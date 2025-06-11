Exclusive | Badshah to make international fashion debut at Paris Men's Fashion Week 2025

Rapper Badshah is adding another feather to his hat, as he is set to make his debut on the global fashion week at the Paris Men's Fashion Week 2025. HT has exclusively learnt that Badshah has been invited to the global fashion event as a celebrity guest. This makes him the first Punjabi rapper to be invited to the mega event. (Also read: AP Dhillon joins BTS’ J-Hope, Travis Scott at Louis Vuitton’s Paris Fashion Week 2025) Badshah will attend the Paris Men's Fashion Week 2025.

Badshah at Paris Fashion Week 2025

According to sources, Badshah will be attending as a celebrity guest at one of the week's leading designer shows. The final details are being locked in, and Badshah and his team are expected to announce that real soon. The 2025 edition of the Paris Men's Fashion Week will begin on June 24 and run through June 29. The event will feature 70 brands listed—40 of which will put on runway shows, including some from the biggest designers in the world. Sources say that Badshah and his team are currently working on his outfit, something that will make him stand out at the mega fashion event.

Badshah's presence at Paris Fashion Week signifies the growing intersection of music and fashion, as seen previously with Diljit Dosanjh and AP Dhillon, who made their respective outings at the Met Gala and Paris Fashion Week in the last 12 months.

Badshah's upcoming US tour

Badshah is one of the most popular and successful names in the Indian hip-hop scene. In a career that has spanned two decades, his songs have been streamed over 10 billion times. He has also appeared in a number of TV shows and films as well, lending his tracks for promotions of some of the biggest Bollywood blockbusters of the last decade. Known for his unique urban fashion style, Badshah has amassed 15 million followers on Instagram.

The singer-songwriter, rapper and composer is also preparing to embark on his highly anticipated Unfinished Tour in the US. It begins in September 2025, and will see him perform in six cities across the country.