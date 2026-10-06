From streets of Nigeria to Chanel runway in Paris, internet is in love with 22-year-old model Rachel Ojuromi's journey

From making her own runway on the streets of Nigeria to walking the runway for Matthieu Blazy's Chanel, Rachel Ojuromi, aka giverachelashot, has taken the internet by storm. After creating fashion content for several months and gaining social media popularity, the 22-year-old model signed a deal with an agency last week. And now, on October 5, she walked for Chanel at Paris Fashion Week.

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Also Read | Supermodels Bhavitha Mandava, Lakshmi Menon and Mona Bhujel represent India as they walk for Matthieu Blazy's Chanel show in Paris

Rachel Ojuromi's journey

22-year-old Rachel Ojuromi took the internet by storm earlier this year when she started posting videos of her viral fit checks in Lagos, Nigeria. Soon, her videos started grabbing eyeballs on social media, and her followers even hoped she would be signed by a good modelling agency. In July, she had even recreated the 2026 Chanel Métiers d’Art show on the streets of Nigeria.

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{{^usCountry}} On October 5, Rachel posted a video of herself doing a fit check right in front of the Eiffel Tower and confessed that it was her first time outside the continent. “First time out of the continent, kinda shy, world tour?” she wrote in the caption. To the great excitement of her followers, that same night she walked for Chanel during Paris Fashion Week in a tweed blazer styled with a lemon-yellow skirt, a classic Chanel blazer, and a cherry-red Chanel bag. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On October 5, Rachel posted a video of herself doing a fit check right in front of the Eiffel Tower and confessed that it was her first time outside the continent. “First time out of the continent, kinda shy, world tour?” she wrote in the caption. To the great excitement of her followers, that same night she walked for Chanel during Paris Fashion Week in a tweed blazer styled with a lemon-yellow skirt, a classic Chanel blazer, and a cherry-red Chanel bag. {{/usCountry}}

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How did the internet react?

The internet loved Rachel's journey to becoming a Chanel model and flooded the comments with praise. “Nobody more deserving! She put in the work and look at her now,” one Instagram user commented. Another wrote, “Self-made queen! So happy for her.” A user remarked, “Wow, Blazy is here for the girls!!!!!! Obsessed.”

About Matthieu Blazy's Chanel showcase in Paris

Matthieu Blazy's Spring/Summer 2027 showcase in Paris drew inspiration from the style evolution of Gabrielle Chanel, creating his most versatile collection to date. In fact, the show opened and closed with model Dyanira Hurbuscher carrying Gabrielle Chanel’s own 2.55 handbag from the archives, in a symbolic full-circle moment.

Meanwhile, the soundtrack featured brand ambassador Nicole Kidman reading extracts from Virginia Woolf’s “Orlando” and “To the Lighthouse.” The showcase was even more special for Indian audiences as three Indian supermodels—Bhavitha Mandava (Chanel's first Indian House Ambassador), Lakshmi Menon and Mona Bhuje—walked for the designer.

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In an introduction to the show, the luxury fashion house wrote on Instagram, “A story of movement, self-expression and freedom, the collection explores the many selves within each woman, the multiple lives of Gabrielle Chanel. The silhouettes travel and transform through time, from the revelation of jersey underwear to the pencil-skirt suit, to the new ‘smocked tweed’, propelling Chanel into the future.”