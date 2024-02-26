Harnaaz Sandhu turns heads in stunning backless gown with fur embellishments, sets the bar high for fashionistas

Harnaaz Sandhu's latest look is all about glamour and chic vibes as the diva slays in a sizzling furry bodycon dress. The Miss Universe is a total fashionista who always manages to hit the style mark like a pro. Whether it's a sartorial saree or a chic pantsuit, the diva can pull off any look to perfection. Just a day ago, she wowed her fans in a fiery black cut-out dress and this time around, she shows off her fashion savvy in a backless gown. Harnaaz is quite active on social media and her glam Insta-diaries filled with fashion-forward looks are a treasure trove of style inspiration for all her followers. Her latest look is no exception and is sure to leave you in awe. (Also read: Harnaaz Sandhu's stunning pink embellished lehenga ensemble is the epitome of grace and glamour. Check out her pics ) Harnaaz Sandhu stuns in chic furry bodycon dress with minimal accessories.(Instagram/@harnaazsandhu_03)

On Sunday, Harnaaz gave her fans a weekend surprise as she took to Instagram and uploaded a series of stunning pictures accompanied by the caption "Zenned out".In the post, she is seen looking bombshell in a beige gown from the shelves of clothing brand Gretel Z Milano. Her post quickly went viral on social media with over 100k likes and several comments from her adoring followers who couldn't stop gushing over her look. Let's take a moment to admire her beauty.

Harnaz's breathtaking gown comes in an enchanting pastel pink shade and features a halterneck plunging neckline, sheer netted fabric, intricate embroidery and floral embellishments adorning the bustier, while the white furry appliqué attached to the bottom of her dress added an oomph factor. The bodycon fit hugged her body perfectly, accentuating her gorgeous curves and the backless design at the back added to the sexual appeal, making her outfit a total stunner.

Assisted by celebrity fashion stylist Sheefa J Gilani, Harnaaz kept her accessories to a minimum to let her outfit shine and just styled her look with a pair of heart-shaped pearl earrings and sheer high heels. With the help of makeup artist Mehak Oberoi, Harnaaz got decked up in nude eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, winged eyeliner, darkened brows, contoured cheekbones, luminous highlighter and a shade of nude lipstick. With her luscious tresses left open in messy waves, she finished off her glam look.