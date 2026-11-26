Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando tied the knot on November 21, 2026, in an intimate ceremony at late singer Frank Sinatra’s former Palm Springs estate. The bride dazzled in a minimalist, long-sleeved white Saint Laurent gown. Just two days before her 34th birthday, the singer confirmed the nuptials on Instagram with black-and-white images captioned, "M + M 11.21.26." Also read | Elizabeth Hurley shines in ravishing sheer gown dripping with crystals by Indian designer Gaurav Gupta

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The wedding guest list brought out major star power — including actor Elizabeth Hurley, who attended alongside her partner, Billy Ray Cyrus, the father of the bride. On November 24, Elizabeth shared a series of photos from the celebration.

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She wrote in her Instagram caption, "A magnificent day celebrating Miley and Maxx Morando's beautiful wedding in Frank Sinatra’s house in Palm Springs. Wishing M and M the happiest life together. Thank you for having me." Two days later, on November 26, Indian designer Gaurav Gupta revealed the exact details behind her show-stopping wedding guest look.

Elizabeth Hurley's sculpted Gaurav Gupta gown

For the Palm Springs festivities, Elizabeth selected the 'obsidian crest gown' from Gaurav Gupta’s pre-fall 2026 eveningwear collection. The black off-shoulder corseted dress featured a dramatic sweetheart neckline with draped off-the-shoulder straps.

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{{^usCountry}} The semi-sheer, structured corset bodice was intricately embellished with crystal and bugle-bead embroidery that cascaded into a sculpted peplum drape at the waist. Below the gathered hip detail, the shimmering floor-length skirt opened into a thigh-high slit. Gaurav's designs have previously been worn by international celebrities like Beyoncé, Cardi B, Lizzo, Jenna Ortega, Megan Thee Stallion, and Mindy Kaling. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The semi-sheer, structured corset bodice was intricately embellished with crystal and bugle-bead embroidery that cascaded into a sculpted peplum drape at the waist. Below the gathered hip detail, the shimmering floor-length skirt opened into a thigh-high slit. Gaurav's designs have previously been worn by international celebrities like Beyoncé, Cardi B, Lizzo, Jenna Ortega, Megan Thee Stallion, and Mindy Kaling. {{/usCountry}}

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Elizabeth kept her accessories sleek

Around her neck, Elizabeth wore a delicate silver-toned chain featuring a dainty heart-shaped pendant, paired with subtle stud earrings. In an indoor snapshot taken in a lobby with a festive decor in the background, she carried a black feathered stole draped over her arm alongside a sleek black clutch. Outdoors on a sunlit balcony overlooking the San Jacinto Mountains and swaying palm trees, she showed off the full length of her look, completing it with black strappy heels.

Elizabeth styled her hair in a soft centre part, letting voluminous waves cascade past her shoulders. For makeup, she opted for a smokey eye with dark eyeliner and heavy eyelashes that accentuated her blue-green eyes, paired with a glossy pink lip. Across all the photos she posted on Instagram, Elizabeth looked radiant — from posing solo against a backdrop of desert palms to posing with Billy Ray Cyrus, who coordinated in a black velvet jacket, trousers, and matching shoes.

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