Winter dressing often means reaching for the same combination of jeans, trousers and sweaters. But if you're looking for something a little more polished, there's another outfit formula worth trying: a jacket paired with a skirt. Bollywood actors Ananya Panday and Kareena Kapoor Khan recently demonstrated two different ways to wear the combination. While Ananya opted for an embroidered jacket and a floor-length column skirt, Kareena chose a structured ivory blazer with a flowing pleated skirt. Both looks show how the right jacket can make a skirt feel more winter-appropriate without compromising on elegance. Here's how to recreate the combination with versatile wardrobe separates.

1. Try a cropped tweed jacket with a flowing skirt

How to style a jacket with a skirt: Take cues from Ananya and Kareena (Instagram) more less

By Samarpita Yashaswini Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.



She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.



A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.



She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.



Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read more Read less

A cropped tweed jacket is a useful winter wardrobe addition, particularly if you enjoy outfits that feel polished without being overly formal. Its shorter length works well with high-waisted skirts because it defines the waist and allows the skirt to retain its shape.

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You can pair a black, beige or checked tweed jacket with a pleated midi skirt for a dressed-up daytime look. For a more relaxed outfit, wear it with a simple satin skirt and ankle boots. Keep the inner layer fitted so that the outfit does not look bulky.

2. Pair a structured blazer with a pleated skirt

Kareena Kapoor's ivory blazer and floor-length pleated skirt offer a lesson in balancing structure with movement. The blazer gives the outfit a tailored finish, while the flowing skirt softens the overall silhouette.

You can recreate this combination with a single-breasted or double-breasted blazer and a high-waisted pleated skirt. Try wearing the pieces in the same colour family for a coordinated appearance, or introduce contrast with a darker skirt. A fitted top tucked into the skirt can help maintain a defined waistline.

3. Experiment with a cropped jacket and a satin skirt

If you want a combination that works for dinners, parties and evening outings, try a cropped jacket with a satin midi skirt. The contrast between the jacket's structured shape and the skirt's fluid finish makes the outfit feel considered without requiring too many accessories.

A black cropped blazer with a champagne or burgundy satin skirt is one combination worth trying. You can also experiment with a textured jacket and a tonal skirt for a more understated appearance. Finish with pointed-toe heels or sleek ankle boots.

4. Choose an embroidered jacket for a statement outfit

Ananya Panday's Kartik Research look is a reminder that jackets need not be plain or strictly formal. Her embroidered jacket and purple column skirt brought together texture, craftsmanship and a contemporary silhouette.

For a similar effect, look for jackets with tonal embroidery, textured fabrics, decorative buttons or subtle embellishment. Pair them with a relatively simple skirt so that the detailing remains the focus. A straight or column skirt is particularly useful if you want the jacket to stand out.

5. Get the proportions right

The most important part of styling a jacket with a skirt is getting the proportions right. A cropped jacket generally works well with a high-waisted midi or maxi skirt, while a longer blazer can look elegant with a straighter skirt silhouette.

If you're petite, a jacket that ends around the waist can help create a more defined silhouette. If you're wearing a longer jacket, try leaving it open over a fitted top to avoid making the outfit look too boxy. Pay attention to the skirt's volume as well. A voluminous pleated skirt usually works best with a more structured jacket, while a column skirt can accommodate a slightly more relaxed top layer.

6. Finish with understated accessories

When the jacket and skirt already create a strong silhouette, accessories can remain relatively simple. Pointed-toe pumps, ankle boots or sleek loafers can all work depending on the occasion and skirt length.

For jewellery, choose one focal point rather than layering several statement pieces. Small earrings, a delicate necklace or a structured handbag can complete the outfit without competing with the jacket's detailing.

The jacket-and-skirt combination is worth trying this winter

Ananya Panday and Kareena Kapoor demonstrate how versatile this outfit formula can be, even when the pieces and styling approaches are very different. You do not necessarily need a matching designer set to recreate the look. A well-fitted jacket, a skirt that complements its proportions and a few carefully chosen accessories are enough to build an outfit that works for dinners, festive gatherings and winter occasions.

Jacket-and-skirt sets for women:

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How to style a jacket with a skirt: FAQs How do you style a jacket with a skirt? Pair a structured or cropped jacket with a high-waisted skirt. Balance a voluminous skirt with a fitted jacket, or wear a column skirt with a slightly relaxed blazer.

Which shoes should you wear with a jacket-and-skirt outfit? Pointed-toe pumps, ankle boots, loafers and sleek knee-high boots can all work. Choose footwear according to the skirt length and occasion.

Can you wear a blazer with a long skirt? Yes. A fitted or double-breasted blazer can be paired with a floor-length pleated or column skirt. A defined waist helps keep the silhouette balanced.

Which jacket looks best with a pleated skirt? Cropped tweed jackets, tailored blazers and structured short jackets work well with pleated skirts because they balance the skirt's volume.

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