Gemma Chan looks gorgeous in a Burberry evening dress at the Josephine London premiere

Gemma Chan is no stranger to turning heads at movie premieres, and she did it once again on November 3 at the London premiere of her latest film, Josephine. The 43-year-old actor wore a Burberry thigh-split dress as she reportedly arrived with her boyfriend, Dominic Cooper, for the screening.

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Decoding Gemma Chan’s dress

{{^usCountry}} Gemma’s dress of choice for the event was a Burberry Fall 2026 evening dress designed by Daniel Lee. It is part of a ready-to-wear collection that celebrated nocturnal London glamour. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Gemma’s dress of choice for the event was a Burberry Fall 2026 evening dress designed by Daniel Lee. It is part of a ready-to-wear collection that celebrated nocturnal London glamour. {{/usCountry}}

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The sleeveless dress pairs a deep, roasted-coffee brown base with shimmering black and metallic sequined embellishments. It has a high crewneck cut with a high side slit and a swishy, fringed hemline that makes it more chic.

The actor paired the dress with classic black pointed-toe stiletto pumps and minimal jewellery. She wore soft makeup and let her hair down for the evening.

Celebrity stylist Rebecca Corbin-Murray put the look together and also shared pictures of the star on Instagram on November 15. She shared that the jewellery was from Cartier, and the credit for hair and makeup went to Neil Moodie and Francesca Brazzo, respectively.

About Josephine

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Written, directed, and produced by Beth de Araújo, Josephine is a thriller-drama that won the 2026 Sundance Film Festival’s Grand Jury Prize. Along with Gemma Chan, it stars Channing Tatum, Mason Reeves, Philip Ettinger, and Syra McCarthy.

The film opens on an early Sunday morning, when athletic dad Damian and 8-year-old daughter Josephine are jogging in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park. When Josephine takes a wrong turn and finds herself alone, she is stopped in her tracks by a shocking assault that she witnesses from a distance. Though the assailant is captured by her father, Josephine remains a key witness for the prosecution. Gemma stars in the film as Josephine’s mother.

About Gemma Chan

Gemma Chan is a British actress and model who graduated from Oxford and began her acting career in the late 2000s. She made her film debut in 2009 and got her breakthrough in 2015 with the television series Humans.

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She went on to star in films such as Crazy Rich Asians, Mary Queen of Scots, Captain Marvel, Eternals, Don't Worry Darling and The Creator. Gemma also has a voice-acting career and lent her voice to the Disney film Raya and the Last Dragon.