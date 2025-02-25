Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Feb 25, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

London Fashion Week: Burberry winter collection draws on British country homes, equestrian styles

Reuters | | Posted by Krishna Priya Pallavi
Feb 25, 2025 02:37 PM IST

Burberry's latest collection, showcased at Tate Britain, reflects British heritage with outerwear and scarves, emphasising countryside aesthetics.

Burberry's winter 2025 collection, presented on Monday at London's Tate Britain Museum, drew on country estates and featured leather trench coats, velvet brocade suits and equestrian styles like jodhpur trousers and high leather boots.

Naomi Campbell, Richard E. Grant, and Anugraha Natarajan display creations from Burberry during their Fall/Winter 2025/26 show.
Naomi Campbell, Richard E. Grant, and Anugraha Natarajan display creations from Burberry during their Fall/Winter 2025/26 show.

Celebs populate the front row

A star-studded cast including Naomi Campbell, actors Lesley Manville, Richard E Grant and Elizabeth McGovern, and Lila Moss, daughter of supermodel Kate Moss, modelled creative director Daniel Lee's fifth collection for the British brand.

Models present creations at the Burberry catwalk show during London Fashion Week in London, Britain. (REUTERS)
Models present creations at the Burberry catwalk show during London Fashion Week in London, Britain. (REUTERS)

It is the second show since CEO Joshua Schulman took the reins at Burberry and began implementing a new strategy focused on outerwear, scarves, and marketing the brand's British heritage in a bid to turn sales around.

The catwalk was carpeted in bright blue, a colour Lee has made his trademark at Burberry, and the museum's neoclassical architecture was complemented by drapes with an impressionist print inspired by great British landscape artists.

The show

The collection's colour palette of warm browns, greys, and taupe also evoked the British countryside, with some red and yellow accents.

Jacquard-woven trenches and brocade jackets were inspired by the tapestries and wallpaper of stately homes, with silk pyjama shirts and trousers evoking domesticity.

"It's that great Friday night exodus from London to the countryside for long rainy walks and to disconnect in the great outdoors," Lee said of his inspiration for the collection.

Accessories included oversized scarves with chunky fringes and leather boots featuring Burberry's signature check.

In keeping with its renewed emphasis on scarves, Burberry sent each guest a dark green and navy check scarf along with their invitation.

Burberry's was the closing show of London Fashion Week, the second leg of the autumn-winter 2025 catwalk calendar, which began in New York and will go to Milan and Paris.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 25, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On