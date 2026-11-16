Governors Awards 2026 red carpet was simply too good: Who wore what, from Zendaya and Emma Stone to Penelope Cruz and Charlize Theron

The Academy's 17th Governors Awards took place on November 15 in Los Angeles, and while the evening was all about honouring Hollywood legends like Glenn Close and Ridley Scott with honorary Oscars, the red carpet was an event in its own right. Also read | Glenn Close receives honorary Oscar after 8 unsuccessful nominations, Ridley Scott and Floyd Norman also honoured at 17th Governors Awards

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Hollywood's brightest stars showed up delivering some stunning, daring, and effortlessly cool looks. Here is a breakdown of every major look you need to see from the night.

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Zendaya in a sculptural olive-bronze strapless gown with structured hip detailing.

Zendaya

As always, the actor did not disappoint. Zendaya wowed in a heavily textured, olive-bronze strapless gown featuring dramatic, structured, geometric hip details. It’s giving high-fashion armour.

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Emma Stone in a minimalist black halter gown.

Emma Stone

{{^usCountry}} Emma kept it sleek and chic in a minimalist black gown. The dress featured a halter-style strap design with a plunging back, proving that sometimes, less truly is more. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Emma kept it sleek and chic in a minimalist black gown. The dress featured a halter-style strap design with a plunging back, proving that sometimes, less truly is more. {{/usCountry}}

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Pedro Pascal in a crisp white shirt, patterned tie and high-waisted beige trousers.

Pedro Pascal

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He ditched the traditional tuxedo and rocked a crisp white shirt, a dark grey patterned tie, and high-waisted beige trousers featuring a bold double-button waistband. The thick-rimmed glasses tied the whole effortless look together.

Penelope Cruz in a classic black off-the-shoulder gown with feather detailing.

Penelope Cruz

The actor brought pure old Hollywood glamour to the red carpet. She wore a classic black dress with an off-the-shoulder neckline completely covered in feather detailing, paired perfectly with a diamond necklace and a bold red lip.

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Charlize Theron in a red gown with high slit.

Charlize Theron

The actor was seen in a fiery red gown. The dress featured a daring plunging neckline that revealed a matching red bra-style top, complete with elegant draping across the shoulders and a high leg slit.

Tom Holland in a black double-breasted tuxedo with a white shirt and black bow tie.

Tom Holland

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The actor looked dapper in a sharp, perfectly tailored black double-breasted tuxedo. He paired the classic look with a crisp white shirt and a sleek black bow tie.

Olivia Wilde in a long-sleeved black velvet gown.

Olivia Wilde

She went for major drama in a long-sleeved black velvet gown. The dress featured padded shoulders, a plunging V-neckline that ran down the front, and a voluminous, pleated ruffle hem.

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Timothée Chalamet in a classic tuxedo.

Timothée Chalamet

He kept things traditional but cool. Timothée wore a classic grey-black tuxedo and bow tie, elevated by his signature curls and simple silver earrings.

Florence Pugh in a blush-nude strapless gown.

Florence Pugh

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The actor brought the romance and the sparkle. She glided down the carpet in a pale, blush-nude strapless gown that hugged her figure. The dress was covered in delicate silver embellishments and finished with a soft, ruffled skirt.

Andrew Garfield in a black suit.

Andrew Garfield

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The actor's look was all about laid-back luxury. He opted for a black double-breasted suit jacket over a white shirt worn open at the collar — no tie. A statement watch completed the relaxed yet polished ensemble.