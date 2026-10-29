Inside Priyanka Chopra's special Karwa Chauth celebrations with Nick Jonas and Malti: Traditional red suit and DIY mehndi

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas marked the festival of Karwa Chauth on October 29 and shared pictures from the celebrations on Instagram. On Thursday, Priyanka posted a bunch of photos: her DIY mehndi design, her breaking the Karwa Chauth fast, Malti hugging Nick, and another showing her in a ceremonial red outfit. Let's decode her look.

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The sindoori red look

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Priyanka Chopra wore a traditional sindoori red kurta set to break the Karwa Chauth fast she observed for her husband, Nick Jonas. The ensemble features a sleeveless kurta styled with an organza dupatta, both accentuated with shimmering gold lace embroidery, sequin embellishments, and appliqué work.

Screenshot of pictures shared by Priyanka Chopra from her Karwa Chauth celebrations.

The actor styled the traditional look with precious gold Kundan jewels from her collection, including haath phool, pearl-adorned jhumki earrings, rings, and a statement watch. Leaving her hair loose in a centre parting and styled with soft waves, for the makeup, Priyanka chose a classic red lip shade, rouged cheeks, mascara-coated lashes, feathered brows, a red bindi, sindoor, and a dewy base.

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{{^usCountry}} She posted the pictures unveiling her look with two funny captions: in one of the photos, she is seen wearing a baseball cap and wondering, “ When will this moon come out?” and for another, in which Priyanka and Nick can be seen posing outside, while she holds the Karwa Chauth thaali, she wrote, “Ok I'm filmy every year…@nickjonas.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She posted the pictures unveiling her look with two funny captions: in one of the photos, she is seen wearing a baseball cap and wondering, “ When will this moon come out?” and for another, in which Priyanka and Nick can be seen posing outside, while she holds the Karwa Chauth thaali, she wrote, “Ok I'm filmy every year…@nickjonas.” {{/usCountry}}

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Another picture showed their daughter, Malti, hugging her dad, which the actor captioned, “Daddy's home! My whole world in one frame…Happy Karwa Chauth.”

The DIY mehndi

Priyanka Chopra's Karwa Chauth mehndi design.

Priyanka also posted pictures of her Karwa Chauth mehndi design, which she applied herself. The actor wrote the initials of both Nick and Malti on her hand. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “DIY…Piya ke naam ki (in the name of my husband)…Happy Karwa Chauth to all those celebrating,” and “The question is, will the chashni work? IYKYK.”

Karwa Chauth celebrations

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Karwa Chauth is a traditional Hindu festival where married women observe a strict, waterless fast (nirjala vrat) from sunrise to moonrise to pray for the longevity, safety, and well-being of their husbands. Observed this year on Thursday, October 29, the Karwa Chauth puja muhurat will last from 5:38 PM to 6:56 PM, according to Drik Panchang. Here are some other important timings to keep in mind:

Karwa Chauth fasting time - 6:31 AM to 8:17 PM

Krishna Dashami moonrise on Karwa Chauth - 8:17 PM

Chaturthi tithi begins - 1:06 AM on October 29

Chaturthi tithi ends - 10:09 PM on October 29