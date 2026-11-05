Every Kareena Kapoor look on Koffee With Karan, ranked: From pink halter mini in 2004 to red Ralph Lauren power suit in the final season

If there is one couch in Bollywood that has seen it all — the confessions, the feuds, the manifestations, the fashion — it is Karan Johar’s couch. And if there is one guest who has basically lived on that couch, it is Kareena Kapoor. So when she walked back in for Koffee With Karan (KWK) season 9, episode 4 — the final season — with her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, she did not come to play it safe. She came in red. Head-to-toe red. Also read | Kareena Kapoor made a bold statement in a stylish maxi dress on Koffee With Karan

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What follows is a ranking, from good to best, of Kareena Kapoor's appearances on Koffee With Karan. It is not a judgment of taste alone. It is an assessment of fit, timing, and the extent to which each look embodied the woman she was when she wore it.

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8. Season 8 (2023) — With Alia Bhatt

{{^usCountry}} She chose a two-tone look — the top in cream, off-shoulder with long, wide balloon sleeves and a fitted bodice, paired with the skirt in black. Gold earrings, gold statement rings, smoky kohl eyes, nude gloss, and relaxed waves. It was effortless. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She chose a two-tone look — the top in cream, off-shoulder with long, wide balloon sleeves and a fitted bodice, paired with the skirt in black. Gold earrings, gold statement rings, smoky kohl eyes, nude gloss, and relaxed waves. It was effortless. {{/usCountry}}

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8. Season 7 (2022) — with Aamir Khan

An all-black pantsuit — a blazer with silk lapels, high-waist trousers, and a black lace bralette underneath. Colour-pop manicure, Bulgari jewels, soft waves, glowy skin. This was the first time she did true power-dressing on the couch, and it sort of changed the tone of every appearance that followed.

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7. Season 2 (2007) — with Shahid Kapoor

A pleated, A-line mini in pink with tints of orange and purple, ruffled accents, and sequin embroidery. The blonde hair was paired with diamond earrings, a metallic silver clutch, shimmery silver eyes, and nude lips, completing a look that felt sharper and more self-assured than her debut (more on that in a bit).

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6. Season 3 (2010) — with Saif Ali Khan

For her first joint appearance with Saif, Kareena ditched the mini dresses for a grey chiffon saree by Manish Malhotra, paired with a strapless black blouse. Elegant, grown-up, and quietly sexy. It was the first time we saw her do restrained glamour on the couch — beautiful, but a little too safe.

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5. Season 4 (2013-14) — with Ranbir Kapoor

She chose a strapless hot-pink gown with ruched detailing on the bodice and above the slit, worn with a statement diamond necklace, no earrings, and side-swept hair. Barbiecore before Barbiecore had a name.

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4. Season 9 (2026) — with Saif Ali Khan

A fiery red, double-breasted Ralph Lauren pantsuit with sharp peak lapels, strong shoulders, and wide-leg trousers. She kept the neckline deep and clean — no shirt underneath, just a delicate diamond necklace and a sparkling silver eye brooch pinned to the lapel. Tailored, confident, a little bit sexy, and effortless.

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3. Season 5 (2016-17) — with Sonam Kapoor

For the most talked-about maternity look in Koffee With Karan history, Kareena, who was pregnant with Taimur at the time, wore a black gown with a plunging neckline. She paired it with a tiered pearl necklace, barely-there makeup, and beachy waves. She didn’t hide the bump. She dressed around it as if it were part of the couture.

2. Season 1 (2004) — with Rani Mukerji

Blonde hair. Glossy nude lips. A glittery pink halter-neck mini dress with silver embroidery, silver ankle-strap heels, and full Poo energy — the character she played in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham... (2001). It is peak early-2000s Bollywood, and it is exactly where the story starts. It is a great first look — just not her most unforgettable one.

1. Season 6 (2018-19) — with Priyanka Chopra

The best one. Full glam, no apologies. Kareena wore a full-sleeved, wine-red sequinned gown with ruffles, a thigh-high slit, and padded shoulders. Soft curls, dewy makeup, defined eyes, soft brown lips, and black nail polish for edge.

Kareena started this show as a girl in a pink halter dress. She ended it as a woman in a red suit. But in between, at her absolute peak, she was in hot pink and sequins — and she owned that couch like no one else has.