Kareena Kapoor slams conspiracy theories around Saif Ali Khan knife attack, says son Jeh saw the entire incident

The latest episode of the final season of Koffee With Karan marked the return of both Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor to Karan Johar’s couch. The couple spoke in detail about the horrific knife attack on Saif at their home last year, breaking their silence on the conspiracies on whether it was staged and how the actor recovered so quickly. Kareena slammed the rumours and shared how traumatised she was to see the blood on Saif. Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan have been married for over a decade now. (PTI)

What did Kareena say? Kareena said, “I don't understand the conspiracy theories. That means that the people thought that cops are in cahoots with us because they obviously caught the guy! So then? Are they in the conspiracy? Saif's son took him to hospital with Hari [house help]. It is really bad that people had those concerns. I was hailing a rickshaw in my night t-shirt. Luckily no one got that on video, Karan. I was screaming on the road. I was running like a mad woman while he was bleeding and I looked at Saif in the lift, and when I saw him I said, ‘Don’t do this.' The first thing that Tim said was, ‘Abba are you going to die?’”

Meanwhile Saif said that he was calm and composed throughout the incident. Recalling the ordeal, Saif called it “the worst night in the history of nights.” The actor opened up about the severity of his injuries and the strength it took to remain composed through the situation, especially with their children witnessing it. “You could not walk!” Kareena recalled, sharing how the doctor had to move his nerves to take out the knife from his spine. “I was a wreck, he was fine,” she said. Kareena shared their youngest son, Jeh, saw the entire incident with his own eyes and gifted Saif his plastic sword to protect him in the future. “He thinks of Saif as some sort of Iron Man,” said Kareena.

What happened inside Saif’s Bandra home The incident unfolded in the early hours of January 16, 2025, when an intruder allegedly made his way into Saif Ali Khan’s 12th-floor apartment in Bandra through the fire escape. According to the prosecution’s case, he first confronted Eliyama Philip, the nurse caring for Saif and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s four-year-old son, Jehangir. The intruder allegedly warned her to make "no noise" and attacked her when she tried to pick up the child.

Philip then asked him what he wanted. He allegedly replied, "Paisa chahiye" and demanded ₹1 crore. Her screams alerted Saif and Kareena, who rushed to the room. It was during the confrontation that Saif was allegedly attacked.

The actor sustained six stab wounds, including a serious injury to his thoracic spinal cord. A 2.5-inch piece of the knife was lodged in his spine and had to be removed during emergency surgery at Lilavati Hospital. Doctors also treated injuries to his hand and neck, for which he underwent plastic surgery. Saif was discharged five days after the attack.