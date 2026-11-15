Ananya Panday aces understated luxury in minimal Kartik Research and Chanel ensembles at Delhi events

Ananya Panday attended the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit on Saturday along with Imtiaz Ali, where the filmmaker and the actor discussed love and cinema. Styled by celebrity stylist Priyanka Kapadia for the occasion, Ananya's ensemble is an experimental fit from the Autumn Winter 26 collection of the Indian label Kartik Research. Meanwhile, her hair and makeup were done by Hrishikesh Naskar and Riviera Lynn.

Ananya slipped into a bandhgala-style blouse and full-length skirt set for her appearance at the HT Leadership Summit 2026 , and for another event in Delhi, the actor chose a beige- and red-toned skirt-and-blouse set from the luxury house Chanel. Let's decode her outfits.

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When it comes to red-carpet fashion, loud embellishments, heavy sequins, or chaotic patterns rarely make a mark compared to effortless craftsmanship. Ananya Panday proved the same as she attended two events on Saturday, November 14, dressed in effortlessly chic ensembles.

Ananya's ensemble features a beige-toned jacket featuring a round neckline inspired by the bandhgala design, padded shoulders to add structure to the look, full-length sleeves, a tailored fit, and front faux hook closures. It is the perfect statement jacket to invest in this season. The floral embroidery, done with intricate threadwork and beaded embellishments, adds a luxurious feel to the ensemble.

Ananya wore it with a mauve-coloured skirt decked in colourful beaded floral embroidery. A knee-high slit on the side, a figure-skimming silhouette, high waistline, below-the-ankle length, and a straight column fit rounded off the design.

She accessorised the look with sun-inspired diamond earrings, black studded heels, a centre-parted sleek top knot to create a clean girl look, feathered brows, pink eyeshadow, glossy pink lip shade, fluttery lashes, pink blush on the cheeks, and beaming highlighter.