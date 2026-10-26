5 Festive wear hacks that I follow to style one saree or suit in 3 different ways

5 Festive wear hacks I follow to style one saree or suit in 3 different ways (Pinterest) By Samarpita Yashaswini Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.



She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.



A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.



She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.



Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read more Read less Every festive season, I find myself tempted to look for something new to wear. There is always a family puja, a Diwali party, a festive lunch or a wedding-related function that seems to call for a different outfit. But as I explore Indian wear more seriously, I am beginning to appreciate the versatility of a well-chosen suit set.

A simple kurta, matching bottoms and a dupatta can offer far more possibilities than we tend to give them credit for. Change the dupatta, experiment with jewellery, add a layer or rethink your footwear, and the same outfit can take on an entirely different personality.

I particularly like the idea of building a festive wardrobe around pieces that can be restyled instead of buying something new for every occasion. Whether you own a simple cotton suit, an embroidered kurta set or a more elaborate festive ensemble, these five hacks can help you create three distinct looks from the same outfit.

1. Switch the dupatta to transform your entire look If there is one styling element I would experiment with first, it is the dupatta. It can introduce a new colour, print, texture or level of embellishment without changing the suit itself.

Look 1: Colourful and traditional

Pair your suit with a contrasting Bandhani or Phulkari dupatta. Add jhumkas, bangles and traditional juttis for a vibrant look that works well for family gatherings, festive lunches and daytime celebrations.

Look 2: Light and elegant

Choose a Chanderi or organza dupatta in a complementary shade. Let it fall neatly over your shoulders and keep the jewellery delicate. This combination is ideal when you want your outfit to look polished without feeling too elaborate.

Look 3: Rich and festive

Bring out a Banarasi dupatta with intricate weaving or zari detailing. Drape it over one shoulder and pair it with statement earrings and embellished footwear. A simple suit can suddenly feel much more occasion-ready.

My styling hack: Start with a plain suit in ivory, black, navy, maroon or beige. These colours can work with several contrasting dupattas, making it easier to create different combinations using pieces you already own.

Pay attention to the weight of the fabrics, too. A heavily embroidered dupatta can overwhelm a delicate kurta, while a printed suit may look better with a simpler, solid-coloured drape.

2. Change your jewellery to move from minimal to festive Jewellery can influence the entire mood of an outfit. The same suit can look understated for a daytime gathering or more dressed up for an evening celebration simply by changing the accessories.

Look 1: Everyday elegance

Choose small hoops, delicate studs or a fine chain. Pair them with flat sandals or simple juttis for a relaxed look that works for a casual festive lunch or a low-key family gathering.

Look 2: Traditional Indian

Swap the minimal jewellery for jhumkas, a choker or a pair of traditional earrings. Add bangles and a bindi if they suit your personal style. This combination works particularly well with embroidered kurtas and contrasting dupattas.

Look 3: Statement dressing

Choose one standout accessory, such as oversized earrings, a bold necklace or a striking pair of traditional jhumkas. Keep the rest of your jewellery restrained so the outfit does not look overcrowded.

My styling hack: Let the suit determine how much jewellery you wear. If your kurta has elaborate embroidery around the neckline, statement earrings may be enough. A plain kurta, on the other hand, can provide the perfect backdrop for a more dramatic necklace.

You do not need a large jewellery collection to make this work. A few versatile pieces that complement your existing wardrobe can create several combinations.

3. Layer your kurta with a jacket or waistcoat Layering is a useful way to give a familiar suit a different silhouette. It can also help a relatively simple kurta set feel more structured and contemporary without requiring you to buy an entirely new outfit.

Look 1: Classic suit set

Wear your kurta with its matching bottoms and dupatta. Add traditional earrings and comfortable juttis for a straightforward festive look.

Look 2: Contemporary and structured

Add a cropped ethnic jacket or a tailored waistcoat over the kurta. Choose a contrasting colour or a subtle print if the base outfit is plain. You can leave the dupatta aside if the jacket already adds enough visual interest and the occasion allows for a more contemporary look.

Look 3: Evening-ready

Choose a jacket with delicate embroidery, metallic detailing or a richer fabric. Pair it with dressier footwear, a small clutch and statement earrings. Keep the rest of the outfit relatively simple to let the layering stand out.

My styling hack: A cropped jacket can work particularly well with straight-cut or wide-leg bottoms because it helps define the waist and balances the silhouette. If your kurta already has heavy embroidery or voluminous sleeves, choose a lighter, more streamlined layer.

Also consider the weather and occasion. You do not need an elaborate jacket for every festive event; even a lightweight, well-cut waistcoat can create a noticeable difference.

4. Restyle the same suit with different footwear Footwear may seem like a small detail, but it can influence whether an outfit feels relaxed, traditional or dressed up. Changing your shoes is an easy way to adapt the same suit to different festive plans.

Look 1: Comfortable and relaxed

Pair your suit with flat juttis or simple embellished sandals. Keep your jewellery minimal for a daytime gathering or a celebration that involves plenty of walking.

Look 2: Traditional and festive

Choose embroidered juttis or mojaris that complement the colour of your dupatta. Add jhumkas and bangles for a more traditional look that works well for family functions and festive lunches.

Look 3: Contemporary and polished

Wear block heels or dressy sandals with a tailored kurta set. Add a clutch and more refined jewellery for an evening celebration.

My styling hack: Consider the length and shape of your bottoms before choosing footwear. Straight trousers, cigarette pants and wide-leg palazzos can each look different depending on the shoe. Make sure the hem does not drag on the floor, and prioritise comfortable footwear if you will be standing or walking for long periods.

You do not need to buy new shoes for every outfit. A neutral pair of embellished sandals and a versatile pair of juttis can work with several festive combinations.

5. Experiment with dupatta draping and the way you style your kurta Even when you keep the same dupatta, changing how you wear it can make the outfit feel different. The trick is to consider the kurta's neckline, the fabric's weight and how much movement you need throughout the day.

Look 1: The classic two-shoulder drape

Drape the dupatta over both shoulders for a balanced, traditional silhouette. This works particularly well with straight-cut suits and coordinated sets. It is a reliable option for family functions and occasions when you want a more conventional Indian look.

Look 2: The one-shoulder drape

Let the dupatta fall over one shoulder, securing it discreetly if necessary. This creates a cleaner silhouette and allows the kurta's neckline and detailing to remain visible. It is particularly effective with embroidered suits or outfits that already have a lot of visual interest.

Look 3: The relaxed, open drape

Wear the dupatta loosely over one shoulder or let it fall along one side of your body. This can give a simple suit a softer, more contemporary feel, especially when paired with minimal jewellery and clean footwear.

My styling hack: If you want three genuinely different looks, change both the drape and at least one other element, such as your earrings or footwear. Otherwise, the difference may be too subtle to make the outfit feel new.

For delicate fabrics such as organza, secure the dupatta carefully to avoid snagging. Heavier embroidered dupattas may need discreet pins to keep them comfortable and in place throughout the occasion.

One festive suit, three looks: A quick styling guide

Styling element Look 1 Look 2 Look 3 Dupatta Bandhani or Phulkari Chanderi or organza Banarasi or zari-detailed Jewellery Minimal studs or hoops Traditional jhumkas and bangles Statement earrings Layering Kurta set as it is Cropped ethnic jacket Embroidered jacket or waistcoat Footwear Flat sandals Traditional juttis Dressy block heels Dupatta drape Over both shoulders Over one shoulder Relaxed open drape

You do not need to change every element at once. Start with the combinations that suit your existing wardrobe, the weather and the occasion.

How I am rethinking festive shopping As I explore Indian wear more, I am increasingly drawn to pieces that can be styled in several ways. A suit that looks beautiful on its own is a good starting point, but one that works with different dupattas, jewellery and footwear can become much more useful over time.

I would rather identify three combinations for a suit I already own than purchase a new outfit simply because another celebration is coming up. A Bandhani dupatta could add colour to a plain kurta, a Banarasi dupatta could make it feel more festive, and a cropped jacket could give it a contemporary finish.

This also changes how I think about buying Indian wear. Instead of looking at an outfit in isolation, I would consider whether it complements the pieces already in my wardrobe. Can I wear the kurta with different bottoms? Will my existing jewellery work with it? Could a contrasting dupatta change the entire look?

These questions make it easier to shop intentionally and get more wear out of the clothes I love.

My takeaway: Before buying another festive outfit, choose one suit you already own and experiment with three combinations. Change the dupatta, rethink your jewellery and footwear, or introduce a new layer. Sometimes, the freshest festive look comes from styling familiar clothes differently rather than buying something new.

Kurta sets for women: