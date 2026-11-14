Hunter Schafer and Michelle Yeoh serve glam winter outfit inspiration in brown jackets at Blade Runner 2099 premiere in Los Angeles

Hunter Schafer and Michelle Yeoh pulled off glamorous looks at the Blade Runner 2099 premiere in Los Angeles. Both nailed sharp, sleek styling, making impeccable sartorial statements. Given the high-octane tone of the film's story, it was only fitting for the duo to step out in bold ensembles that match its dramatic energy. Let's take a look at each outfit.

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Hunter Schafer

{{^usCountry}} Hunter looked fierce in a chocolate-brown ensemble. She wore a dark brown faux-fur jacket with a voluminous silhouette around the shoulders and arms. Underneath, she wore a fitted golden-brown leather corset top with ruching. Sheer black tights completed the outfit, while dazzling earrings and sharp eye makeup added to its uber-cool effect. The look exuded a rock-chic femme-fatale energy. The oversized fur jacket imparts old-Hollywood glam style too. Michelle Yeoh {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hunter looked fierce in a chocolate-brown ensemble. She wore a dark brown faux-fur jacket with a voluminous silhouette around the shoulders and arms. Underneath, she wore a fitted golden-brown leather corset top with ruching. Sheer black tights completed the outfit, while dazzling earrings and sharp eye makeup added to its uber-cool effect. The look exuded a rock-chic femme-fatale energy. The oversized fur jacket imparts old-Hollywood glam style too. Michelle Yeoh {{/usCountry}}

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Michelle wore a glamorous look that could also inspire your winter wardrobe. It is practical and easy to recreate with pieces you may already own. She paired high-waisted, dark-wash jeans with flared hems with a rust-brown jacket featuring textured, feather-like detailing. The fitted jacket added drama, while the jeans gave the ensemble a relaxed, retro feel. A glossy black clutch and statement rings completed her look.

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Inspiration for you

For fashion takeaways, both looks offer great inspiration for winter OOTDs. Hunter's look is ideal for an evening when you want to turn heads at a party or event. Denim, leather, and faux fur can create great contrasts when styled together, while Michelle's look shows how a textured jacket can be paired effortlessly with denim.

About the movie

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Blade Runner 2099 will be released on November 25 on Prime Video, with all episodes dropping on the same day. The limited series is set 50 years after Blade Runner 2049, so watching the previous film may help viewers better understand the story and its timeline.