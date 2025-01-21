AP Dhillon's luxe watch comes with a price tag that will stun you and your wallet! It is worth more than 1 crore

AP Dhillon's luxurious watch during an airport outing is creating a buzz on social media. The singer was recently clicked at the Mumbai airport. For the outing, he chose a simple attire - a red printed T-shirt and baggy black pants. It was his watch and its massive price tag that caught our attention. AP wore a watch by the Genevan luxury watch manufacturer brand, Patek Philippe. Let's find out its exact cost and everything else. AP Dhillon wore a Patek Philippe watch during an outing.

AP Dhillon's sporty watch with an insane price tag

The Instagram handle, The Indian Horology, known for tracking expensive watches worn by celebrities, shared the details about AP Dhillon's timepiece on their page. The Patek Philippe watch he wore with his airport look is called the 5968G-010 Aquanaut Flyback Chronograph. As per The Indian Horology, the watch retails at $78,240, approximately ₹67,68,000. However, the market price is $125,000, approximately ₹1,08,13,000 or ₹1.08 crore.

More details about AP Dhillon's Patek Philippe watch

The luxurious timepiece comes in three other versions. The Ma Belle singer wore the first white gold version of the self-winding model, combined with a bold khaki-green colour for the dial and matching composite strap. Additionally, it is water-resistant to 30 m, has 45-55 hours of power reserve, and comes with a sapphire crystal case back.

About AP Dhillon

Known for his unique blend of rap, hip-hop, and Punjabi music, AP Dhillon has released several hit songs, including Excuses, Brown Munde, With You, Insane and more. Despite being relatively newer in the industry, his influence has been massive. Recently, the singer got into a feud with Diljit Dosanjh. During an interview on The Ranveer Show, AP also addressed the controversy around concerts in India selling out within seconds, including those of Diljit's ongoing Dil-Luminati Tour.