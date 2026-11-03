From office wear to festive outfits: Here's how capsule wardrobe can meet the fashion needs of Indian women

The idea of a capsule wardrobe is appealing in its simplicity: fewer clothes, more outfit combinations and a more considered approach to everyday dressing. But for Indian women, whose wardrobes often need to accommodate changing weather, diverse social occasions, and varied dressing preferences, is this concept genuinely practical? In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dinesh Agrawal, CEO and co-founder of Caslay, explained the concept of a capsule wardrobe for Indians.

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Are capsule wardrobes worth the hype?

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“The answer lies in adapting the idea to Indian lifestyles rather than following a one-size-fits-all formula,” said Agarwal. India’s climate is one of the biggest considerations. A wardrobe that works during cooler mornings may not be comfortable through a humid afternoon, while the transition between seasons can make certain pieces less wearable for much of the year.

A wardrobe that works during cooler mornings may not be comfortable through a humid afternoon.

Consider the fabric

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{{^usCountry}} Changing Indian weather makes fabric one of the important factors when building a capsule wardrobe. “Breathable cottons, lightweight blends and easy-care materials can offer greater versatility, particularly for women balancing work, travel and everyday commitments,” said Agrawal. Occasion matters {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Changing Indian weather makes fabric one of the important factors when building a capsule wardrobe. “Breathable cottons, lightweight blends and easy-care materials can offer greater versatility, particularly for women balancing work, travel and everyday commitments,” said Agrawal. Occasion matters {{/usCountry}}

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There is also the question of occasion. Agrawal highlighted that Indian women often move between professional settings, casual outings, family gatherings and festive celebrations, each with its own dressing requirements. A strictly minimal wardrobe may not account for these shifts. Rather than limiting themselves to a fixed number of pieces, women can build a functional wardrobe around their actual routines, choosing adaptable staples that can be styled differently across settings.

Versatility is the key

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Versatility is key to making the concept work. “Neutral colours can serve as a foundation, while a few statement pieces, complementary layers and accessories can introduce variety without requiring an entirely new outfit,” said Agarwal. The goal is not to make every garment interchangeable, but to ensure that the pieces purchased earn their place in the wardrobe.

Affordability and accessibility

Affordability and accessibility also matter. Building a capsule wardrobe should not require replacing an existing collection with expensive basics. It can begin with identifying frequently worn pieces, understanding what is missing, and making more intentional additions. Rewearing clothes and experimenting with different combinations can be just as effective as buying new items.

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Building a capsule wardrobe should not require replacing an existing collection with expensive basics.

“Ultimately, a capsule wardrobe is less about owning fewer clothes and more about getting greater use out of what one owns. For Indian women, practicality comes from flexibility: choosing pieces that reflect personal style, local weather, everyday needs and the occasions that shape their lives,” concluded Agarwal.

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