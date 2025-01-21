Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jan 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

AP Dhillon's luxe watch comes with a price tag that will stun you and your wallet! It is worth more than 1 crore

ByKrishna Priya Pallavi
Jan 21, 2025 03:22 PM IST

AP Dhillon's Patek Philippe watch is a symbol of contemporary casual chic, but comes with a price tag that will stun you and your wallet. 

AP Dhillon's luxurious watch during an airport outing is creating a buzz on social media. The singer was recently clicked at the Mumbai airport. For the outing, he chose a simple attire - a red printed T-shirt and baggy black pants. It was his watch and its massive price tag that caught our attention. AP wore a watch by the Genevan luxury watch manufacturer brand, Patek Philippe. Let's find out its exact cost and everything else.

AP Dhillon wore a Patek Philippe watch during an outing.
AP Dhillon wore a Patek Philippe watch during an outing.

Also Read | Neeraj Chopra’s watch from wedding with Himani Mor is a breath of fresh air and also affordable; check price and brand

AP Dhillon's sporty watch with an insane price tag

The Instagram handle, The Indian Horology, known for tracking expensive watches worn by celebrities, shared the details about AP Dhillon's timepiece on their page. The Patek Philippe watch he wore with his airport look is called the 5968G-010 Aquanaut Flyback Chronograph. As per The Indian Horology, the watch retails at $78,240, approximately 67,68,000. However, the market price is $125,000, approximately 1,08,13,000 or 1.08 crore.

More details about AP Dhillon's Patek Philippe watch

The luxurious timepiece comes in three other versions. The Ma Belle singer wore the first white gold version of the self-winding model, combined with a bold khaki-green colour for the dial and matching composite strap. Additionally, it is water-resistant to 30 m, has 45-55 hours of power reserve, and comes with a sapphire crystal case back.

About AP Dhillon

Known for his unique blend of rap, hip-hop, and Punjabi music, AP Dhillon has released several hit songs, including Excuses, Brown Munde, With You, Insane and more. Despite being relatively newer in the industry, his influence has been massive. Recently, the singer got into a feud with Diljit Dosanjh. During an interview on The Ranveer Show, AP also addressed the controversy around concerts in India selling out within seconds, including those of Diljit's ongoing Dil-Luminati Tour.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 21, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On