London Fashion Week: Burberry winter collection draws on British country homes, equestrian styles

Burberry's winter 2025 collection, presented on Monday at London's Tate Britain Museum, drew on country estates and featured leather trench coats, velvet brocade suits and equestrian styles like jodhpur trousers and high leather boots. Naomi Campbell, Richard E. Grant, and Anugraha Natarajan display creations from Burberry during their Fall/Winter 2025/26 show.

Celebs populate the front row

A star-studded cast including Naomi Campbell, actors Lesley Manville, Richard E Grant and Elizabeth McGovern, and Lila Moss, daughter of supermodel Kate Moss, modelled creative director Daniel Lee's fifth collection for the British brand.

Models present creations at the Burberry catwalk show during London Fashion Week in London, Britain. (REUTERS)

It is the second show since CEO Joshua Schulman took the reins at Burberry and began implementing a new strategy focused on outerwear, scarves, and marketing the brand's British heritage in a bid to turn sales around.

The catwalk was carpeted in bright blue, a colour Lee has made his trademark at Burberry, and the museum's neoclassical architecture was complemented by drapes with an impressionist print inspired by great British landscape artists.

The show

The collection's colour palette of warm browns, greys, and taupe also evoked the British countryside, with some red and yellow accents.

Jacquard-woven trenches and brocade jackets were inspired by the tapestries and wallpaper of stately homes, with silk pyjama shirts and trousers evoking domesticity.

"It's that great Friday night exodus from London to the countryside for long rainy walks and to disconnect in the great outdoors," Lee said of his inspiration for the collection.

Accessories included oversized scarves with chunky fringes and leather boots featuring Burberry's signature check.

In keeping with its renewed emphasis on scarves, Burberry sent each guest a dark green and navy check scarf along with their invitation.

Burberry's was the closing show of London Fashion Week, the second leg of the autumn-winter 2025 catwalk calendar, which began in New York and will go to Milan and Paris.