Janhvi Kapoor brings her star power to Paris Fashion Week as she embraces fall in a stylish look for Miu Miu showcase

Janhvi Kapoor has become a front-row fixture for the high-end luxury fashion brand Miu Miu. On Sunday, the actor attended the label's Spring Summer 2027 Women's Wear collection, presented in Paris, France, during Paris Fashion Week.

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Ringing in the fall with fur and wool

Janhvi Kapoor picked a fall-inspired look for the occasion, styled by her cousin sister, Rhea Kapoor, known for creating incredible high-fashion looks for celebrities like Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and others. Let's decode Janhvi's outfit for the fashion showcase.

Janhvi Kapoor is getting in the mood for the fall season, and she picked the Miu Miu Spring Summer 2027 showcase during the Paris Fashion Week for the same. Rhea Kapoor dressed the actor in a fall-ready outfit featuring fur and wool, well-complemented by the perfect boots. Check it out here:

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The styling

{{^usCountry}} The ensemble features a two-piece skirt-and-jacket set with a matching pattern of stripes, fall leaves, and florals, all in the season's shades, including brown, orange, green, yellow, and beige. While the jacket features a collared neckline, front zip closure, full-length sleeves, a cropped silhouette, and a tailored fit, the skirt comes with a mini hem length and a fitted silhouette. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The ensemble features a two-piece skirt-and-jacket set with a matching pattern of stripes, fall leaves, and florals, all in the season's shades, including brown, orange, green, yellow, and beige. While the jacket features a collared neckline, front zip closure, full-length sleeves, a cropped silhouette, and a tailored fit, the skirt comes with a mini hem length and a fitted silhouette. {{/usCountry}}

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Janhvi paired the look with a sleeveless, cropped tank blouse in a pleasant blue hue, featuring a red-and-white fall-inspired pattern. She rounded off the look with brown heeled boots, a Miu Miu mini handbag, gold statement rings, hoop earrings, and brown vintage-style sunglasses.

For her hair, Janvhi chose to leave it loose and styled in a perfect blowout framing her face, and she went with a minimal glam look featuring mascara-coated lashes, rouged cheeks, a glossy mauve lip shade, matching eye shadow, and feathered brows.

A Parisian fit

During her outing in Paris, Janvhi was seen in another ensemble, perfectly embracing the Parisian aesthetic. She wore a sheer lace skirt with a peplum fur jacket that comes in a gorgeous lavender and beige shade. Check it out here:

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The peplum jacket features a rich fur lining at the collar, stylish embroidery on the chest, full-length sleeves, bejewelled button closures at the front, a peplum silhouette that enhances her curves, and a cropped fit.

She complemented the blazer with a stylish, sheer lavender skirt featuring a fit-and-flare silhouette, lace embroidery, silk shorts underneath, and a midi-length hem. She rounded off the ensemble by pairing it with kitten heels, a mini handbag, sunglasses, minimal glam, and centre-parted loose tresses.