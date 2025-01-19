Janhvi Kapoor's pretty pink kurta set for airport look comes with a 28,000 price tag; check all the details here

Janhvi Kapoor was clicked by the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport on Saturday morning. The actor wore a pretty pink chikankari kurta set for the airport look. If you loved the outfit, we have good news for you. We found the price details. Janhvi Kapoor gets clicked outside the Mumbai airport.

What is the price of Janhvi Kapoor's kurta set?

Janhvi's airport ensemble is from the shelves of the designer clothing label Summer by Priyanka Gupta. It is available on the brand's official website. It is called the Pink Ambar Chikan Kurta Set. Adding the outfit to your collection will cost you ₹28,000.

Janhvi's kurta set is worth ₹28,000.

Janhvi's ensemble is the perfect breezy summer look to beat the heat. But you can wear it for winter, too, by layering the kurta set with a trench coat and a wool shawl. It could be your OOTD for a festive celebration or a casual outing with friends. Let's decode how Janhvi styled the outfit.

More about Janhvi Kapoor's suit

The mauve pink kurta set is the epitome of minimal sophistication and timeless charm. Made from luxurious silk mul fabric, the kurta set is adorned with exquisite thread embroidery. Meanwhile, the light pink shade exudes femininity and grace.

The kurta has a split crew neckline, button detailing on the torso, intricate leaf embroidery done with a white thread, quarter-length sleeves, side slits, a figure-skimming silhouette showing off her curves, and scalloped threadwork on the cuffs.

Meanwhile, the pants feature a straight-leg fitting, white lace embroidery with scalloped ends done on the hem and a mid-rise waist. Lastly, the matching dupatta added grace to the ensemble with the intricate threadwork and lace embroidery on the borders.

For accessories, Janvhi chose dainty diamond earrings, a thread bracelet, strappy pencil heels, and a beige Hermes Birkin bag. She left her long tresses loose in a centre parting, and for the glam picks, she chose a no-makeup look. The makeup included feathered brows, wine-red nails, glossy pink lips, flushed cheeks, a hint of mascara on the lashes, and a glowing base.