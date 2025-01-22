Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jan 22, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

AP Dhillon joins BTS’ J-Hope, Travis Scott at Louis Vuitton’s Paris Fashion Week 2025; flaunts his cool style. See pics

ByAkanksha Agnihotri
Jan 22, 2025 12:37 PM IST

AP Dhillon brings his A-game to Louis Vuitton’s Men's Paris Fashion Week 2025 show, joining BTS’ J-Hope, Travis Scott, and more stars in stylish extravaganza.  

AP Dhillon attended Louis Vuitton's show at Paris Men's Fashion Week 2025, and his outfit was the epitome of style, deserving a spot in your inspiration folder. The With You singer graced the front row alongside global stars like BTS member J-Hope, Bradley Cooper, Travis Scott and more. (Also read: AP Dhillon's luxe watch comes with a price tag that will stun you and your wallet! It is worth more than 1 crore )

Celebrities gather at Paris Men's Fashion Week, showcasing stunning styles.
Celebrities gather at Paris Men's Fashion Week, showcasing stunning styles.

AP Dhillon stun at Paris Fashion Week in chic look

The Punjabi pop star embraced a minimal yet effortlessly stylish look, rocking a jeans-and-jacket combo from the coveted shelves of French Maison. AP Dhillon paired a classic black T-shirt, tucked neatly into light blue washed relaxed-fit denim jeans, with a beige wool jacket that featured full sleeves, open buttons, and a contrasting brown collar.

AP Dhillon poses during a photocall ahead of the Louis Vuitton Menswear Ready-to-wear Fall-Winter 2025/2026 collection as part of the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris.(Photo by Thibaud MORITZ / AFP))
AP Dhillon poses during a photocall ahead of the Louis Vuitton Menswear Ready-to-wear Fall-Winter 2025/2026 collection as part of the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris.(Photo by Thibaud MORITZ / AFP))

He accessorised with a classic black belt showcasing the brand's new logo and completed the look with eye-catching yellow shoes. Sporting messy, curled hair and a full beard, AP looked absolutely dapper.

What other stars wore

BTS's J-hope turned heads at the fashion event with his effortlessly cool style, donning a classic black T-shirt paired with baggy jeans and a stylish jacket. He elevated the look with a statement bag and an adorable hat that added a playful charm to his ensemble. Meanwhile, Travis Scott opted to stand out from the crowd with a grey-blue nylon utility jacket featuring a luxurious fur collar, perfectly paired with wide-leg pants crafted from the same material.

American rapper and singer-songwriter Travis Scott poses during a photocall ahead of the Louis Vuitton Paris Fashion Week show.(Photo by Thibaud MORITZ / AFP)
American rapper and singer-songwriter Travis Scott poses during a photocall ahead of the Louis Vuitton Paris Fashion Week show.(Photo by Thibaud MORITZ / AFP)

Bradley Cooper made a sophisticated entrance, exuding timeless charm in a muted brown wool trench coat. Staying true to the understated theme, he paired the coat with a sleek black shirt and classic black trousers, mirroring the monochromatic palette embraced by others at the event. Adding a distinctive edge to his look, he opted for a pair of black boots featuring a platform sole, subtly elevating his ensemble.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 22, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On