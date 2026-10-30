Isha Ambani appointed co-chair of Friends of The Costume Institute at New York's The Met, joins mom Nita Ambani in association with the museum

Isha Ambani has taken on a new role at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, where she has been named co-chair of the Friends of the Costume Institute. The appointment was announced by the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) on Thursday, October 29, through its official Instagram account. The appointment further adds to the Ambani family’s association with the prestigious museum, where Isha’s mother, Nita Ambani, serves on the board of trustees.

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(Also read: Isha Ambani and Shloka Mehta skip heavy ethnic ensembles for simple pink and ivory kurta looks at Jio’s IPO announcement event. See pics )

Isha Ambani joins Friends of The Met’s Costume Institute as Co-Chair

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Announcing the news, NMACC shared a photograph of Isha along with a statement confirming her appointment. The post described the development as “a meaningful new chapter in their longstanding commitment to championing art, fashion and culture across the world.”

Reacting to the announcement, Isha expressed her gratitude for the opportunity. “I’m truly honoured to have been named Co-Chair of the Friends of The Costume Institute at The Metropolitan Museum of Art,” she said in a statement shared by NMACC.

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{{^usCountry}} She also thanked curator-in-charge Andrew Bolton, Friends chair Wendi Murdoch, and fellow co-chairs Colby Mugrabi and Mark Guiducci for the opportunity. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She also thanked curator-in-charge Andrew Bolton, Friends chair Wendi Murdoch, and fellow co-chairs Colby Mugrabi and Mark Guiducci for the opportunity. {{/usCountry}}

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The Friends of The Costume Institute is a group associated with supporting the museum’s work in fashion and costume. The institute is known for its exhibitions and research exploring the history of fashion, clothing and their relationship with art and culture. Its annual exhibitions also bring together designers, collectors, artists and members of the international fashion community.

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Isha’s appointment places her in a role connected to the institute’s activities and its network of supporters.

Nita Ambani's association with The Met and NMACC

Her mother, Nita Ambani, has been associated with The Metropolitan Museum of Art through her position on its board of trustees. She is also the founder of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai, which opened in 2023 with the aim of providing a platform for Indian and international art and culture.

Since its opening, NMACC has hosted a range of exhibitions, theatrical productions and cultural programmes featuring artists and performers from India and other parts of the world.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art, meanwhile, remains one of the major cultural institutions in the United States, with collections and programmes spanning several centuries and artistic traditions. The Costume Institute forms an important part of the museum, with its exhibitions examining fashion as an expression of history, identity and culture.

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Isha’s new appointment adds another dimension to the family’s existing association with the museum. With Nita Ambani serving on its board of trustees and Isha taking on the role of co-chair of the Friends of The Costume Institute, the development reflects the family’s continued involvement with institutions and initiatives in the international art and fashion space.