AP Dhillon joins BTS’ J-Hope, Travis Scott at Louis Vuitton’s Paris Fashion Week 2025; flaunts his cool style. See pics
AP Dhillon brings his A-game to Louis Vuitton’s Men's Paris Fashion Week 2025 show, joining BTS’ J-Hope, Travis Scott, and more stars in stylish extravaganza.
AP Dhillon attended Louis Vuitton's show at Paris Men's Fashion Week 2025, and his outfit was the epitome of style, deserving a spot in your inspiration folder. The With You singer graced the front row alongside global stars like BTS member J-Hope, Bradley Cooper, Travis Scott and more. (Also read: AP Dhillon's luxe watch comes with a price tag that will stun you and your wallet! It is worth more than ₹1 crore )
AP Dhillon stun at Paris Fashion Week in chic look
The Punjabi pop star embraced a minimal yet effortlessly stylish look, rocking a jeans-and-jacket combo from the coveted shelves of French Maison. AP Dhillon paired a classic black T-shirt, tucked neatly into light blue washed relaxed-fit denim jeans, with a beige wool jacket that featured full sleeves, open buttons, and a contrasting brown collar.
He accessorised with a classic black belt showcasing the brand's new logo and completed the look with eye-catching yellow shoes. Sporting messy, curled hair and a full beard, AP looked absolutely dapper.
What other stars wore
BTS's J-hope turned heads at the fashion event with his effortlessly cool style, donning a classic black T-shirt paired with baggy jeans and a stylish jacket. He elevated the look with a statement bag and an adorable hat that added a playful charm to his ensemble. Meanwhile, Travis Scott opted to stand out from the crowd with a grey-blue nylon utility jacket featuring a luxurious fur collar, perfectly paired with wide-leg pants crafted from the same material.
Bradley Cooper made a sophisticated entrance, exuding timeless charm in a muted brown wool trench coat. Staying true to the understated theme, he paired the coat with a sleek black shirt and classic black trousers, mirroring the monochromatic palette embraced by others at the event. Adding a distinctive edge to his look, he opted for a pair of black boots featuring a platform sole, subtly elevating his ensemble.
