Kriti Sanon serves a quirky summer look for girls who love experimenting in bralette, cargo pants and printed jacket

A style icon on and off screen, Kriti Sanon knows how to ace any fashion aesthetic - from sweatpants and bodycon dresses to lehengas and bralette-pants sets. In a recent video, Kriti served a quirky and sensuous summer look that girls who love experimenting would want to include in their wardrobe. Keep scrolling to see what the actor wore. (Also Read | Kriti Sanon's breathtaking green saree, bustier blouse by Masaba Gupta is a must-have ethnic look. Here's what it costs) Kriti Sanon poses for a photoshoot in a bralette, cargo pants and printed jacket. (Instagram )

Kriti Sanon's quirky and sensuous summer look

Celebrity stylist Sukriti Grover shared a video of Kriti Sanon on Instagram. The clip is BTS footage from a magazine photoshoot and shows the actor posing for the camera. For the shoot, Sukriti dressed Kriti in a mauve bikini top worn over a crochet bralette, layered with a printed jacket and cargo pants. While the jeans and bralette are from Huemnm, the jacket is by Saaksha and Kinni.

The bikini top features spaghetti halter straps, triangle cups, and a cropped hem, while the cream-coloured crochet top has a plunging neckline, sleeveless design, and a fitted silhouette. Kriti wore the top with denim cargo pants featuring distressed patches embroidered all over, a low-rise waist, a baggy silhouette, and side pockets. Lastly, she layered the printed jacket over her shoulders to complete the look. It has an open front, full-length bishop sleeves, and wide collars.

Kriti accessorised the ensemble with boho-chic-inspired jewellery, including gold rings and stacked chunky bracelets, to add a touch of glamour to the look. For the glam picks, she opted for nude eye shadow, mascara-adorned lashes, darkened brows, pink lips, rouge on the cheekbones, and beaming highlighter. She left her hair loose in a side parting and styled in soft waves.

About Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon was last seen in Crew with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu. The film also starred Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma in poignant roles. It is produced by Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor.