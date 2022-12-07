Janhvi Kapoor is walking into Christmas season dressed like an angel in white mini dress. Rhea Kapoor says 'looking hot'

Actor Janhvi Kapoor is ready for the Christmas season, and how! The Mili actor took to Instagram to share glamorous pictures from a photoshoot and got compliments from her family members and friends, including Rhea Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Boney Kapoor and Orhan Awatramani. The images show Janhvi dressed in a white-coloured mini embellished dress and blazer, styled with chic accessories and glam pics. Keep scrolling to check out what she wore and steal ideas for your Christmas party looks. (Also Read | Janhvi Kapoor in black bodycon dress, boots and baseball cap keeps airport fashion minimal and elegant. Watch)

Janhvi Kapoor dresses up like an angel for the Christmas season

On Tuesday night, Janhvi Kapoor dropped several pictures of herself dressed in a mini white dress and blazer for a photoshoot. Janhvi captioned the post, "Walking into [christmas tree emoji] szn (season) like [baby angel emoji]." The photos show Janhvi walking in a hallway while serving glamorous poses for the camera. Celebrity stylist Chandini Whabi styled Janhvi in the mini dress and blazer set. Check out what compliments Janhvi got for her elegant party look and her pictures below.

Janhvi's post garnered several compliments from her fans, family members, and friends. Rhea Kapoor wrote, "Looking hot jaanu [heart emoji]." Maheep Kapoor wrote, "[fire emojis] on fire [heart-eye emoji]." Orhan commented, "Walk over to my house [crying emoji]." Sanjay Kapoor remarked, "[hands raised emoji] wow [heart emoji] @janhvikapoor." Boney Kapoor dropped several heart and fire emoticons.

Meanwhile, Janhvi's dress features broad strap sleeves, a plunging square neckline, a fitted bodice, sequins and gemstone embellishments decorated in a floral vine pattern, and a mini-length hem flaunting her toned legs.

Janhvi Kapoor serves a sultry sartorial moment in a mini dress. (Instagram)

Janhvi draped a matching white blazer adorned with similar diamantes to complete the outfit. It has full-length sleeves, padded shoulders, notch lapel collars, and an open front.

Janhvi styled the ensemble with minimal accessories owing to the heavy embellishments. The actor chose ear studs, statement rings, and embellished pumps. Lastly, a sleek ponytail, glossy caramel lip shade, matching shimmering eye shadow, rouged cheeks, on-fleek brows, beaming highlighter, winged eyeliner, and mascara-adorned lashes rounded off the glam picks.