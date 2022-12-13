Janhvi Kapoor's guide to beach fashion from Maldives trip will inspire you to escape winters: See all must-have looks

Actor Janhvi Kapoor escaped the busy city life for a getaway in the Maldives and populated our timelines with the best beach fashion guide. With the winter setting its foot in most parts, if you plan to head for a tropical getaway, Janhvi's beachwear will help you upgrade your sartorial picks. The Mili actor travelled to the island nation last week and donned several stunning looks. From floral printed one-piece swimsuits to neon bikinis and slip dresses, Janhvi's outfits from the Maldives were to die for. Hence, we decided to create a beach fashion guide inspired by her innumerable voguish looks. The next time you pack your bags for a beach getaway, you will know what to carry. (Also Read | Janhvi Kapoor is walking into Christmas season dressed like an angel in white mini dress. Rhea Kapoor says 'looking hot')

Janhvi Kapoor's steal-worthy beach fashion guide

Floral Monokinis

Janhvi Kapoor slipped into a floral monokini for her first day in the Maldives. The star chilled by the clear turquoise water in the one-piece swimsuit, which is from the shelves of the resortwear label, Guapa. It features a deep V neckline, halter straps, thigh-high leg cut-outs, and a bodycon fitting. The multi-coloured floral print and a matching bucket hat added a fun spring touch. Janhvi's ensemble could be great for taking a dip in the ocean or sunbathing by the beach.

Neon Bikinis

Neon shades can never go out of vogue and should definitely be a part of your beach wardrobe. Janhvi's neon green bikini set could easily upgrade your collection. She wore a triangular bikini top featuring thin straps and a low cut back with matching low-rise bikini bottoms. Dainty earrings, no makeup, and open beach curls completed the look.

Strappy Dresses

Beach vacations are incomplete without late-night dinner dates, and elegant slip dresses are perfect for such occasions. Janhvi served us with two options during her beach vacation. The first picture shows her dressed in a white strappy midi outfit featuring a plunging V neckline, cut-outs on the midriff, figure-hugging silhouettes, and backless detail. Curly beach waves and blue marble hoop earrings completed her look.

The second photoshoot shows Janhvi taking a late-night beach stroll and relishing an ice cream in a pastel green backless slip dress featuring barely-there ribbon tie straps, gathered detail on the back, and a figure-hugging silhouette. Open tresses, swoon-worthy beach glow, and hoop earrings rounded off the glam picks.

Ribbed Bikinis

Give your bikini a day wardrobe spin by donning it as a top and pairing it with denim bottoms. In this picture, Janhvi wore a cerulean blue ribbed bikini top featuring back tie straps, a plunging neckline and a midriff-baring hem. She styled it with an acid-washed mini denim skirt, beaded necklace, and open wavy tresses.

Tropical Shimmer

If slip dresses are not your jam, take cues from Janhvi and wear shimmer for your date night during a tropical getaway. For this look, Janhvi chose a strapless scarf top and denim shorts styled with dainty earrings, shimmering red eye shadow, black eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, beaming highlighter, glossy pink lips, and on-fleek brows. Meanwhile, the top features sequin embellishments and diamantes, and the shorts have frayed hems.

Trendy Sarongs

Janhvi Kapoor in a bikini top and sarong takes a stroll in the Maldives. (Instagram)

This last look from Janhvi's Maldives diaries is perfect for a golden hour beach stroll. She wore an orange and white floral printed bralette and sarong set. While the top has a square neckline, strap sleeves and cropped cut-out hem, the sarong features a gold buckle, thigh-high slit, and a mini length.

So, which outfit from Janhvi's wardrobe are you stealing?