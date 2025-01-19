Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jan 19, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Janhvi Kapoor's pretty pink kurta set for airport look comes with a 28,000 price tag; check all the details here

ByKrishna Priya Pallavi
Jan 19, 2025 08:41 AM IST

Loved Janhvi Kapoor's pink kurta set, which she wore to the airport on Saturday? We found the ensemble's price details, and it will cost you ₹28,000. 

Janhvi Kapoor was clicked by the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport on Saturday morning. The actor wore a pretty pink chikankari kurta set for the airport look. If you loved the outfit, we have good news for you. We found the price details.

Janhvi Kapoor gets clicked outside the Mumbai airport.
Janhvi Kapoor gets clicked outside the Mumbai airport.

What is the price of Janhvi Kapoor's kurta set?

Janhvi's airport ensemble is from the shelves of the designer clothing label Summer by Priyanka Gupta. It is available on the brand's official website. It is called the Pink Ambar Chikan Kurta Set. Adding the outfit to your collection will cost you 28,000.

Janhvi's kurta set is worth ₹28,000.
Janhvi's kurta set is worth ₹28,000.

Janhvi's ensemble is the perfect breezy summer look to beat the heat. But you can wear it for winter, too, by layering the kurta set with a trench coat and a wool shawl. It could be your OOTD for a festive celebration or a casual outing with friends. Let's decode how Janhvi styled the outfit.

More about Janhvi Kapoor's suit

The mauve pink kurta set is the epitome of minimal sophistication and timeless charm. Made from luxurious silk mul fabric, the kurta set is adorned with exquisite thread embroidery. Meanwhile, the light pink shade exudes femininity and grace.

The kurta has a split crew neckline, button detailing on the torso, intricate leaf embroidery done with a white thread, quarter-length sleeves, side slits, a figure-skimming silhouette showing off her curves, and scalloped threadwork on the cuffs.

Meanwhile, the pants feature a straight-leg fitting, white lace embroidery with scalloped ends done on the hem and a mid-rise waist. Lastly, the matching dupatta added grace to the ensemble with the intricate threadwork and lace embroidery on the borders.

For accessories, Janvhi chose dainty diamond earrings, a thread bracelet, strappy pencil heels, and a beige Hermes Birkin bag. She left her long tresses loose in a centre parting, and for the glam picks, she chose a no-makeup look. The makeup included feathered brows, wine-red nails, glossy pink lips, flushed cheeks, a hint of mascara on the lashes, and a glowing base.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 19, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On