Let’s be honest, festive and wedding dressing is a high-stakes psychological game. On one hand, you want to walk into the venue looking like a Bollywood star who just stepped out of a slow-motion entrance shot. On the other hand, you know that within two hours, you’ll be standing on manicured lawns or tiled floors in high heels, maneuvering around food counters, and desperately wishing you were in sweatpants.

I Tried Ananya Panday’s red sequin saree look: Why it works for festivities (Instagram)

By Samarpita Yashaswini Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.



She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.



A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.



She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.



Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read more Read less

While hunting for an outfit that wouldn’t betray me by hour three, I stumbled across Ananya Panday’s recent festive look. Draped in a continuous wave of deep crimson red with linear sequin rows and a matching V-neck blouse, she looked completely effortless. No contrasting fabrics, no heavy, bulky borders, just pure, uninterrupted shine.

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Naturally, I thought, “can an actual human wear this to a real family wedding without feeling like a human disco ball or getting exhausted?”

I decided to test it out at a family wedding in Lucknow. I wore a deep ruby-red sequin saree with a matching sleeveless blouse across a full evening of celebrations. Here is my unfiltered, real-life verdict on why this look, and particularly its fabric secret, is the ultimate festive cheat code.

The celebrity inspo vs. my real-world adaptation

When you recreate a celebrity outfit, you don't need a movie-star budget; you just need to steal their secret formula. In Ananya's case, the secret was colour continuity.

Ananya Panday's Look My Real-Life Adaptation Crimson Red Designer Set Deep Ruby Red Lycra-Blend Sequin Set Linear Vertical Sequins Micro-Sequin Stripe Weave Plunging V-Neck Sleeveless Classic V-Neck Sleeveless Sleek Bun & Bare Neck Open Waves & Gold Cuff

Ananya went for a high-fashion, plunging neckline and a sleek bun. I adapted it for real-life wear with a comfortable classic V-neck, soft waves, and a simple gold cuff watch. The overall vibe remained identical: sleek, crimson, and effortlessly glamorous.

Why lycra-blend sequins are a total game-changer

Why Lycra-blend sequins are a total game-changer

1. The lycra advantage: Drapes like magic, moves with you

The secret weapon of my saree was the Lycra-blend georgette fabric. If you've ever struggled with stiff cotton-silks or rigid nets where the pleats refuse to sit flat, Lycra changes everything. The subtle stretch meant the pleats fell naturally into place with zero wrestling, holding a clean, sleek line around the waist without puffing out.

2. Walking in heels made surprisingly easy

We all know the nightmare of navigating wedding venues in heels: tripping over heavy saree hems or feeling pulled back by rigid fabric. Because the Lycra-infused fabric had a slight give and fluid weight, walking across the wedding lawns in heels felt completely effortless. I wasn't constantly holding up my pleats or adjusting my step, the drape stretched and moved with my natural stride.

3. Zero styling headaches

The absolute best part about a tone-on-tone outfit? It completely eliminates color-matching panic. You don't need to spend forty minutes deciding if your dupatta matches your blouse or if the border clashes with your footwear. The head-to-toe monochrome base creates a long, continuous line that makes you look taller and requires almost zero extra styling.

My Lucknow wedding survival guide for sequin sarees

Wearing a sequin saree through hours of photos, greetings, and dinner taught me three non-negotiable rules for staying comfortable all night:

Tuck it snug: Lycra-blend sarees have stretch! Pull the waist slightly snugger when tucking it into your petticoat so it stays firmly in place while walking in heels.

Do the "Armpit Test": Sequin scratches are real. Make sure your blouse has a soft cotton lining and fabric tape along the armholes to protect your skin from friction.

Use guarded safety pins: Sequin fabric is slippery. Secure your pallu with a safety pin that has a small plastic guard so it doesn't slip through the weave halfway through the night.

4 Sequin sarees to recreate the look

Why you’ll love it: Features linear micro-sequin embellishments on a lightweight georgette base, giving you that exact slimming, vertical effect seen on Ananya Panday.

Best for: Evening card parties and cocktail nights where you want instant drama.

Fabric: Faux Georgette with unstitched matching blouse piece.

Brand: AKHILAM.

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Why you’ll love it: Offers an all-over uniform sequin dispersion for a rich, continuous sheen under warm evening party lighting.

Best for: Sangeet ceremonies where you plan on hitting the dance floor.

Fabric: Georgette with heavy sequin work.

Brand: TRENDMALLS.

Why you’ll love it: Combines delicate sequin threadwork with an effortless, fluid drape that stays comfortable across long events.

Best for: Minimalist festive dressing and family get-togethers.

Fabric: Georgette with unstitched blouse.

Brand: Satrani.

Why you’ll love it: Pairs fine micro-sequin lines with clean threadwork, offering a subtle and elegant take on the monochrome sequin trend.

Best for: Festive dinners and destination celebrations.

Fabric: Georgette.

Brand: Flosive.

Recreating Ananya Panday’s crimson red look for a family wedding in Lucknow proved that you don’t need a celebrity budget or heavy, restrictive embroidery to make a dramatic statement this festive season. Thanks to the fluid comfort and stretch of a Lycra-georgette blend, a monochrome sequin saree delivers maximum visual impact, fluid movement in heels, and zero-effort draping, making it the ultimate cheat code for long celebrations where you want to look radiant from the first photo to the last dance.

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I recreated Ananya Panday's sequin saree look: FAQs Why is a Lycra-blend saree easier to walk in with heels? Lycra gives the fabric a subtle two-way stretch. Instead of pulling tight against your legs when you take longer strides in heels, the fabric expands gently with your movement, preventing trips and making walking completely natural.

How do I safely store a sequin saree at home? Always dry clean it after wearing. Store it folded inside-out inside a breathable cotton muslin bag so the delicate sequins don't snag on your other favorite outfits in the wardrobe.

How should I style a red sequin saree so it doesn't look over-the-top? Let the saree be the main character. Keep your jewelry minimal with delicate gold or diamond studs, a classic watch, and clean neutral makeup. Less is definitely more when your outfit already sparkles!

Do sequin sarees feel scratchy if you wear them all night? Not if your blouse is lined correctly! As long as the inner blouse lining is made of soft cotton or butter crepe and the armhole edges are covered with smooth fabric tape, you won't feel any friction against your skin.

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