamin E to moisturise dry, chapped lips and keep them feeling soft and supple.

Add a hint of colour to your everyday lip care routine with Lakmé Lip Love Care Stick. Offering SPF 15 protection, this tinted lip balm helps shield lips from sun exposure while keeping dryness under control. Its nourishing formula features a 10% vitamin E complex, shea butter, cocoa butter, almond oil and jojoba oil to moisturise and soften dry, chapped lips. Available in fruity shades such as Cherry, Strawberry, Apricot and Caramel, it combines everyday hydration with a subtle pop of colour.

How to choose the right lip balm for winter?

Not all lip balms offer the same benefits. When choosing one, pay attention to its ingredients rather than relying only on its fragrance, flavour or packaging.

Look for ingredients such as:

Petrolatum: Helps seal in moisture and protect the lips from external irritants.

Shea butter: Acts as an emollient and helps soften dry lips.

Ceramides: Help support the skin's protective barrier.

Mineral oil: Helps reduce moisture loss.

Dimethicone: Forms a protective layer that helps keep the lips comfortable.

Castor seed oil: Helps condition and soften the lip surface.

Similar stories for you

6 smudge-proof lip liners for defined lips and longer-lasting lipstick

My Lakmé Fashion Week makeup look: Keeping it chic, subtle, and effortless

I tried and tested these 5 shampoos on my frizzy hair, and I'm in love with these 2

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.